Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Zhu - Investor Relations Director
Sheng Fu - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Ren - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nancy Lu - JP Morgan
Thomas Chong - Jefferies
Miranda Zhuang - Bank of America
Ritchie Sun - HSBC
Wei Fang - Mizuho

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cheetah Mobile First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Helen, Investor Relations for Cheetah Mobile.

Helen Zhu

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Cheetah Mobile's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today, our company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fu Sheng, and Director and CFO, Mr. Thomas Ren. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

Before we begin, I refer you to the safe harbor statement in our earnings release, which also applies to our conference call today, as we will make forward-looking statements.

At this time, I would now like to turn the conference call over to Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fu Sheng. Please go ahead, Fu Sheng.

Sheng Fu

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. This is our first earnings call since November 2021. And we are excited to share our progress as we resume our quarterly updates. Cheetah Mobile is making changes. We are moving from focus on 2C to 2B. In Q1, our revenue from AI and others or enterprise focused increased by 62% compared to last year and 36% from the previous quarter. Now these revenues make up 43% of our total revenue. We expect this to grow to about 50% by the end of

