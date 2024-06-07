Vail Resorts: With Yields Approaching 5%, Buy And Look Ahead To Next Season

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.99K Followers

Summary

  • Vail Resorts dropped more than 10% after reporting Q3 results, which the company blamed on poorer ski conditions.
  • The company's cut to guidance includes the negative impact from acquiring its second resort in Europe, which could be a long-term growth driver for the company.
  • In spite of poor skiing conditions, the company grew revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q3. Ski pass sales for the 2024/2025 season are also up in dollar terms.
  • The company trades at a below-market P/E multiple and sports a rich 5% yield.

The pleasure of skiing fresh powder

AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Sometimes, it's astonishing how many times the market will punish one stock for the same bad news. Such is the case for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), which has warned investors for two quarters of poor ski

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.99K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MTN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MTN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News