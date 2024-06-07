AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Sometimes, it's astonishing how many times the market will punish one stock for the same bad news. Such is the case for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), which has warned investors for two quarters of poor ski conditions due to warmer weather. Incidentally, none of this is company-specific information either; anybody with access to weather news or is a skier themselves will have known about warmer conditions.

And yet, when Vail reported fiscal Q3 results and lowered its guidance blaming poor conditions, shares fell more than 10% - yet again. This takes Vail's year-to-date losses to ~15%:

Data by YCharts

Yes, Vail cut guidance, but does it merit such a big decline?

I last wrote a bullish note on Vail in May, when the stock was still trading closer to $190. Now, with Vail dropping post-Q3 release, I am reiterating my buy call on the stock and adding to my position.

We'll address the elephant in the room first: Vail's guidance cut. The core metric that investors watch for Vail is its adjusted EBITDA; which for FY24 the company is now expecting $825-$845 million in reported EBITDA:

Vail updated guidance (Vail Q3 key metrics)

This represents a $33 million midpoint reduction, or 4%, from a prior outlook of $847-$889 million. We have to bear in mind, however, that the company cited $12 million of impact from the company's acquisition of a new resort in Switzerland, Crans-Montana. The new resort in Valais, Switzerland comes with $3 million of expected adjusted EBITDA operating losses in the first year (FY24) of acquisition, plus $9 million of acquisition expenses. So really, the "organic" reduction to the estimated EBITDA for the year is "only" $22 million, or ~2.5%.

We will acknowledge one thing: the company may have paid a fairly steep price tag for Crans-Montana, which is expected to generate CHF 5 million of adjusted EBITDA in FY25 (its first full year post-acquisition) for a purchase price of CHF 97.2 million (a 19.4x adjusted EBITDA purchase multiple). Still, as this is only Vail's second resort in Switzerland and Europe overall, the deal has the potential to tremendously broaden Vail's footprint into Greenfield territory, so we like the deal for the growth potential.

Beyond the short-term drivers, here's a refresher as to my long-term bull case on Vail:

Profitable, scalable growth from company-driven initiatives to capture more customer spend Season pass price increases, a bigger marketing push behind pre-season sales, and more concentrated efforts on picking up greater wallet share through gear services will be accretive to profits.

Season pass price increases, a bigger marketing push behind pre-season sales, and more concentrated efforts on picking up greater wallet share through gear services will be accretive to profits. Secular tailwinds fueling greater interest in skiing. The company has a number of both secular and company-specific tailwinds. On a broader scale, just like golf, skiing has attracted more and more enthusiasts since the pandemic, as more people demonstrate interest in activities previously considered the bastion of the affluent. The company is also benefiting from growth in spending on travel and experiences, which is lifting its lodging segment in particular.

The company has a number of both secular and company-specific tailwinds. On a broader scale, just like golf, skiing has attracted more and more enthusiasts since the pandemic, as more people demonstrate interest in activities previously considered the bastion of the affluent. The company is also benefiting from growth in spending on travel and experiences, which is lifting its lodging segment in particular. Rich dividend yield- Vail has had a consistent history of paying out dividends for more than a decade, pausing only during COVID-19 when visitation was limited. It recently boosted its dividend by 8%, and at current share prices offers a ~5% yield that is more than well covered by its cash flow.

Vail has had a consistent history of paying out dividends for more than a decade, pausing only during COVID-19 when visitation was limited. It recently boosted its dividend by 8%, and at current share prices offers a ~5% yield that is more than well covered by its cash flow. Pricing power- Vail has lifted prices on everything from season passes to food, and yet people keep coming. When conditions normalize and visitation returns to normal, elevated prices will remain: a potent source of top-line growth for the company going forward.

From a valuation standpoint: Wall Street analysts are still expecting Vail to generate $9.97 in pro forma EPS for FY25. This puts Vail at a ~17.7x P/E multiple (slightly cheaper than ~20x for the S&P 500), which on top of a ~5% yield for the stock ($8.88 in annual yield, based on its most recent $2.22 quarterly dividend annualized) makes this a stock worth banking on.

Stay long here: Vail is long overdue for a reset, which is likely to happen when the upcoming ski season begins.

Q3 recap

For a company with so much doom and gloom surrounding it, we should take careful note of the fact that in spite of weaker conditions, Vail is reporting both revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Vail Q3 results (Vail Q3 earnings release)

Revenue in Q3 grew 3.6% y/y to $1.28 billion. It's worth recalling, especially for investors newer to Vail, that most of Vail's revenue is pre-committed through season pass sales. One-third of total revenue is from season passes, and the majority of lift ticket revenue is from accrued revenue from season passes sold primarily in the prior year. So even if a year like 2024 brings bad conditions, Vail's revenue will hold up.

The chart below showcases Vail's revenue breakdown. We also find it impressive that even with a -9.7% decline in total skier visits (season to date for the 2023/2024 ski season), ski school revenue still grew 11.1% y/y, while dining revenue also grew 7.7% y/y - reflecting customers' greater propensity to spend, as well as Vail's price increases.

Vail Q3 key metrics (Vail Q3 earnings release)

Looking ahead to next season (the 2024/2025 ski season), total period-to-date season pass sales are up 1% y/y in terms of dollars, but down -5% y/y in terms of units (the company increased prices yet again). Management still believes that the majority of the season pass unit decline is from lower season-to-date visitation, and that it still has the bulk of the selling season ahead of it.

Per CEO Kirsten Lynch's remarks on the Q3 earnings call on pass sales:

This past season, lift ticket visitation declined due to weather and did not fully return to typical behavior after conditions improved, creating a smaller audience as the primary source of new pass holders in the spring. For renewing pass holders, the company achieved strong unit growth among the company's most loyal tenured renewing pass holders, guests who have had a pass for three years or more. Spring renewals for lower-tenured pass holders, including first-time and second year pass holders, demonstrated lower renewal rates in the spring, which may reflect delayed decision-making to the fall. Overall, renewing pass holder product net migration was positive, and Epic Day Pass product experienced modest unit growth driven by the strength in renewing pass holders. The majority of our pass selling season is ahead of us, and we believe the full year pass unit and sales dollar trends will be relatively stable as compared to the spring results. We will provide more information about our pass sales results in our September 2024 earnings release."

On a positive note, the company said that ski conditions improved in late March and April that only partially benefited Q3 results. We note as well that in spite of these headwinds, mountain reported EBITDA still grew 5.2% y/y to $638.6 million.

Key takeaways

The general market consensus is treating Vail like its dead money, whereas I think it's anything but. With a below-market P/E ratio, a rich dividend yield, and the potential for revenue growth in the 2024/2025 ski season from (hopefully) normalizing conditions, a new European resort and season pass price increases, the post-earnings dip makes for a very tempting buy.