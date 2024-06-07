Viking Therapeutics: MASH Data Punished By Wall Street Amid GLP-1 Uncertainty

Summary

  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. stock has spiked over 200% this year after positive obesity data from its Phase 2 clinical study of drug candidate VK2735, a GLP-1 agonist, in weight loss.
  • Viking stock has become more volatile due to competition from other biotechs sharing compelling weight loss data themselves, and the supremacy of Eli Lilly / Novo Nordisk in the field.
  • Viking's latest data on its other lead drug candidate VK2809 for NASH, released this week, did not impress the market, leading to a decline in stock price.
  • Viking has two good drugs in development, but needs to show that one or the other is approvable, with "best-in-class" potential.
  • As competition hots up in weight loss and NASH markets, the company faces an uncertain outlook - more and better data may be needed to keep the stock price buoyant.

Liver shaped with medication

Investment Thesis - Viking Stock Spikes >200% On Obesity Data, Sinks On MASH Data

I last covered Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a note for Seeking Alpha back in March. The San Diego, California-based

