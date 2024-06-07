Energy Stocks, Surprising Leaders

Russ Koesterich, CFA profile picture
Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • While many of last year’s themes continue to dominant markets, there is one thing that is different: the energy sector.
  • Year-to-date, the U.S. energy sector has posted a 10% gain, roughly in-line with the broader market.
  • I believe there are several factors supporting the sector, including elevated commodity prices and elevated inflation, as well as valuations and its role as a hedge.

Auto Ai robot trade investment in stockmarket and cryptocurries finance market

primeimages

In this article, Russ Koesterich discusses the YTD strength of energy stocks and why it could continue.

Equities have recovered from their April slump and are once again posting new highs. While the rally has broadened, several of last year's themes, including

