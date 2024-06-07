NicoElNino

Investment Outlook

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has reported its Q1 2024 financial results, beating revenue and earnings estimates.

I previously wrote about TASK in September 2023 with a Hold outlook due to top-line revenue growth headwinds from reduced client spending.

While short-term client spending appears to be firming somewhat, the company's business is the target of numerous AI technologies designed to automate customer communication tasks.

I’m Neutral on TASK in a challenging growth environment, with a negative bias.

TaskUs’ Market And Approach

According to a 2024 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for business process outsourcing was an estimated $281 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $527 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The primary reasons for this expected growth are the growing use of digital tools and talent from a wide range of regions to increase business operations efficiency.

Also, use of outsourcing services enables organizations to focus on their core competencies, potentially improving their differentiated performance over time.

Here is a chart that shows the forecasted future growth trajectory of the business process outsourcing market in the U.S.:

The outsourcing market is fragmented but features some key or well-known players:

Accenture plc

Amdocs

Capgemini

CBRE

Cognizant

Delta BPO Solutions

Go4Customer

HCL Technologies

Infosys Limited (Infosys BPM)

IBM

NCR

SODEXO

Teleperformance SE

TTEC Holdings

Wipro

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has contracted slightly year-over-year due to continued softness in customer experience segment demand; Operating income by quarter (line) has turned downward because of both reduced gross profit and ongoing investments in sales and marketing as management sees growth opportunities ahead.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has remained muted as a result of higher cost of service and the net impact of a weaker U.S. dollar in Latin America, an important region for its labor sources; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have turned up but remain slightly lower year-over-year.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been higher year-over-year despite topline revenue decline and lower gross profit margin.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, TASK ended the quarter with $165.4 million in cash and equivalents and $262.6 million in total debt, of which $9.7 million was categorized as the current portion due in less than 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $121.9 million and capital expenditures were $29.3 million. The company paid $49.5 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the lowest amount in the past nine-quarter period.

In the past 12 months, TASK’s stock price has risen by 22.9% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) gain of 20.5%, as the chart indicates below.

A major financial and operating metrics table is shown below.

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 1.5 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 6.4 Price/Sales ("TTM") 1.4 Revenue Growth ("YoY") -4.1% Net Income Margin 5.2% EBITDA Margin 18.2% Market Capitalization $1,220,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,360,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $151,160,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.51 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $1.26 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 1.5% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $1.33 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 2.75 Click to enlarge

The company's Rule of 40 performance has deteriorated substantially year-over-year, with revenue growth turning negative amid reduced operating margin.

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Revenue Growth % 12.8% -4.1% Operating Margin 15.9% 10.4% Total 28.7% 6.3% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On TaskUs

TaskUs is experiencing a growing demand environment from both existing and new clients, leading management to raise its forward guidance and resulting in improved stock performance in recent periods.

In response, the company has increased its headcount, especially in Europe, the Philippines and Latin America, as it expects continued growth in the quarters ahead.

However, TASK has seen softness in its digital customer experience segment, which has been offset by demand growth in its trust & safety segment.

I’ve created a chart that tracks the frequency of various keywords and terms in the most recent analyst conference call.

Seeking Alpha

The company's client base has continued to delay decision-making on projects while focusing on cost reduction initiatives, resulting in a challenging demand environment.

Also, management sees ongoing unpredictability in the macroeconomic environment keeping client demand in check.

However, TASK expects revenue growth to at least return to positive territory by the end of Q2 2024 and further growth acceleration after that, with 2025 revenue to be $231 million at the midpoint of the range.

A wildcard for the company's future is the impact of AI technology adoption by clients, likely reducing demand for human-mediated services as AI bots and capabilities move from beta test stage and into production.

Management believes AI will increase demand for specialized services, which may be true.

However, I believe AI will take over the more mundane response aspects, forcing outsourcing companies to staff up with higher cost employees capable of handling higher-order tasks.

The period for these changes could be disruptive for outsourcing firms unprepared for such a transition.

Large AI technology companies are increasingly targeting their efforts to the enterprise rather than the consumer, so the trend is not a friend to traditional outsourcing service companies.

While TaskUs, Inc. may see a short-term demand bump, my outlook for the company is Neutral (Hold) with a negative bias.