sommart

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is a Houston-based bank and was founded in 1983. Of the many small- to medium-sized banks that I deal with, I think this one is among the most attractive in terms of dividend.

It has been growing its dividend for 20 years in a row, and the average cost of deposits is very low compared to that paid by peers. Since my last article, the net interest margin is finally recovering, and in the coming months the buyback may continue. The only negative note is the low growth in the loan portfolio, but this should be a short-term problem.

Growth prospects

To best understand PB's growth prospects, it is necessary to mention the metropolitan areas in which it operates. In fact, PB is present in four of the 10 fastest-growing MSAs in the United States, including the first.

Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2024

33% of PB's total deposits are in one of these high demographic growth areas, and management is confident about economic growth in Texas and Oklahoma:

The $2.4 trillion Texas economy is now the eighth largest economy in the world, larger than Russia, Canada, Italy and others. Texas is the top state for Fortune 500 headquartered companies currently at 55, and was named the 2023 State of the Year for Best in Nation business climate and job road. Texas added 369,600 non-farm jobs in 2023, the most in the nation. We believe the Texas and Oklahoma economy should outperform most other states. CEO David Zalman, conference call Q1 2024.

While this is good from a long-term perspective, in the short term, however, loan growth is proving to be rather sluggish.

Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2024

Total loans reached $21.26 billion, showing a miniscule growth of 0.40% over the previous quarter: far too little for a bank exposed in markets with favorable economic and demographic prospects.

Since the Loan to Deposit ratio is only 75%, the bank has the capital it needs to increase its loan portfolio; the problem is that demand is scarce. According to the CEO's words, the economy is not as healthy as some data might lead us to think:

When you turn on CNBC, and you see unemployment so low and inflation, just the economy is so good. But when you really squeeze down you talk to some of your customers, you see that your commercial customers are pulling back, waiting to see what interest rates are going to do. (…) So I think there is a delay in the economy. I think it will slow down and most business people are watching. I don't think that we're any chance of a recession, but the economy, I don't think it's as good as everybody says it is either.

Therefore, the expected growth for this year is in the 3-5% range, probably closer to the lower bound. The funds available are there, but it will take some rate cuts to fuel demand for new loans.

Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2024

Total deposits have reached $27.20 billion and are probably PB's strong point. Their total cost amounts to only 1.37%, and non-interest-bearing demands are as much as 35.10% of total deposits. Frankly, I cannot recall another bank with such a low cost of deposits.

Incidentally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits are stabilizing and 90% of CDs have a maturity of less than a year. Should the Fed reduce rates in the coming months, new CDs will be refinanced at lower rates. This mechanism will favor the growth of the net interest margin.

Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2024

Another growth driver will be the securities portfolio. The latter has an average yield of 2.10%, which is extremely low compared to current money market yields. Over time, it will mature, and the proceeds will be reinvested in new loans, securities, or to reduce debt. This portfolio generates about $2.10 billion in proceeds per year, which can be reinvested in assets with a yield of at least 300 basis points more.

Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2024

To date, the net interest margin is already experiencing growth; in fact, it has increased by 5 basis points from the previous quarter. As for the future, management made the following estimates:

NIM of 2.81% in Q2 2024

NIM of 3% in the next six months.

NIM of 3.40%-3.50% in the next 24 months.

These estimates assume that there will be no rate cut, which is unlikely. If there is, management expects faster NIM growth.

Dividend Analysis

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, PB's dividend consistency is an important aspect; in fact, it is only five years away from becoming a dividend aristocrat.

Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2024

What surprises me the most is that PB managed to increase its dividend even during the great financial crisis, despite being a very small bank back then. At the time, even the biggest banks could not escape one of the worst crises in modern history, but PB managed to pull through. What is its secret?

Definitely having a reliable deposit base with a very low cost, but above all not getting overly pro-cyclical. Let me explain further.

Many banks tend to increase the dividend growth rate considerably during expansive periods of the economy, but then find themselves forced to cut it when an economic slowdown occurs. Shareholders are certainly pleased to receive a dividend that is growing at 20-25% per year, but it is almost never sustainable over the long term, and during a recession the bank finds itself undercapitalized and forced to cut the dividend.

Seeking Alpha

PB has maintained a low to medium growth rate over time, focusing first on dividend sustainability, and only then on shareholder satisfaction. As of today, with such a low Loan to Deposit ratio, management could increase the dividend more than a disappointing 3%, but prefers to remain conservative in view of more difficult times that may come soon.

The current dividend yield is 3.73%, so quite high given its reliability. If in the next 10 years the growth rate were the same as in the last 10 years, by purchasing PB today the dividend yield on cost would be just over 9%. If the growth were lower, say 7%, it would be 7.40%, still an interesting outcome.

Conclusion

PB is a bank that is not well known, but has shown uncommon resilience. Its conservative approach combined with high-quality deposits have made possible a steady increase in the dividend and appreciation of the price per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Q1 2024

Since the IPO, total return performance has greatly outperformed the S&P 500. This does not mean it will be the same in the future, but it shows that this bank knows how to grow over the long term in a sustainable way, which is not a given. Take a look at the total return of banks of the same size. For many you, it might remind you of a graph similar to an electrocardiogram and with a price per share that has been stationary for decades. A similar result is also common for much larger banks.

Finally, at the current price it looks quite cheap:

TIKR

The 10-year average Price/TBV per share is 2.32x; today this ratio is only 1.53x. Just a few months ago PB was cheaper, but it remains quite undervalued.

Also, consider that TBV per share growth is negatively affected by buybacks in recent quarters. In fact, 567,692 outstanding shares were purchased in Q1 2024, and management expects that it will continue to do so as long as the price per share is reasonably low.

Overall, besides being cheap, PB is a bank that has been issuing a growing dividend for decades and doing buybacks. The only snag at the moment is slow loan growth, but once the Fed reduces rates, businesses and households will have more incentive to borrow.