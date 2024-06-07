Trustbusters Loom Larger For Microsoft Than Nvidia

Jun. 07, 2024 10:45 AM ETMSFT:CA, MSFT, NVDA:CA, NVDA
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • The DOJ and FTC have reached an agreement where the DOJ will lead any probe of whether Nvidia violated antitrust laws, and the FTC will lead any investigations into the conduct of OpenAI and Microsoft.
  • For Nvidia, any investigation would probably center on whether linkages between its software and hardware inhibit competition, and possibly on how the company distributes its chips.
  • Microsoft may be more vulnerable. The company’s agreements with OpenAI and startup Inflection AI, have allowed it to roll out AI features across its omnipresent software.

Corporate regulations and compliance concept. Laws, rules, requirements, and regulations. Corporate formation, shareholder rights, corporate governance and financial disclosure. Business ethics.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Tech giants spending heavily on artificial intelligence will also need to invest in legal advice. Technology is full of natural monopolies, and computers that simulate human intelligence may be no different. That’s the hope of companies seeking

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT:CA--
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
NVDA:CA--
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News