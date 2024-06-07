polarica/E+ via Getty Images

The SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is up nearly 50% since its recent trough in late October. Home prices have continued to advance despite average 30-year mortgage rates hovering near the seven percent level.

This is more than twice where average mortgage rates were before the Federal Reserve embarked on its current phase of monetary tightening in March 2022.

However, all is not well in the housing sector. Existing home sales in 2023 hit their lowest levels since 1995. April pending home sales fell nearly eight percent on a year-over-year basis and hit their lowest point since the spring of 2020 when most of the country was in full COVID lockdown mode.

Average home sale prices have managed to continue to rise despite these headwinds. This is primarily due to the lack of inventory on the market and the tens of millions of homeowners that have "golden handcuffs" due to ultra-low rates on their current mortgages. This has made them extremely reluctant to sell their existing homes, even if it would mean significant capital gains if they pulled the trigger.

However, that is most likely going to change in the quarters ahead, resulting in at least a gradual fall in home prices. This could morph into significant price reductions should the U.S. head into recession. There are numerous reasons for this occurring. Let's start with the fact that housing unaffordability has skyrocketed recently, which is nicely captured via the graphic above. And there is just so far one can stretch a rubber band before it breaks.

High mortgage rates and few affordable houses on the market have triggered a large reduction in mortgage applications (demand) as can be seen above. On the supply side, more inventory seems to be finally hitting the market. Realtor.com reported that this May had the highest number of listings of any May since 2020 and the most price reductions for the month since 2017. And remember, May is in the heart of the prime home selling season.

Additional housing inventory could start to become available should the jobs market deteriorate, forcing more people to list their homes. We are seeing mixed signals here. The April BLS Jobs report showed just 175,000 positions created in April, the lowest level in six months and below expectations. This morning's May BLS report did come in higher than expected, but the unemployment rate ticked up again by .1% to the four percent level. In addition, the recent JOLTs job openings report showed the fewest job openings since early 2021 and Wednesday's ADP Jobs number was also lower than expected.

Finally, stumbling economic growth is obviously a headwind to home price appreciation. Estimates for first quarter GDP growth were recently revised down from 1.6% to 1.3%. This growth pales to the 4.9% growth seen in the third quarter of last year and the 3.4% GDP growth of the fourth quarter. In addition, projections for second quarter GDP growth have fallen out of bed in the past month, with the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow chopping their estimates for second quarter growth by more than half.

If average home prices start to fall, this will negatively impact home builders' margins as they are forced to cut list prices and offer incentives (mortgage rate buy downs, free upgrades, etc.) to move inventory. The good news is home builders like Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) and D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) have very low leverage on their balance sheets compared to the housing bust of over a decade and a half ago. Their credit ratings should hold up just fine even if home prices fall significantly. However, profits and margins will take a hit in that scenario.

Given that, I no longer have any exposure to the home building sector. The rally in these shares despite a challenged housing market seems overdone. If the XHB got back up in the $110 area and formed a triple top, I would probably open a small, short position against this home builder ETF.