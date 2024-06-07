Justin Paget

Online pet store Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported better than expected earnings for the first fiscal quarter, with the company achieving the highest amount of adjusted EBITDA ever in its history. Chewy also started rolling out four of its Chewy-branded veterinary clinics, reported double-digit growth in one of its most important KPIs -- net revenue per active customer -- and announced a $500M stock buyback. Shares soared after earnings, but continue to have revaluation potential, in my opinion, as the company has attractive long term EPS growth prospects in its niche!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

In my March 2024 work on the online pet store - Buy The Drop - I said that the company was a promising investment because Chewy was set to start opening up its veterinary clinics, called Chewy Vet Care Clinics... which the company did in the first-quarter. Additionally, Chewy continued to grow its net revenue per active customer and announced its first-ever stock buyback, which could provide for the stock price. Those developments, together with record adjusted EBITDA in Q1'24 and improvement in a key KPI, justify a rating upgrade to strong buy, in my opinion.

Chewy beat estimates

The online pet-oriented e-Commerce platform had a successful first fiscal quarter: Chewy earned $0.31 per-share in adjusted earnings on total revenues of $2.88B. Both the bottom and the top-line beat estimates for Q1'24.

Seeking Alpha

Improving customer monetization, Vet Clinics have potential to generate growth

Chewy saw solid, low-single digit revenue growth in its first fiscal quarter: the pet store generated $2.88B in revenues, showing 3.1% year-over-year growth. Chewy is not seeing a lot of customer growth, however, but as a specialized store operating in a passion niche (pets), Chewy grows its revenues chiefly because its customer base tends to spend more money on the company's products over time: Chewy's transaction per customer increased a robust 10% year over year to $562.

Revenue per customer growth indicates improving customer monetization of the Chewy e-Commerce platform, which offers the pet company potential for organic revenue growth. This is especially important since the company has not made any significant progress in terms of growing its customer accounts in recent quarters (Q1'24 active customers actually decreased 2.1% Y/Y).

Chewy

Importantly, Chewy started to open up a new line of service in the first fiscal quarter: its Chewy Vet Care Clinics, which I believe could potentially help Chewy's revenue and free cash flow growth. Four veterinary clinics were opened in the first quarter which now offer complimentary services for pet owners and if the company sees customer adoption, Chewy could soon roll out more stores across the country, which I see as a catalyst for stronger top-line growth, for two reasons. Polls have shown that pet owners do spend a lot of money on their pets, including Vet Care (which was the second-highest expense category across age groups).

Harris Poll

Second, the animal healthcare market offers a unique revenue opportunity to Chewy, as the market is expected to see near-10% annual growth until the end of the decade. I believe the Vet Care service offering taps into an attractive market, especially because veterinary care allows for differentiation and cross-selling potential. If the market reacts favorably to the opening of Vet Care clinics, my expectation would be for Chewy to go into expansion mode and open more clinics across the country.

fnfresearch

Game-changing adjusted EBITDA upswing

The biggest accomplishment for Chewy in the first-quarter was that the company achieved its highest amount of adjusted EBITDA in its history. This has been achieved through a strict focus on costs, the addition of new revenue lines over time and growth in net revenue per account. In Q1'24, Chewy achieved $163M in adjusted EBITDA which calculated to a margin of 5.7%, showing a massive 2.6 PP increase compared to the previous quarter. The improving EBITDA trajectory is a game-changer for the company and one reason why I am upgrading shares to strong buy.

Chewy

Free cash flow upside and potential for higher capital returns

Chewy needs to improve its free cash flow, however, which could be possible through the nationwide roll-out of Chewy Vet Care Clinics in the future. Chewy generated $53M in free cash flow in Q1'24, showing a decline of 59% year over year, in part due to higher CapEx. Chewy generated a solid free cash flow margin of 2% compared to 3% in FY 2023. Going forward, I see potential for a revenue acceleration through the roll-out of new products, such as Vet Care Clinics, pet insurance or possibly even wellness programs for pets. Expanding the product offering would also possibly a catalyst for (free cash flow) margin growth for Chewy and could lead to higher capital returns for investors.

The company's Board of Directors just authorized a stock buyback program of up to $500M, which is the equivalent of 5% of the e-Commerce company's market cap. This $500M buyback program could further fuel interest in Chewy's shares and provide support for the company's stock price. If the company's bet on veterinary clinics pays off, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company doubling down on its stock buyback program and increasing its free cash flow return percentage.

Chewy FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Q1'23 Q1'24 Growth Y/Y Net Revenues ($M) $8,967 $10,199 $11,148 $2,791 $2,878 3% Operating Cash Flow ($M) $192 $350 $486 $149 $82 -45% Free Cash Flow ($M) $9 $119 $343 $127 $53 -59% FCF Margin 0% 1% 3% 5% 2% - Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Chewy valuation has upside

Chewy is not a complete bargain anymore, as shares soared after Q1'24 earnings, mainly because of the company's massive progress in terms of adjusted EBITDA growth. Currently, shares of Chewy are trading at a P/E of 22.6X (based off of FY 2025 projected earnings of $1.06 per-share) which is not a high multiplier factor for a company with a dominant position in the pet e-Commerce market (Chewy owned more than one-third of the market in FY 2022 which exceeded Amazon (AMZN)'s market share).

Bloomberg Intelligence

Chewy's shares have struggled in the last two, three years because pandemic tailwinds fizzled out, and the company is seeing low single-digit top-line growth. The slowdown in top-line growth is a key reason why shares are currently trading 71% below the 3-year average P/E ratio of 77.4X.

Specialized online retailers like Five Below (FIVE) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) trade at P/E ratios of 19.4X and 7.1X but Chewy clearly has the momentum right now, as evidenced by the company's sharp upside in EBITDA in Q1'24. Furthermore, the market overall is much more bullish (as am I) on the pet niche which is recession-resistant and growing. Based off of long term EPS estimates, Chewy is set to grow dramatically faster than the other two retailers... which also explains the higher earnings multiplier.

Data by YCharts

I continue to believe that Chewy could trade at 30-32X earnings, considering that the online pet store is making massive progress in terms of its profitability profile, growing its business footprint through investments in veterinary clinics and now also buying back stock.

With a 30-32X P/E ratios, Chewy would still be valued way below the 3-year average P/E ratio and the backdrop is overall favorable: the firm's key KPI (customer monetization) is improving, the company is showing innovation and a willingness to enter new markets, and its profitability is growing, so I see a scenario for a higher earnings multiple down the road... if Chewy can keep this momentum going.

With a 30-32X P/E ratio, shares of Chewy could have a fair value range of $32-34 (up from $28-30 at my last coverage, chiefly because of an improving profitability outlook), implying up to 43% upside revaluation potential.

Risks with Chewy

Chewy is a high-volume, low-margin retailer that will likely generate low free cash flow margins in the foreseeable future. I am eagerly looking forward to reading updates about the company's Vet Care Clinic expansion. If this animal health clinic chain fails, it would likely be a big disappointment and hurt the company's shares. What would change my mind about Chewy as an investment is if the online pet store saw its momentum in net revenue per account or its adjusted EBITDA falter.

Closing thoughts

Chewy is a well-run online pet store, and the company is working hard to diversify and add new revenue streams to its business. Chewy Vet Care Clinics are an attractive value-add offer for the company's customers, and the firm has started to roll out clinics in the first quarter, with more likely to follow in coming quarters. Since the company is tapping into a passion niche here and polls show that pet owners consistently spend a lot of money on vet care products and services, I believe Chewy is making solid, strategic moves here to grow revenues and free cash flow long term.

The real take-away from the earnings report were the adjusted EBITDA record in Q1'24 as well as the $500M stock buyback which could provide crucial support and help establish a floor underneath Chewy's share price. With net revenue per user also growing (a key KPI, showing improving customer monetization) and a new revenue line opening up (Vet Care clinics), I believe investor sentiment is changing for the better and Chewy has considerable revaluation potential in FY 2024!