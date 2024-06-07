Chewy's Q1: A Game-Changing Quarter (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 07, 2024 11:53 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.27K Followers

Summary

  • Chewy reported better-than-expected earnings for Q1, achieving the highest amount of adjusted EBITDA in its history.
  • The company started rolling out Chewy-branded veterinary clinics and saw double-digit growth in net revenue per active customer.
  • Chewy announced a $500M stock buyback, and shares have revaluation potential.
  • Shares remain attractively valued with a price-to-earnings ratio of 23X.

Senior black labrador relaxing on armchair

Justin Paget

Online pet store Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported better than expected earnings for the first fiscal quarter, with the company achieving the highest amount of adjusted EBITDA ever in its history. Chewy also started rolling out four of its Chewy-branded veterinary

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.27K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHWY, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHWY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHWY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHWY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News