Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is treading water currently as it waits for the right opportunity to deploy its large cash balance in an acquisition. The last time I wrote about Nano Dimension, I suggested that it would likely need to wait until peers fell under greater financial stress before they became more receptive to a takeover offer. Given continued macro weakness and poor investor sentiment towards additive manufacturing, an opportunity could now be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Nano Dimension continues to take advantage of its negative enterprise value by repurchasing stock. While this makes financial sense, the company's losses are still relatively large, meaning its ability to enact an acquisition is declining fairly rapidly. Nano Dimension is implementing cost-cutting measures, though, which should significantly reduce losses in coming quarters and may help the company gain credibility according to investors.

Market Conditions

The demand environment for additive manufacturing is currently extremely poor, with tight financial conditions discouraging potential customers from making capital investments and experimenting with new technologies. In addition, prototyping is also being negatively impacted, which is a core use case for 3D printing.

Figure 1: Publicly Listed Additive Manufacturing Company Revenue Index (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Nano Dimension sells to around 6 or 7 verticals and has stated that demand currently varies across these verticals but is generally healthy. Defense is an area of strength currently, driven by the war in Ukraine. Electronics has been slow, particularly in Germany. Other verticals (medical, academics, research institutions) continue to see solid demand.

Nano Dimension believes that additive manufacturing is an attractive market, but that the leading companies have poor strategies. As a result, it wants to acquire attractive assets and turn the businesses around. Nano Dimension isn't really in a position to criticize, though, as it faces the same problem as other additive manufacturing companies. Low growth and an inability to transition to profitability.

Figure 2: Consolidated Results of Four Additive Manufacturing Industry Leaders (source: Nano Dimension)

Nano Dimension Business Updates

Nano Dimension continues to improve its existing product portfolio and bring new products to the market. The company recently partnered with Esko & Fiery to develop an end-to-end digital printing solution for ink jet manufacturers. This collaboration combines Esko and Fiery’s workflow automation, prepress, color management, and job management solutions with Nano Dimension's advanced print control systems.

Nano Dimension has also made significant improvements to Essemtec’s additive electronics robotic systems. This enables the precise dispensing of solder paste dots, with dispensing speed increased by up to 3x. The improvement primarily benefits component mounting, and Nano Dimension hopes that the reduction in cost will help to drive adoption.

While Nano Dimension continues to innovate, the company's focus appears to have shifted towards efficiency. Nano Dimension’s Reshaping Nano Initiative was announced in the fourth quarter of 2023, but is only now beginning to show up in the company’s financial statements. Nano Dimension is trying to reduce costs and harness synergies from recent acquisitions to reach operating profit breakeven and positive free cash flow in 2025. Net cash burn in 2024 is anticipated to be $12-20 million USD.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions have formed a large part of Nano Dimension's strategy recently and will likely continue to do so going forward. Nano Dimension has previously stated that it has 3-5 acquisition opportunities ahead of it, with two of those being huge companies. The company's share repurchases, and ongoing losses, mean that it has a dwindling cash balance with which to enact a large acquisition, though. Nano Dimension still has around 800 million USD cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, but this is down by something like 600 million USD from the peak in 2021.

Stratasys remains Nano Dimension's primary target, and it appears that Stratasys has become more receptive to Nano Dimension's offer. The two companies are reportedly in discussions, with Stratasys stating that it is exploring strategic alternatives (transaction, merger, business combination or sale) and that this process is progressing.

Some of Nano Dimension’s moves around AI and workflow management don’t really make sense given the company’s small footprint. Acquiring a company like Stratasys, which is focused on additive manufacturing for production use cases, would provide the company with the scale necessary to realize value from these efforts.

A number of public additive manufacturing companies are also coming under increased financial strain and may be forced to engage with an acquirer in coming quarters. While there are potentially attractive opportunities, Nano Dimension likely wants a company that can provide it with scale and synergies.

Table 1: Additive Manufacturing Company Enterprise Values (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Financial Analysis

Nano Dimension generated 13.4 million USD revenue in the first quarter, a decline of roughly 11% YoY. Growth has been driven by acquisitions recently and without a tailwind from acquisitions, revenue is now stagnating. This is particularly notable as the company had been hyping up the introduction of a new material, but this doesn't appear to have had any impact on the business. INSU 200 is a dielectric jettable ink with improved thermal and mechanical properties, which was meant to open up new applications for Nano Dimension's technology. Nano Dimension needs to continue generating growth, as it will likely find it difficult to achieve breakeven at its current size.

Figure 3: Nano Dimension Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Nano Dimension)

Nano Dimension has managed to improve its profit margins recently on the back of revenue growth, and in recent quarters, cost discipline. The company remains a long way from profitability, though. Nano Dimension wants to be close to breakeven from a cash flow perspective by the end of the year. This looks like a tough ask based on the company's current trajectory. The company hopes to reach operating profit breakeven towards the end of 2025, but this will require significant growth.

Figure 4: Nano Dimension Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Conclusion

Nano Dimension Ltd. has an opportunity to create value through either share repurchases or an acquisition. I am skeptical of the company's business, though. Nano Dimension's customer base remains small, and it is struggling to drive growth. In addition, it is not clear that the company has a viable path to profitability. If Nano Dimension is unable to execute an acquisition in the next few years, it may find its enterprise value rapidly approaching 0, without the share price moving significantly. Since the start of 2023, Nano Dimension has repurchased $147 million USD of shares. Despite this, the company's share price has been fairly flat over this time. A greater focus on costs is a step in the right direction, but without growth it will likely be insufficient to drive the share price higher.