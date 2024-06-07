Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) may be at the bottom of its business cycle, and its valuation has come back to earth. However, long-term secular tailwinds are still at the company's back, and the potential for high growth remains in place for the company. With no long-term debt and management's expectations for a reversal of the recent slowdown, the small-cap player in the semiconductor manufacturing industry should weather the storm without any trouble. The huge increase in backlog and bookings should get AEHR back on the right track.

AEHR has taken shareholders on a wild ride in recent years. The stock has recently been hit hard by slower demand and falling revenues. AEHR's wafer testing and semiconductor burn-in solutions are mainly used in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips found in full battery electric vehicle (EV) applications. The EV market has experienced a slowdown in growth, which has disproportionately impacted AEHR's financials relative to the broader semiconductor industry. Delayed deliveries, increased inventory, and lowered guidance have crushed the stock and potentially provided a good opportunity for long-term shareholders. I am rating the stock as a buy, but with the full understanding that this is a long-term investment idea. Depending on one's investing style, this might be a good stock to average into or to wait until confirmation of a bottom is in.

Financials

In the quarter that ended on February 29, 2024, revenue, gross profit, and operating income all fell dramatically, leading the company to pre-announce results and lower guidance prior to the earnings report. In Q3, AEHR shifted from profitability to operating and net losses.

Quarterly results can be volatile for a small-cap company; all it takes is a large order delivery to be delayed. Here are the financials on a rolling, trailing twelve-month basis.

Gross margin fell to 41.7% from 51.6% from the prior year period. Operating and free cash flow margins have turned negative for the last two quarters.

To provide a bigger picture of margins, here is the rolling TTM quarterly overview. The margin declines are not as dramatic from one period to another, but the trend reversal can be seen. To bolster my confidence in the stock, AEHR needs to return to revenue growth and margin expansion, but commentary by management makes me think that this will happen sooner than the market might expect.

Inventory has increased sequentially, which would be okay if sales were growing at a faster rate. However, the cash conversion cycle has skyrocketed. If the company starts turning its inventory into cash sooner the rest of the financials will turn around.

A Second Half Story?

AEHR is expected to finish its fiscal year strong. During the Q3 earnings call, management reiterated its full-year guidance of greater than $65 million in revenue and at least $11 million in net income. This suggests that the company will recognize at least $15.4 million in revenue and $2.7 million in net income.

Revenue was impacted by delayed orders and over-inventory across its customers. Sequentially, quarterly bookings improved from just $2.2 million in Q2 to $24.5 million in Q3. Meanwhile, backlog increased from $3 million to $20 million; and the company received an order from a new company.

Altogether, this is evidence that the company may have bottomed out. It will be interesting to see how much revenue is recognized and how bookings and backlog look at the end of Q4. Any significant improvement will be welcomed by shareholders and potentially bought by the market.

Valuation

As the stock price has cratered, the valuation for AEHR has become far more reasonable. Using TTM figures, it currently trades at a P/S of 5.1x, a P/GP of 10.4x, and a P/E of 25.8x.

Compared to its average valuations dating back to May of 2021, the current P/S ratio is roughly 51.5% lower, the P/Gross Profit is lower by 54%, and the P/E is 59% lower. The stock still trades at a premium to the market but has a greater growth potential and, therefore, justifies some amount of premium.

The company gets poor Seeking Alpha ratings for valuation, momentum, and earnings revisions, as well as a Quant sell recommendation rating of 1.12. SA Analysts are more bullish on the stock. However, the last premium analysis article came out in March 2024 so this is not an updated measure to rely on.

Reverse DCF

For AEHR, I used a reverse DCF with a 15.0% discount rate and a terminal rate of 4.0% after ten years to determine the type of FCF growth the company may need to produce to be trading at a fair intrinsic value today. A 15% discount rate is appropriate given the risk of investing in a small-cap company with a wide range of outcomes. The 4% terminal rate seems justifiable given the long potential growth runway for the company. The SiC semiconductor market is expected to grow at a high rate, and I expect applications for AEHR's testing to be in demand for far beyond ten years. The EV market is expected to grow at a high rate until at least 2040.

If AEHR can grow its FCF at a CAGR of 37.4% off its trailing twelve-month base of $4.5 million, it could deliver a roughly 15% annualized return for shareholders. It's important to note that I have not adjusted the free cash flow for stock-based compensation, which is $2.4 million over the TTM period. I consider SBC to be part of the cost of doing business right now and would be more concerned if SBC continues to grow at a high rate in the future. Thankfully, SBC has not grown over the last year. If we subtract SBC from traditional Free cash flow (OCF minus Capex), the required growth rate increases to a 43.2% CAGR.

Author-generated reverse DCF

Growth Outlook

Based on analysts' expectations for the next three fiscal years, AEHR could deliver enough growth to keep pace with its valuation needs.

Analysts are expecting top-line and profit growth to return by fiscal 2025 and explosive growth to return by 2026. While there is no consensus free cash flow estimate for 2026, if AEHR can convert anywhere close to 100% of net income to FCF, analysts' expectations would suggest that it can grow FCF above a CAGR of 100%. The question is, how likely is this?

Market Growth Potential

The market opportunity appears to be in place for AEHR. The silicon carbide semiconductor market is expected to grow at a high rate. Several sources estimate growth in this market to be between 23.8% and 32.6%.

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market Growth Estimates CAGR Period Source 32.6% 2024-2029 MarketsandMarkets 23.8% 2020-2030 Grand View Research 25.2% 2024-2029 Mordor Intelligence Click to enlarge

The testing and burn-in products and services that Aehr Test provides help companies save money and increase profits by ensuring reliability and performance. SiC chips are more expensive and this testing is beneficial for manufacturers. As the market grows, the demand for AEHR's services should grow along with it. As a small-cap company that is a leader in what it does, I can see AEHR's revenue growth coming in above the larger SiC semiconductor market, especially as high performance and accelerated computing grabs a larger share of the business and AEHR make further inroads into data centers.

The EV Market Is Still Growing

During the Q3 call, CEO Gayn Erickson discussed how the media narrative surrounding the EV market is much more negative than the reality that they are witnessing. When AEHR executives toured Asia, they said that the growth in EVs was all over the road. I think two things can be true: the EV market could be softening and still be growing rapidly at the same time. Let's discuss further.

The Bearish Take On EVs

EV sales momentum has softened, and the companies that benefit from EV sales have seen their share prices soften along with it. The question is whether or not the narrative sounds more dire than the real opportunity for AEHR.

Goldman Sachs released a piece in May that described this softening and reported on some of the reasons why this may be happening. Notice the significant drop in the EV sales ratio. However, this is one data point and should be viewed as such until a trend can be confirmed. Other data points do appear to support the narrative that deceleration has occurred.

Goldman Sachs

Attitudes towards purchasing EVs are mixed, with concerns about charging availability and range being important factors for many reluctant EV buyers. According to a McKinsey survey, 42% of skeptical EV purchasers cited the availability of chargers, larger battery capacities, and longer driving ranges as tipping points for EV purchase consideration. Anecdotally, these factors are what makes me reluctant to consider an EV. It's also a sentiment shared by many non-EV drivers I speak to in the mecca of the EV world that I live in, The San Francisco Bay Area. According to McKinsey, over half of EV charging occurs at home, making public charging an important factor for anyone with a long commute or where home charging is more costly, such as in non-solar homes, or less convenient. Considering that about 48% of EV owners worldwide have their own parking spot and power hookup, and 35% state that they have the option to connect their parking spot to a charging box, those who already own EVs may be the simple adopters, people I believe EV adoption is simple for. However, there could be a reluctance for people who do not share these ideal EV characteristics, such as people in apartment and condominium complexes, to buy EVs. In the report, this image was highlighted, showing the differences in the ability to charge at home between EV and non-EV drivers. 42% of non-EV drivers do not have the ability to charge at home.

McKinsey & Company

Many consumers believe that the necessary public charging infrastructure will not be built any time soon, and this could be backed up by some evidence. Tesla recently made waves by firing its charging network staff before backing off and rehiring some of them after much uproar. One must think that the build-out of charging infrastructure might be very costly and that any drop in EV demand would threaten that build-out. Unfortunately, the lack of a charging network buildout might harm EV demand, thus creating a cycle of demand destruction.

It's possible that the early adopters have already made their EV purchases and the adoption cycle could bottom for a while before picking up pace in the future. We need to be prepared for this challenge when investing in Aehr Test Systems. The stock has fallen very far, and the financials have deteriorated. The company still has a reliance on the EV market to lift revenues and customer concentration concerns. I would not be surprised to see Aehr Test be closer to the bottom than the potential top, in terms of revenue generation. However, I am not entirely sure that the bottom, if we are, in fact, at the bottom of EV demand, won't last for some time.

The Bullish Take On EVs

The Goldman Sachs article showed this chart, visually it suggests that even slower growth in EVs might still provide quite a great runway of long-term growth.

Goldman Sachs

I have included some of the figures pulled from the interactive graph below. Even Goldman's bear case projects a 10.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2040. Meanwhile, the base case calls for a CAGR of 20.2% between 2023 and 2029.

EV Market growth projections - Goldman Sachs (Data pulled from Goldman Sachs article)

The bullish case for AEHR is that the business is not entirely reliant on fully electric vehicle applications. Hybrid and plug-in hybrids have electric motors and can benefit from the use of SiC chips. The benefits include better faster charging for plug-ins, and longer battery ranges that benefit both.

While the full EV market takes time to return to growth or merely slows down from its high growth, early-adopter phase, there is likely a long tail of growth for this market.

Other Areas Of Growth

AEHR has opportunities to grow in Asia, the company gains most of its revenue outside of Asia, but the EV market has already grown significantly and is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace. Other product opportunities include Gallium nitride testing systems, NAND and DRAM applications in the memory market, and Silicon Photonics. These areas are relatively new for the company and may take many quarters to become large parts of the business.

Risks

Most of the risks have been discussed. The company has seen inventory backup, which appears to be a major risk, especially in the near term. This should right size very soon if management is correct in reiterating guidance and with its commentary. As the valuation has come down, this has become less of a risk.

Conclusion

I think there are two ways to think about investing in AEHR. Patient, long-term focused investors that hold enough conviction in the growth story can consider dollar cost averaging into the stock while it is hopefully near its bottom. It's entirely possible that AEHR comes out and lowers guidance again and sends the stock even lower. In that event, a small DCA strategy will allow an investor to hopefully catch the bottom over time and ride the stock higher when the cycle improves.

The other method would be to wait until the dust settles and AEHR begins to show signs of improvement. If inventory begins to clear out and revenue returns to growth profits and free cash flow will follow. One might risk missing out on substantial gains with AEHR, as a pick-up in demand will likely be followed by a big bump in the share price. However, the long tail of potential growth can turn AEHR into a big winner, and missing a 20% or 30% gain may allow a less patient investor or one with less conviction to feel more comfortable in the growth story before jumping in. If the growth story unfolds for AEHR, the stock may be able to deliver big returns, and the first pop in stock price would be unlikely to be the last.