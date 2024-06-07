Smile

Investment summary

My recommendation for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) is a buy rating. The tough macro outlook is a tailwind for SVV, and performance so far in FY24 has shown that SVV is benefiting from it. The concern regarding Canada's growth performance has apparently been fixed based on April's performance. SVV's recent acquisition should also allow it to reap both revenue and cost synergies.

Business Overview

SVV offers low-priced merchandise to wholesale customers in the United States (54% of sales), Canada (38% of sales), and Australia (8% of sales). In the US, SVV is the largest operator (larger by ~9x) in the industry, with 155 stores as of 1Q24. As of 1Q24, SVV also operates 159 stores in Canada and 12 stores in Australia. I believe scale is SVV’s biggest competitive advantage, as it has the best bargaining power to negotiate for a lower cost of inventory (which means a higher gross margin). This is extremely important, as the nature of the industry means that consumers are extremely price-sensitive; hence, being able to have a lower cost structure enables SVV to share more cost savings with consumers.

Macro pressure benefits SVV

Unlike many retailers that have gone bust due to the current macro situation stemming from high interest rates and sticky inflation, I see SVV as well positioned to ride on this "tailwind." This is largely due to the SVV business model, which helps consumers save money. I don’t think the economy is going to see any major turnaround anytime soon, not with how the inflation rate is currently trending at the moment. If we just look at the year-to-date inflation rate trend, it has accelerated every single month except April (which is pretty flat vs. March). This goes against the fact that high interest rates were supposed to drive down inflation rates.

The next data is set to be released in about 5 days (12 June), and even if inflation rates show positive progress, I think rates are going to stay higher for longer. A main problem with the US, I think, is the housing undersupply situation that is going to take a while to fix. According to experts, the supply situation still remains poor, and I believe this is going to be a main hurdle for the Fed to hike rates. Cutting rates will lower mortgage rates, which will most likely trigger more home purchases, which is going to drive up inflation (home prices go up due to the undersupply situation, and since housing is ~33% of CPI, this is going to drive up overall CPI).

This entire situation is a tailwind for SVV as consumers continue to look for value purchases. This was well evident in the recent quarter performance, where US same-store sales on a 2-year stack basis accelerated from 7.4% to 7.9% in 1Q24, and this performance was consistent throughout the quarter. Assuming that the bad weather in January caused a low-single-digit same-store-sale decline (noted in FY23 earnings call that January sales were impacted by severe weather impact), this implies that same-store sales on a y/y basis improved to high single-digit growth (~7.5% based on my estimates) in March. Even if we assume that January same-store sales were down mid-single-digits, it just means stronger acceleration; likewise, if January same-store sales were positive, it shows that organic demand could have been a lot stronger (if not for the weather).

Redfox Capital Ideas

Importantly, driving the growth was a mix of both transactions and price, and the latter deserves a highlight as SVV showed that they were able to raise prices despite the current macro backdrop. Other leading indicators of continuous growth momentum are the 8.5% growth in the US loyalty program, shopper satisfaction at ~87%, and strong acceptance rates across all household income demographics (including a higher-income customer demographic trading down).

Momentum has also persisted so far into 2Q24, as management cited continued stability in same-store sales on a 2-year stacked basis in the US. Assuming 2Q24 to perform the same as 1Q24, this implies 2Q24 1-year same-store sales performance to be around ~2.3% (7.9%-2Q23 5.6%).

Canada growth to recover as SVV makes the right fixes

Canada's outlook is slightly different from that of the US, as inflation has eased and the central bank has cut rates for the first time in four years. Nonetheless, at 4.75%, I still think pressure on consumer spending has not eased by a lot. I expect consumers to remain conscious of their spending, and this benefits SVV. The concern here is that SVV reported a big deceleration in same-store sales for March, and the bears are extrapolating this weakness forward. I don’t believe this to be the case, as management has put in place a couple of fixes that I expect to drive growth recovery.

To recap, in March, SVV saw fewer visits from non-loyalty members, and given that the non-loyalty member customer segment skews towards younger and lower-income customers, it faced more pressure from the tough macro environment. To combat this, management took several strategic initiatives to engage these customers, including additional marketing, a shift in the assortment mix, and targeted promotions. Importantly, they seemed to have worked, as April 2-year same-store sales for Canada have recovered to mid-single-digits vs. flat in March.

Acquisition of Two Peaches is a strategic move

SVV acquired Two Peaches, a small thrift chain located in the US South with 7 stores (deal closed on May 6). I believe this is a strategic move that basically opens up more white spaces for SVV to grow their store base. This acquisition basically provides SVV entry into the US Southeast market, where it had virtually no store presence previously. I foresee two forms of synergies. SVV should see revenue synergies as it opens more stores, as it now has a foothold in the region. SVV should also see cost synergies as the Two Peaches store can leverage SVV’s central processing centers.

Valuation

All in all, I believe the growth outlook is very positive for SVV. But surprisingly, SVV valuation multiples (forward PE basis) have traded down, moving in the opposite direction of other retailers that are benefiting from this macroclimate. Since SVV’s results, other discount retailers like TJX Companies, Burlington Stores, Ross Stores, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet holdings have all traded up by ~10 to 20%, but SVV traded down from 22x to 17x.

I believe the market is not pricing in the right growth outlook for SVV, and I expect it to do so when SVV shows healthy same-store sales growth performance in the coming quarters. When SVV does that, the valuation should recover accordingly. Assuming the valuation multiple recovers to 22x, the upside is pretty lucrative (~30% upside).

Risk

SVV relies heavily on human labor, so it's important that the people in charge of the processing centers and the stores have the necessary training. Disruption to operations and an increase in labor expenses might result from the failure to retain key personnel. In addition, profitability could be impacted by factors such as the cost of real estate for new stores, the availability of high-quality used items, and the suitability of the site.

Conclusion

My view for SVV is a buy rating, despite the recent dip in valuation. The way I see it, the tough economic climate is a tailwind for SVV, and the business should continue to see positive same-store sales growth. I also expect Canada's performance to recover, as management seems to have addressed the underlying cause. The recent acquisition also positions SVV for further expansion in a region where it had no presence previously. Looking ahead, as SVV delivers consistent same-store sales growth, I expect a valuation correction to 22x forward PE.