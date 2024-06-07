Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 21st Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) 21st Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Call June 5, 2024 5:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Noel Wallace - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So thanks, everybody. Welcome back. For our next session, I am thrilled to welcome back to the conference the Colgate-Palmolive Company. With us today are Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Noel Wallace. And also, I'm sure many of you have seen around the conference, Chief Investor Relations Officer and Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, John Faucher.

For today's session, I'm going to basically have a chat with Noel. We're going to run through as much as we can in the next 38 minutes or so. And again, thanks for joining us.

Noel Wallace

Pleasure to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, five years ago, you implemented a growth strategy at Colgate when you became CEO. I think there was some -- from the market's perspective, there were some ups and downs and some -- it took some time for the investors to kind of buy into that strategy. I think they do now. I think it's pretty widely viewed as a success. What do you think, looking back, were the critical building blocks? And how confident are you from where you stand today that we can continue that momentum?

Noel Wallace

Yeah. I think one of the key aspects of the turnaround for us was really getting the growth mindset back in the company, and that's been a historical differentiator for us. And it was really about how do we build sustainable compounding growth year after year. And that required us to make a lot of changes to the strategy in terms of what we thought were the growth enablers and the things that we could

