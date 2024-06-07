Church & Dwight: Waning Pricing Benefits And Valuation Concerns Keep Me On The Sidelines

Jun. 07, 2024 12:23 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stock
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. should see growth helped by increasing promotions, distribution gains related to recent acquisitions, and bolt-on M&As.
  • However, organic sales growth is expected to moderate as the company laps price increases and pricing benefits dissipate.
  • Margins are expected to benefit from productivity improvements and moderating inflation, but dissipating pricing benefits and increased promotional spending should be a headwind here as well.
  • Valuations are in line with historical averages.

Bull and bear figurines on list of share prices

Adam Gault

Investment Thesis

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) should continue to see revenue growth benefiting from increased promotional spending, distribution gains of its recent high-growth acquisitions Hero and TheraBreath in the international markets, and strategic bolt-on M&As. However, the organic

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.04K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News