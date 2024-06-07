Adam Gault

Investment Thesis

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) should continue to see revenue growth benefiting from increased promotional spending, distribution gains of its recent high-growth acquisitions Hero and TheraBreath in the international markets, and strategic bolt-on M&As. However, the organic sales growth rate should moderate as the pricing benefits dissipate with CHD lapping price increases from the last year. While the company’s margins should benefit from volume leverage, productivity improvements, and moderating inflation, the waning pricing benefits and increased promotional spending should be a headwind. With the stock already trading at a slight premium to its historical P/E, I don't see much upside from the current levels. Hence, I have a neutral rating on CHD stock.

Church & Dwight’s Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article last year, I discussed the company’s good growth prospects benefiting from price increases, easing comparisons, and increasing fill rates. The company has reported good growth since then. Last month, CHD reported its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, and similar dynamics were seen.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company saw good volume growth and the carryover impact of past price increases also aided the revenue growth. This helped the company offset headwinds from the divestiture of MEGALAC, a part of the Animal Nutrition business within the Specialty Product Division segment as well as poor performing Flosser and Gummy Vitamins categories due to lower consumption.

The company’s total sales increased by 5.1% Y/Y to $1.5 billion. Excluding a 0.3 percentage point benefit from favorable FX and a 0.4 point headwind from divestiture, organic sales increased by 5.2% Y/Y. The organic sales growth reflects a 3.7 percentage point benefit from volume growth and a 1.5 percentage point benefit from favorable price/mix.

On a segment basis, the Consumer Domestic segment delivered a 4.3% Y/Y revenue growth both on a reported and an organic basis, benefiting from price increases and volume growth due to market share gains and good demand. The Consumer International segment also benefited from price increases and volume growth driven by market share gains due to continued expansion in the international markets. This resulted in a 10.6% Y/Y sales growth on a reported basis and 8.8% Y/Y on an organic basis. Lastly, the Specialty Product Division segment delivered a 1% Y/Y sales growth on a reported basis, and excluding the headwind from the MEGALAC divestiture, organic sales grew by 7.2% Y/Y due to price increases and volume growth driven by improving demand and easing comps.

CHD’s Historical Sales (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

CHD’s Historical Total Company Organic Sales Analysis (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I expect the company to continue posting growth in the coming quarters. Management is looking to increase promotional spending in the coming quarters, which should help sales. For FY24, management is targeting marketing spend of ~11% of sales, which is higher than FY23's ~10.9%. However, it is still 70 to 80 bps lower than pre covid levels. As the inflationary headwinds fade and gross margins return to normalized levels, I expect a part of that increased gross profit should get invested back in marketing and the marketing spending returning to pre-Covid levels should help sales growth.

2024 Marketing Spend (CHD’s dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2024 Presentation Slide)

The company has seen good volume growth in recent quarters, which should continue moving forward as well. The company is benefiting from the distribution expansion of the recent high-growth acquisition of TheraBreath and Hero, which should continue to support growth, especially internationally for the next couple of years. The company has a strategy of acquiring smaller high-growth brands and then leveraging its existing network both nationally and internationally to increase their distribution. With the company’s net debt to TTM EBITDA of ~1.6x currently, I believe more such bolt-on M&As are likely moving forward, which should help the company’s sales growth.

CHD M&A History (CHD’s dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2024 Presentation Slide)

One negative though is that the pricing benefit which the company has seen in recent years won't be a meaningful contributor to the company’s topline moving forward. The company should lap the majority of the price increases it implemented in response to inflationary conditions post-COVID in Q2 2024 and the contribution of pricing growth to the topline should be negligible moving forward. So, while organic revenue growth should continue to be positive helped by volume growth, the pace of growth should slow in the coming quarters as the benefit from pricing contribution wanes.

Church & Dwight’s Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s margins benefited from the carryover impact of price increases and a favorable mix, which combined provided a benefit of 130 bps Y/Y. Another 130 bps Y/Y benefit from productivity gains, and an 80 bps Y/Y benefit from lower transportation costs due to moderating inflation as compared to the previous year’s quarter also supported the margins. This helped the company more than offset a 110 bps Y/Y headwind from higher manufacturing costs and a 10 bps Y/Y headwind from unfavorable foreign exchange. As a result, the gross margin increased by 220 bps Y/Y to 45.7%.

However, the adjusted operating margin declined 10 bps Y/Y to 20.8% as benefits from an increase in gross margin were offset by higher SG&A and marketing expenses as a percentage of sales compared to the previous year’s quarter.

CHD’s Historical Gross Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking Forward, the company’s margin growth should continue to benefit from productivity gains and moderating inflation. However, the benefit from the carryover impact of pricing which the company has seen till the last quarter won't be there anymore as it is lapping most of the price increases in Q2 2024. So, the extent of gross margin improvement should decrease moving forward. Further, management plans to increase promotional spending moving forward. So, that should negatively impact the operating margin.

Valuation and Conclusion

Church & Dwight is currently trading at a 31.16x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $3.46 which is a slight premium versus its historical 5-year average forward P/E of 29.26x.

While I am optimistic that the company can continue to post revenue growth benefiting from increased marketing spending, distribution gains internationally, and bolt-on M&As, the pace of organic growth should slow in the coming quarters as pricing benefit wanes. Also, while the margins should continue to benefit from productivity improvement and volume leverage, waning pricing benefits and increased promotional spending should offset them to a good extent.

With stock trading at a modest premium to its historical averages and the pace of organic growth expected to slow, I don't see much potential upside from these levels. It is tough to justify a premium valuation compared to historical averages when the organic growth is expected to slow. Even if we look at FY25 consensus EPS estimates of $3.75 and apply a 5-year historical average P/E (FWD) of 29.26x, we get a target price of $109.73 which doesn't imply much upside from the current levels. I believe the company's growth prospects are already priced in the current valuation. Hence, I would prefer to wait on the sidelines and rate the stock neutral for now.