U.S. Jobs Growth Beats All Expectations

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • US May non-farm payrolls came in at 272k versus the 180k consensus.
  • The gains were once again led by the usual suspects of private education & health services, leisure & hospitality, and government.
  • The unemployment rate has gone from 3.4% to 4%.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By James Knightley

A tale of two surveys

US May non-farm payrolls came in at 272k versus the 180k consensus and higher than any of the 77 forecasts submitted to Bloomberg – the range was 120-258k. Private payrolls rose 229k versus

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.8K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News