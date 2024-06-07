SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Since my last publication on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF), shares in the company have lifted by more than 95% to the upside. The catalysts were 1) the favourable results of the 2023 Argentinian presidential election, where many stocks in this basket caught a strong bid due to a more favourable outlook of business in the coming years, and 2) improving fundamentals. The new government has set an ambitious target of a budget deficit reduction of five percentage points of GDP, and this has seen early promise, as seen in Figure 1. This has been underlined by large spending cuts - in particular, real primary expenditures being cut by 35% year over year.

Aside from this, the other efforts that could be potential tailwinds for companies in the region such as YPF include the following:

1. Expenditure adjustments

Non-Discretionary Spending

According to Economics Observatory, adjustments have been particularly aggressive in non-discretionary spending, which has been constrained to grow below the inflation rate. Pension expenditures have also decreased by 36% year-over-year, representing a significant portion of the fiscal consolidation, accounting for 43% of the total fiscal adjustment.

Discretionary Spending

The fiscal tightening extends to discretionary spending as well. Capital expenditures and transfers to provinces have been cut substantially, contributing 32% to the change. Economic subsidies - especially those directed to energy firms - have been reduced. To me this is a net positive for the company, as it will provide a more level playing field for economic forces (not government forces) to do their work.

2. Revenue adjustments

On the revenue side, total real revenues have seen a 4% decline, primarily due to a decrease in social security contributions. However, tax revenues have increased, bolstered by a tax put on certain exchange rate operations, effectively serving as an import duty. This currently constitutes 9% of total revenues, so it's no small amount.

Figure 1. Argentinian public fiscal accounts

Economic Observatory

In the last YPF publication, my opinion was the company was trading at a statistical discount at 0.5x its book value, which provided an additional 15 percentage points of return on equity to the investor if paying that price. I also noted the tremendously cheap multiples of earnings at 2.8x P/E. The critical catalyst I opined was a fiscal change in Argentina, which has been brought about. Following the most recent developments, I have updated my outlook on the company and will share my findings here today. Net-net, revise to buy.

Q1 2024 earnings insights

It was a reasonably flat period of business for the company in Q1 2024. Revenues were $4.3 billion, in line with the $4.2 billion last year on earnings of $1.66 per share, up from around $0.90 the year prior. It pulled this to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, up 15% year on year. Growth was driven by favourable market pricing and product productivity - with hydrocarbon production up 300 basis points year over year, and the crucial shale production up 21% year over year. The latter's increased production is a key catalyst moving forward too in my view.

The bulk of revenues were generated from downstream sources, with $3.76 billion, whereas upstream revenues were $1.98 billion (mostly through inter-segment sales), and gas and power sales pulled to $482 million. One of the standouts from this divisional performance, in my opinion, is the fact the company grew downstream revenues and operating profit of a 3% decrease in assets employed in that part of the business. Being this is the main income producer for the company, it was nice to see this kind of efficiency.

Figure 2.

Source: YPF 6-K, author

Potential catalysts to future price change

One of the key takeouts of the past three months is that oil production in the Neuquen region in Argentina hit a record high in April. Underlying this was the reboot inactivity of the Vaca Meurta formation, of which YPF has its major developments. As a reminder, the formation is the world's second-largest gas reserve and fourth-largest reserve of shale oil.

The report showed that crude oil production increased 19% over the 12 months to April last year and has increased by around 19% in the 12 months to April 2024 as well. This aligns with the updated economic policies I outlined earlier, which could be potential tailwinds in this instance. Exportation is likely to become a key lever the government will pull to overturn the fiscal deficit and compress inflation.

Here is where YPF has a potential competitive advantage, given its structure with the state of Argentina. It began construction of a new 130 km oil pipeline from the Vaca Meurta site, potentially increasing production by 135 million barrels of oil annually. The initial investment is $190 million and will allow the transport of 390,000 barrels per day - an increase of 70% in the oil transporting capacity of this region.

If everything goes according to plan, the company said there is potential to build additional works at the site, including an export terminal worth $2 billion in capital expenditure.

The investment activity could be a major catalyst in my opinion. The capital investment could lift earnings substantially.

For instance, one of the major takeouts I observed from Q1 was the increase in gross capital productivity back to previous ranges in 2022.

As seen below, the company returned $0.17 in gross profit for every dollar of assets employed on the balance sheet in Q1 (TTM values). This is back in line with 2022 ranges when oil prices were commanding a premium. I am far more constructive on the company given this reversal of the trend that had been in situ over the course of 2023, something I had commented on distinctly in the last publication.

Figure 3.

Company filings, Author

Valuation

In my opinion, the valuation debate is the most attractive component of the YPF equation. Even after the extensive repricing in shares, the company still sells at 6x forward earnings, 8.7x forward EBIT, and a discount to book value of 0.8x.

In my opinion, this represents a statistical discount given the profitability of the company. I am interested in the equity of YPF and will evaluate it on an all-equity basis. In that vein, I am looking to the forward return on equity to indicate whether this is in fact a statistical discount or not.

The company left Q1 '24 with net tangible assets (equity capital) of $9.6 billion, having shed capital throughout the period. Consensus estimates are for the company to produce 46% growth in earnings to $3.65 per share, calling for $1.44 billion at the bottom line for YPF this year. On the $9.6 billion of equity, the forward implied ROE is 14.4% (1,435/9,959 = 14.4%).

This is where the discount is seen. The current book value is $9.6 billion, and we are asked to pay 0.8x this; we are effectively paying $7.9 billion for a company valued by the market at $12.6 billion, as I write (Figure 4). This is a 37% effective discount. Moreover, if paying that multiple, the investor ROE lifts to 18% from 14% due to the higher rate of earnings on lower equity capital.

Figure 4.

Author

Furthermore, to build or start a set of operations in the magnitude of YPF or purchase business assets of similar quality would be impossible, let alone within the realms of reality. To purchase these assets at a discount to their liquidation value is even more rare. Here, we are purchasing a high-quality company that produces a 14% trailing return on equity (it was 15% in the last publication) at a discount to the net tangible assets required to operate the company. It would be nearly impossible to find this quality of an operation selling at a discount in the private market. This is one of the major advantages of the stock market in the first place. It enables investors to purchase pro rata positions of simply wonderful businesses, whilst paying a fraction of the pro-rated cost of the private market.

In this regard I believe YPF is a statistical discount and that there is tremendous value on offer in paying the 0.8x book multiple today.

With combination of 1) fiscal tailwinds, 2) improved productivity, 3) major capital investments, and 4) compressed valuations, my judgement is the company should trade closer the sector multiple, at around 1.3x book value. I cannot see, other than the previous Argentinian economic pressures, why this would not be the case. This gets me to $15.9 billion in market value, or $32 per share, 53% return potential.

Key risks to thesis

Investors should recognise these risks before proceeding any further:

There is still no certainty on the long-term future of the Argentinian economy; although there have been promising changes to date, there is still a way to go. This still presents a risk to the overall thesis and should be factored in.

YPF is a price taker on oil and does not set the prices it charges on its product - this is done by the market. Commodity like operations have a disadvantage in this regard, and weak oil pricing and gas pricing could be a headwind for the company.

We cannot ignore the broader macroeconomic risks either, as these could plague equity markets in general. A breakdown in inflation/rates access could be negative for equities, and the geopolitical tensions currently playing equity markets could spill into names a YPF.

Investors should consider these risks in full before making any investment decisions.

In short

YPF presents as a statistical discount with multiple tailwinds fueling the company's afterburners. Argentina's changing fiscal regime, positive economic development there, and a favourable outlook for oil exports from the country are two major levers that could impact the company favourably moving forward.

What is most attractive in this debate however is the fact the company sells at a discount to the net assets employed in the business. I find it difficult to believe there would be a similar type company available trading for this type of valuation, where we can buy the business assets below their liquidation value. And the implied return on equity lifts to 18% for the investor if paying this multiple. We can thank the stock market for this.

This, combined with the valuation gaps the discount provides, means YPF could be currently 53% undervalued and would look to have a price objective of ~$32 in the next months of trade. In that regard I revise my rating on YPF to buy.