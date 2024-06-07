JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is a good choice for investors seeking for low volatility and robust dividend growth. As a leading player in its industry, the company is poised to capitalize on favorable secular trends. The company's long-term performance is exceptional, and so is the management's capital allocation approach. The company consistently delivers strong return on invested capital and has several multibillion projects in its pipeline with high target IRR. The last decade's dividend CAGR is 10%, which is another reason to buy the stock. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is around 10% undervalued, making it a "Buy".

APD's latest earnings presentation

Company information

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is the world's leading producer of industrial gases. Additionally, APD is the world leader in the supply of liquified natural gas [LNG] process technology and equipment.

APD's latest earnings presentation

The company's fiscal year ends on September 30. APD's segments are divided by geographic areas: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and India, Corporate. Americas represented 42% of fiscal 2023 total revenue.

APD's latest 10-K report

Financials

APD is a new company for me. Therefore, I start with looking at long-term trends in financial performance. Revenue grew with a 2.1% CAGR over the last decade, in line with long-term inflation average. Despite modest revenue growth, APD demonstrated solid improvement in the operating margin, from 15.8% in FY2014 to 21.1% in FY2023.

Author's calculations

The free cash flow [FCF] margin has been consistently positive, except for FY 2023 when the company boosted CAPEX. Despite the capital intensive nature of the business with shallow, slow revenue growth, APD has a stellar dividend consistency record. Overall, I consider the management's capital allocation approach as sound because it successfully balances between investing in capital projects, paying dividends and maintaining a healthy balance sheet. APD has an "A" credit rating from S&P Global Ratings.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on April 30, when APD missed revenue and EPS consensus estimates. Despite revenue dropping by 8.4% YoY, the adjusted EPS expanded from $2.74 to $2.85. This is because revenue decrease is mostly explained by the 12% reduction in energy cost-pass through across the Americas. The company reiterated its full year guidance during the earnings call.

APD's latest earnings presentation

In my opinion, APD's number one fundamental strength is its record of delivering consistently solid return on invested capital [ROIC]. To finance new capital projects the company mostly relies on debt finance. The company's interest expense in FY 2023 was around $178 million, while the year's beginning total debt balance was $8.4 billion. It means that on average, the company's debt costs around 2.2%. This is multiple times lower than APD's ROIC, meaning that the difference creates value for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, APD's strong project backlog is apparently a bullish sign. The company's FY 2024-2033 capital capacity to deploy is $30.8 billion and there are $19.3 billion worth of projects currently in progress.

APD's latest earnings presentation

Target IRR for these projects is above 10%, a solid goal which looks achievable given APD's consistently strong ROIC. All projects are long-term contracts with world-class counterparties. The largest project is Jazan in Saudi Arabia, a $12 billion air separation unit.

APD's latest earnings presentation

Another reason to be bullish that industry trends are expected to be positive for APD. Polaris Market Research's report suggests that the global industrial gases market will exhibit a 7.1% CAGR. This is a robust tailwind behind APD's back, which adds to my optimism as well.

Since APD is the world's leading supplier of LNG process technology and equipment, we should also find out what experts expect about growth in global LNG projects. According to Shell's LNG Outlook 2024, the global demand for liquefied natural gas is estimated to rise by more than 50% by 2040. This means that the global LNG capacity will need expansion, and experts forecast a 40% capacity growth by 2030. This is another solid secular tailwind for APD.

Valuation

The stock price declined by 3% over the last twelve months and by 1.5% YTD. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns APD a low "D+" valuation grade because its multiples are higher than the sector median across the board. On the other hand, APD is the industry's leading company and premium is likely deserved. Therefore, it is better to assess valuation by comparing current multiples to the company's historical averages. From this perspective APD looks attractively valued.

Seeking Alpha

APD has raised its dividend each year for more than 40 years, meaning that valuing the stock using the dividend discount model [DDM] is a reliable option. Cost of equity is the discount rate required for this approach, which is 9.13%. I calculated this figure using the CAPM approach and all input data is publicly available.

Author's calculations

I am calculating target price for the next twelve months. Therefore, using the next fiscal year's projected dividend payment of $7.43 will be correct. APD's dividend growth over the past five years is higher than the discount rate, which will not make sense for the DDM formula. I have to use another growth rate and the sector median's growth over the past five years looks like a sound choice to me.

Author's calculations

With a slight round up, APD's fair share price is $300. This represents a 10% upside potential, which is attractive in my opinion.

Risks to consider

APD is not a good investment choice for investors seeking for rapid growth. The stock delivered a 140% price increase over the last 10 years, which is a 9.2% annualized return. This is slower than a 10.5% annualized return from S&P 500 (SPX) over the same period. It is a good investment for the ones who are seeking for a low-volatility option with consistently growing dividends. But it will highly likely be boring for someone seeking for aggressive growth.

From a business perspective, the demand for industrial gases substantially depends on the global economic activity. While the near-term outlook for the global economy is positive, changes in macroeconomic cycles are inevitable. On the other side, the downside risk is limited by take-or-pay and cost pass-through clauses.

Running production facilities also means significant environmental and operational risks.

Bottom line

To conclude, APD is a "Buy" for investors who seek for consistent growth and limited volatility. A 2.6% forward dividend yield is not that high, but the company has a stellar track record of dividend growth, which is another solid reason to buy for long-term investors.