IXJ: Growth Expected To Be Very Strong In The Next Few Years

Tippapatt

Introduction

We last covered iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in March 2020. At that time, we thought the fund was fairly valued but still attractive for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, that was before the outbreak of the pandemic. It has been over 4 years since we last analyzed IXJ. Therefore, we think it is time for us to review IXJ again. In this article, we will provide our insights and recommendation.

ETF Overview

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) invests in a portfolio of mostly large-cap global healthcare stocks. The ETF basically selects healthcare stocks from the S&P Global Index. IXJ has a high concentration on U.S. stocks and is expected to deliver better growth rates than most other sectors in the next few years. Given its strong growth trajectory, we think this is a good fund to own especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

IXJ has underperformed the S&P 500 index in the past few years

The market has turned to a bull’s market since reaching the cyclical low in October 2022. Since the cyclical low reached in October 2022, the broader market, namely the S&P 500 index, has had a very strong performance, delivering a total return of 53.4%. In contrast, IXJ’s performance was quite weak. Its total return was only 27.1%, trailing the S&P 500 index by a wide margin.

YCharts

IXJ has lower volatility than the broader market

The healthcare sector is defensive in nature. This is not difficult to understand as demand for healthcare services and products are generally not impacted in any economic recessions. Hence, they are often perceived by investors as a safe harbor especially in times of economic recession. This is indeed the case if we look at how IXJ performed relative to the S&P 500 index in market turmoil. As can be seen from the chart below, IXJ’s downside risk has usually been much smaller than the S&P 500 index. This has been the case during the decline in the first 10 months of 2022, in the initial outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, and during the Great Recession in 2008/2009. Besides IXJ’s lower downside risk, the fund also has much lower volatility than the S&P 500 index. In fact, its 5-year average beta ratio of 0.7 is much lower than the S&P 500 index’s beta ratio of 1.

YCharts

IXJ has a portfolio of large-cap global healthcare stocks

IXJ’s portfolio include nearly 130 stocks. While the fund include many mid-cap stocks, IXJ’s market-weighted approach means that 88% of its total portfolio belong to large-cap category. As the stock style chart below illustrates, the fund has a slight tilt towards growth. The fund is quite concentrated, as its top 10 stocks represent about 44.7% of its total portfolio.

Morningstar

As the name of the fund suggests, IXJ includes a portfolio of global stocks. As the table below shows, stocks from the U.S. represent about 70.7% of its total portfolio. The rest include stocks from 7 other developed countries. Given its heavy concentration on stocks from the United States, this stock does not appear to be “international” on the surface. However, we need to keep in mind many of these stocks, such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck (MRK) have a large chunk of their revenues and earnings derived from countries outside of the United States. Although the exposure to stocks outside of the U.S. may not be high, it is actually more “international” than what the numbers suggest.

iShares

Earnings growth expected to be very strong in the rest of 2024 and 2025

Let us take a look at how these health care stocks has performed in the past. For simplicity, we will use the data from health care stocks in the S&P 500 index. We think this approach is valid as 70% of IXJ’s portfolio are U.S. stocks and 88% of its portfolio are large-cap stocks. Therefore, using healthcare stocks from the S&P 500 index, which comprises of large-cap U.S. stocks, is valid. As can be seen from the chart below, health care sector has been struggling from declining earnings since the beginning of 2022. This was primarily due to the world transitioning from the pandemic to a post-COVID world. As we know, a few healthcare stocks such as Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE) and AstraZeneca (AZN) have earned excessive profits during the pandemic, but these stocks have been readjusting since 2022.

Yardeni Research

However, this transition is now over and the healthcare industry is moving forward quickly. In fact, healthcare care industry is poised to deliver strong returns in the next few years. Several tailwinds include the introduction of GLP-1 weight loss drugs and diabetes drugs. In fact, the health care industry is expected to top most other sectors in 2024 and 2025. Below is a chart that shows the annual EPS growth estimates by sectors in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen, earnings per share growth in the healthcare sector is expected to grow in 2024 and 2025 by 24.2% and 19.7% respectively. These growth rates are much better than most other sectors. The only sector that is expected to have better growth rates is the information technology sector.

MacroMicro

Long-term growth forecast is also very positive

Below is a chart that shows the long-term growth forecast for healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen from the chart below, the consensus 5-year long-term earnings growth (LTEG) rate of 20.2% is currently very bullish. This is the highest consensus LTEG estimate in the past 3 decades. It has reversed the declining earnings growth trend since 2001. Therefore, we expect IXJ will not only perform well in 2024 and 2025 but also at least in the next 5 years.

Yardeni Research

IXJ is definitely not cheap, but given strong growth expectations, this valuation may still be reasonable

Below is a chart that shows the historical average forward P/E ratio of healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 index. The current forward P/E ratio of 19x is currently quite elevated in the past 20 years. Hence, it is definitely not cheap. However, given its strong long-term earnings growth forecast, we think there will be plenty of room for IXJ’s fund price to move higher in the next few years.

Yardeni Research

Investor Takeaway

Although valuation may not be cheap, IXJ is poised to outperform most other sectors at least through 2025. Its consensus 5-year LTEG forecast is also very bullish. Hence, we think this is a good fund to own, especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.