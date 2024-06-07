MicroStockHub

We previously covered Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in March 2024, discussing why it might be the next big thing in the global energy drink market, attributed to its impressive share gains against incumbents, such as Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and Red Bull.

Much of the tailwinds were attributed to successful marketing efforts, strategic partnerships, and expansion in distribution channels, supporting the management's commitment to delivering high growth.

Despite so, we had rated the stock as a Hold then, with the premium growth valuations and elevated short interest potentially triggering near-term volatility in stock prices.

Since then, CELH has pulled back by -11.7% as the wider market trades sideways at +1.8%. We believe that the correction is a gift indeed since it triggers a lower entry point and expanded upside potential against the company's profitable growth cadence.

Combined with the growing domestic share, untapped international market, and richer balance sheet, it remains well-positioned to generate robust growth ahead. Combined with the established support level at $70s, we are upgrading CELH as a Buy for growth-oriented investors.

CELH Continues To Offer A Compelling Growth Investment Thesis

For now, CELH has reported a mixed FQ1'24 earnings call, with revenues of $355.7M (+2.3% QoQ/ +36.8% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $88M (+34.9% QoQ/ +80.6% YoY).

Part of the top-line QoQ headwinds is attributed to the "inventory fluctuations observed in its largest distributor," which comprises approximately 62% of its total North America business in FQ1'24, triggering an unexpected -$20M impact on its sales.

Despite the warning that the fluctuations may continue through 2024, we are not overly concerned indeed, since CELH continues to report an impressive All-Commodity Volume [ACV] ratio of 98.4% in the latest quarter (+0.4 points QoQ/ +3 YoY), allowing its products to reach more consumers across most flavors and size options through various channels.

CELH Multi Outlet with Convenience Stores' [MULOC] Market Share

This is on top of the robust growth observed in CELH's US MULOC market share to 11.4% by Q1'24 (+1 points QoQ/ +4.2 YoY) and up by another +0.1 point to 11.5% for the four weeks period ending April 14, 2024, according to Circana.

It is apparent from the chart above that the company has been able to grow market share at the expense of the two market leaders, MNST at market shares of 28.3% (-2 points YoY) and privately owned Red Bull GmbH at 36.7% as of Q1'24 (-0.8 points YoY).

Readers must also note that international sales only comprise $16.2M (+10.9% QoQ/ +43.4% YoY) or the equivalent 4.5% of the FQ1'24 sales (+0.2 points QoQ/ +0.3 YoY), implying the immense opportunity for CELH's growth moving forward, assuming a similarly successful marketing effort.

CELH's Nascent Presence Globally, Compared To MNST

For context, MNST reports $0.63B in FQ1'24 energy drink sales internationally (+12.5% QoQ/ +16.6% YoY), with the CELH management already highlighting a promising global Total Addressable Market of $44B.

With CELH recently launched in Canada in Q1'24, along with plans to expand to Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK in 2024/ 2025, we believe that the brand has great opportunities to disrupt the incumbents as how it has in the US.

This is especially true since the management has been able to report an impressive Canada MULOC market share of 5.5% as of February 29, 2024, despite only being launched on February 01, 2024.

Combined with its strategic partnership with PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and the robust growth in the club, ecommerce, foodservice, and convenience/ gas channel, we believe that CELH may continue to record incremental growth in market shares ahead.

At the same time, the same profitable growth trend has been reflected in its expanding gross margins of 51.2% (+3.4 points QoQ/ +7.5 YoY) and adj EBITDA margins of 24.7% (+6 points QoQ/ +6 YoY) in FQ1'24.

This is attributed to the easing raw material pricing/ supply chain issues along with the relatively efficient operating expenses of $99.01M (-7.7% QoQ/ +43.7% YoY).

These FQ1'24 results further demonstrate why we are increasingly bullish about CELH's prospects moving forward.

CELH Is Reasonably Valued Here - Thanks To The Accelerated Profitable Growth Trend

CELH Valuations

For now, as the market over-reacts to Nielsen's supposedly softer May 2024 data, we have observed a notable moderation in CELH's valuations to FWD EV/ EBITDA of 41.16x and FWD P/E of 62.84x. This is compared to its 1Y mean of 45.32x/ 75.24x and 5Y mean of 109.16x/ 312.43x, respectively.

While the latest valuations are still elevated compared to the sector median of 10.81x/ 17.49x, we believe that the premium is somewhat reasonable since CELH is still expected to generate a robust top/ bottom line growth at a CAGR of +34%/ +35% through FY2026, inline with the previous article.

This is compared to its direct peer, MNST, trading at FWD EV/ EBITDA of 21.41x and FWD P/E of 29.03x, with the consensus estimating top/ bottom line growth at a CAGR of +10.3%/ +14.6% through FY2026.

Based on these comparisons, CELH looks very attractive here, especially due to its extremely healthy balance sheet at net cash of $879.49M (+16.3% QoQ/ +47.6% YoY) and effectively zero debts as of FQ1'24. This is attributed to the growing Free Cash Flow generation of $130.1M (+30,155.8% QoQ/ +1,112.4% YoY) and rich margins of 36.6% (+36.5 points QoQ/ +42.8 YoY).

The same has also been observed in MNST at cash/ short-term investments of $3.55B (+9.5% QoQ/ +16.3% YoY) and zero debts, implying their ability to fund their growth opportunities internally.

So, Is CELH Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

CELH 4Y Stock Price

For now, CELH has recorded a sideways trading pattern over the past three months, between its resistance levels of $98s and the support levels of $70s.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $66.60 in our last article, based on the FY2023 adj EBITDA per share of $1.24 (+300% YoY) and the FWD EV/ EBITDA valuations of 53.73x.

We had also offered a long-term price target of $159, based on a similar calculation method using the same valuations, the consensus FY2026 adj EBITDA estimates of $702.2M, and the projected FY2026 adj EBITDA per share of $2.96.

Even when accounting for the currently lower FWD EV/ EBITDA of 41.16x, there remains a more than excellent upside potential of +64.4% to our updated long-term price target of $121.80.

Based on these developments, it certainly pays to be patient, since CELH's recent correction has triggered an improved upside potential to our updated long-term price target.

As a result of the improved risk/ reward ratio and the stock's robust support at $70s, we are cautiously upgrading CELH as a Buy here.

Risk Warning

It goes without saying that CELH may remain volatile in the intermediate term, attributed to its elevated short interest of 6.81% at the time of writing, though moderated from the March 2024 levels of 10.58%.

Insiders have also been increasingly unlocking their gains over the past twelve months, with $330.81M of shares already sold (+79.6% sequentially) as they likely cash in some of their long-term stock options.

At the same time, with CELH remaining in high growth mode and for now, warranting the premium valuations compared to its energy drink peers, readers must note that there may come a time when its growth/ stock price appreciation eventually decelerates and the energy drink market matures.

The same phenomenon has already been observed in the tougher YoY comparison as "it cycles the distribution and velocity growth since the PEP distribution began," and the market's subsequent over-reaction over the past week. It is apparent from these developments that its premium valuations naturally come with higher expectations, with any earning misses and/ or underwhelming forward guidance likely to bring forth painful corrections.

This is on top of the potential bloat in its operations, as the CELH management guides 3x growth in sales staff numbers in FY2024 - attributed to the international expansion, with it potentially being a bottom-line drag in the near term.

As a result, investors may want to monitor its execution closely.