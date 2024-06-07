Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) was the first step in a turnaround for the industry, with meaningful margin expansion for most producers after a brutal three-year period (2021-2023). This was despite the first quarter typically being a softer production quarter for the group, impacting unit costs because of the lower denominator. Fortunately, Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) is following this trend with record gold prices helping to deleverage, and it has a monster fiscal Q4 on deck (calendar year Q2) with production expected to come in at record levels (230,000+ ounces).

In this update, we'll dig into the fiscal Q3 results, the Q4 outlook, and where the stock's updated low-risk buy zone lies:

Cowal Mine - Evolution Mining Website

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated with an A$ in front of the figure. G/T refers to grams per tonne of gold. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs. GEOs refer to gold-equivalent ounces.

Evolution Mining Q1 Production

Evolution Mining released its fiscal Q3 results earlier this year (calendar year Q1), producing ~185,300 ounces of gold. This was a 13% increase from the year-ago period, driven by higher production from Northparkes (recent acquisition), higher production from Cowal (commercial production reached at Cowal UG), higher production at Ernest Henry which lapped easy comps and better quarters from Red Lake and Mt. Rawdon. Combined with a higher gold price, Evolution generated A$84.9 million in group cash flow, its best quarter thus far in FY2024 and with this despite the impact of fewer ounces sold because of the timing of Easter.

Evolution Mining Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, Cowal was the star performer per usual, producing ~78,100 ounces of gold. This was up from ~73,700 ounces in the year-ago period on the back of higher throughput (~1.34 million tonnes), higher grades (1.34 G/T of gold vs. 1.27 G/T of gold), and higher recovery rates at 87.4%. Evolution noted that Cowal UG reached commercial production in March after ramping up to a rate of 1.5 million tonnes per annum, and while AISC were higher at A$1,522/oz (Q3-23: A$1,072/oz), this was related to reliance on lower-grade stockpiles because of unfavorable weather, the much higher sustaining capital in the period, and fewer ounces sold vs. produced (~74,500 ounces).

Evolution Mining Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to Ernest Henry, the mine had a solid quarter with production of ~18,500 tonnes of gold and ~12,500 tonnes of copper. This was a significant improvement from the year-ago period, affected by a major rainfall event that temporarily halted operations. During the quarter, Evolution processed 158,000 tonnes at an average grade of 0.49 G/T of gold and 0.87% copper. This compared favorably to 1.22 million tonnes processed at 0.48 G/T of gold and 0.90% copper in fiscal Q3 2023. Unfortunately, all in sustaining costs were higher at [-] A$1842/oz, but still came in at industry-leading levels, impacted by lower by-product credits (lower copper price).

From a bigger picture standpoint, Evolution shared that Ernest Henry’s acquisition and subsequent investment capital was fully repaid, yet the mine still boasts what looks to be a 20+ year mine life for this growing gold-copper asset. As for the Q2 outlook, the company will benefit from significantly higher copper prices, with higher spot prices and March shipments set to enjoy more favorable pricing in April. In addition, Evolution shared that copper production was likely to come in near the high end of annual guidance at 65,000 tonnes (Ernest Henry, Northparkes). Hence, while Evolution may be a gold story, it also offers significant leverage to copper with upwards of 140 million pounds of copper production per annum (nearly what Barrick produces over a 5-month period).

Looking at Northparkes, this was the first full quarter under Evolution’s ownership and the asset produce 8,400 ounces of gold and 7,400 tonnes of copper. This translated to net mine cash flow of A$37.4 million and all sustaining costs came in at [-] A$4334/oz. As highlighted below, gold grades benefitted from higher grades at E31 and E31 North pits and grades are expected to improve even further as the year progresses. During the quarter, Northparkes processed 1.34 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.28 G/T of gold and 0.67% copper. Overall, Northparkes, Cowal, and Ernest Henry combined for A$163 million in net mine cash flow in fiscal Q3 alone despite impacts from wet weather at Cowal.

Northparkes & Milled Gold Head Grades - Triple Flag Presentation/Website

As for the company’s Mungari Mine, where it’s in working on a major expansion to double throughput to ~4.2 million tonnes per annum (on track and budget), production came in at ~32,500 ounces of gold. This was down 8% from the year-ago period, with ~441,000 tonnes processed at 2.92 G/T of gold vs. ~470,000 tonnes at 2.99 G/T of gold in the year-ago period. Regarding underground operations, tonnes and grades were materially lower at ~139,000 tonnes at 4.17 G/T of gold and while open-pit tonnes were much higher from the Paradigm mining center (~493,000 tonnes at 1.45 G/T of gold), they weren’t able to fully offset the grade impact. Finally, Mungari’s AISC spiked to A$2,479/oz vs. A$1,916/oz in the period, related to having to use higher-cost stockpile material because of unfavorable weather, a significant increase in sustaining capital (A$15.1 million vs. A$4.0 million), and fewer ounces sold.

Mungari Mine - Company Website

Last and least, in terms of consistency, Red Lake produced ~30,400 ounces of gold, up from ~28,200 ounces in the year-ago period. This represented a better quarter for the mine with higher tonnes processed (~216,000 tonnes) at higher grades of 4.75 G/T of gold and a 230 basis point improvement in recovery rates. Evolution noted that this was the best safety performance to date under its ownership from a TRIFR standpoint. While this asset continues to underperform expectations, and will miss its more recent 170,000 guidance for FY2024 provided last year, investors can at least be pleased to see the higher gold price helping to reduce free cash outflows, with this continuing to be a high-cost operation (Q1-2024: A$2,842/oz).

Evolution Mining Previous Three-Year Targets - Company Growth Strategy Presentation

Looking ahead to Q4 and next year, Evolution is confident that it can deliver up to 45,000 ounces in the June quarter (fiscal Q4) and closer to 150,000 ounces next year. However, this will still leave the mine miles behind its FY2024 guidance of 170,000 ounces, with just ~79,700 ounces produced year-to-date and a 45,000 ounce quarter still leaving production at just ~135,000 ounces. The Red Lake Complex is just as far away from its 350,000 ounce goal by FY2026, provided in 2021.

Red Lake’s underperformance been a major culprit for the poor delivery vs. its three-year guidance provided in mid-2021, with FY2024 production estimates of ~750,000 ounces miles behind its FY2023 and FY2024 production guidance midpoints of 780,000 and 915,000 ounces, respectively. Some might argue that the Mt. Carlton divestment affected delivery into these targets, but Mt. Carlton’s production has been largely offset by its Northparkes acquisition, which wasn’t factored into this guidance. In fairness, though, Red Lake has been Evolution's Achilles' heel, and the company has done a very solid job otherwise across the portfolio, growing NAV and delivering and or over-delivering on goals at assets like Cowal, Ernest Henry, and Mungari.

FY2024 Annual Production & Guidance

Some investors might be scratching their heads regarding how Evolution plans to meet its FY2024 guidance of ~789,000 ounces (+/- 5%) given that production is sitting at just ~504,600 ounces heading into the last quarter of the year. However, as detailed in the Q2 Conference Call, Cowal has a monster fiscal Q4 on deck with an expectation of 100,000+ ounces, pushing production closer to 605,000 to 610,000 ounces. Meanwhile, Red Lake is set to deliver up to 45,000 ounces and Mungari should see closer to 40,000 ounces, moving the total closer to 690,000 ounces. Finally, Ernest Henry, Northparkes, and Mt Rawdon should combine for over 50,000 ounces, setting the company to come near the low end of its FY2024 guidance. Obviously, all mines will have to fire on all cylinders to deliver into this goal, but the company shared that its largest mine, Cowal, is on track, with production tracking to be over 100,000 ounces.

Monthly Gold Price - StockCharts.com

And when combined with the record gold price that miners have enjoyed in fiscal Q4 (calendar year Q2), the higher production will provide a material boost to margins and cash flow, helping Evolution to de-lever further. This should calm some investors that might have been worried about its high debt load relative to profitability at lower metals prices, and it certainly won’t hurt to have another steady cash-flow generating asset for all of FY2025 with Northparkes.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Evolution’s AISC climbed to A$1,464/oz in fiscal Q3 2024, up from A$1,291/oz in the year-ago period. As noted previously, higher costs were related to continued inflationary pressures felt sector-wide on labor, higher sustaining capital, the Easter impact of fewer ounces sold than produced, and a lower copper price that affected by-product credits. On a positive note, Evolution is still confident it can deliver on the low end of its guidance of A$1,410/oz [US$930/oz], and while AISC climbed in the most recent period, AISC margins soared to A$1,707/oz or 53.8%, a 260 basis point improvement year-over-year. This was helped by the higher average realized gold price of A$3,171/oz [US$2,093/oz], and the Q2 results will be much stronger with spot gold prices spending most of Q2 thus far above A$3,450/oz combined with significantly lower AISC in fiscal Q4 (calendar year Q2 2024).

Evolution Mining Quarterly AISC - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Evolution Mining AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given the improved margin performance and addition of a new operation in Northparkes, Evolution reported higher mine operating cash flow of A$384.0 million (fiscal Q3 2023: A$269.7 million), higher net mine cash flow of A$138.6 million vs. A$54.3 million and group cash flow of A$84.9 million. This helped the company to exit the quarter with A$215 million in cash and A$740 million in liquidity, a significant improvement from the year-ago period. And while Evolution still has a busy FY2025 on deck from a capex standpoint with its Mungari 4.2 Expansion underway, it has more than enough capacity to cover this growth with its current cash balance, ongoing cash flow from operations and its undrawn A$525 million credit facility.

It's also important to note that these better financial results were achieved despite wet weather impacts, unfavorable timing of gold sales, and this being a mediocre quarter for Mungari ahead of a planned ramp up to ~50,000 ounces per quarter or 200,000 ounces per annum post-expansion.

Evolution Mining Net Mine Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, Ernest Henry continues to deliver both operationally and from an exploration standpoint, with recent results including 40.4 meters at 0.64 G/T of gold and 1.14% copper, 38.0 meters at 1.02 G/T of gold and 0.77% copper, and 39.4 meters at 0.76 G/T of gold and 1.19% copper. These results from "Ernie Junior" point to continued resource (and likely reserve growth) outside the FS footprint 300 meters to the north and at depth towards the 800mRL level, and the below image highlights just how significant the opportunity is here for future growth, with what could ultimately feed a 25+ year mine life if exploration success continues. Importantly, there is further upside from Bert, which is a new orebody discovered much closer to the surface, with recent highlights including 66.5 meters at 1.29 G/T of gold and 0.83% copper.

Ernest Henry Drilling - Company Website

Bert Drilling, Ernie Junior & Main Ernest Henry Orebody - Company Website

As it stands, Ernest Henry's updated resource comes in at ~97.1 million tonnes at 1.30% copper and 0.76 G/T of gold, well above the grades of its ore reserve base of ~74 million tonnes at 0.76% copper and 0.44 G/T of gold, and reserve tonnes more than doubled in the most recent reserve update, albeit at slightly lower grades. This significant reserve base of ~1.1 million ounces of gold and ~560,000 tonnes of copper within a total resource of ~2.34 million ounces of gold and ~1.26 million tonnes of copper has boosted Evolution's weighted average-mine life, and it's exciting to see this level of visibility into future production on one of its most important and highest-margin assets that's been a consistent free cash flow generator.

Ernest Henry Operational & Financial Results - Company Filings

Overall, these exploration results across its portfolio, the steady growth in Evolution's production profile and the addition of Northparkes are certainly positive for Evolution Mining, and investors can look forward to a busy year ahead with full production levels at Cowal Underground, updated studies at Northparkes, and information of its proposed Pumped Hydro Project which Evolution said the following about in a recent interview:

"Yeah, so this one (Mt. Rawdon) people struggle to believe me when I say that this mine which is running out of gold, uh, is gonna be potentially our most valuable gold asset. And that is because there is an opportunity with Mt. Rawdon to convert into a Pumped Hydro renewable energy generator."

- 2023 Interview, Evolution Mining

Valuation

Based on ~1.99 billion shares and a share price of US$2.55, Evolution Mining trades at a market cap of ~$5.1 billion and an enterprise value of ~$6.3 billion. This makes it one of the higher valued names in the sector, especially given that Evolution Mining is a sub 1.0 million ounce producer. However, the company does have significant copper exposure with ~80,000 tonnes of annual copper production, equating to 170+ million pounds of copper production or ~340,000 gold-equivalent ounces at a 500/1 ratio (copper pounds to gold ounces). Hence, the company's actual gold-equivalent ounce production profile is closer to ~1.1 million ounces, and Mt. Rawdon could provide hidden value from this short-life asset if the Pumped Hydro Project is green-lighted.

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 1.1x P/NAV and 10x cash flow given its Tier-1 jurisdictional profile and a 65/35 weighting, I see a fair value for Evolution of US$3.30, translating to a ~24% upside from current levels. This does not offer enough margin of safety today to justify entering new positions, with a minimum 35% discount to fair value to justify a margin of safety on Tier-1 jurisdiction producers (implying an ideal buy zone of US$2.15 or lower). Hence, I continue to favor other producers elsewhere in the sector that trade at more attractive P/NAV and free cash flow multiples despite greater scale and strong track records of per share growth, like Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and B2Gold (BTG).

Summary

Evolution Mining Limited had another tough year in FY2024, and while it will finish on a high note, the company will still come near the low end of guidance on higher costs. Fortunately, Evolution will be able to put a dent in its significant net debt position in the upcoming quarter and FY2025 with the benefit of record gold/copper prices and higher production from Northparkes. Still, I don't see enough of a margin of safety at current levels and while Evolution has done a solid job growing its portfolio, the Red Lake acquisition has been a huge drag on costs and per share growth.

To summarize, I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector, and I would view any Evolution Mining Limited rallies above A$4.50 before September as an opportunity to book some profits.

