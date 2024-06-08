I'm Buying Up To 9% Yield For Recurring Income

Vivek Vishwakarma

Net worth is a good measure of wealth, but it shouldn’t be the sole metric that's used. That’s because, like when valuing companies, free cash flow generation is another way to measure the flexibility of household finances.

When it comes to having the freedom to do what one wants without having to sell down principal, it comes down to free cash flow from truly passive investments like dividend-paying stocks and bonds that foot the bill.

That’s why I like to take a balanced approach when it comes to investing, ideally with a mix of both high and middle of the road dividend paying stocks to balance out risk and cash flows that are uncorrelated with one another. This way, the investor can protect their net worth, while also enjoying a meaningful stream of income.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, one with a high yield spread across diverse investments and another backed by high-quality assets with a reasonable yield. Let’s explore what makes each of them a ‘buy’ at present for a well-rounded, cash flow-driven portfolio, so let’s get started!

#1: Crescent Capital

Crescent Capital (CCAP) is an externally managed BDC that's a direct lender to middle market companies. CCAP works with private equity backed companies as the market continues to shift away from traditional banking and toward BDC lending.

At present, CCAP has a portfolio fair value of $1.56 billion, spread across 183 different companies. Most of its interest-bearing investments (98%) are floating rate, which helps to boost CCAP's NII in the current high-interest rate environment.

Its portfolio is also well-diversified, with 84% of portfolio value being in non-cyclical industries. CCAP is also one of the few BDCs with international exposure as 11% of its investments fall outside of the U.S., with 8% in Europe, 2% in Australia & New Zealand, and 1% in Canada. As shown below, healthcare, software, business and consumer services, and insurance comprise CCAP's top 5 segments comprising just over three-quarters (76%) of the portfolio total.

Investor Presentation

CCAP is demonstrating solid performance in the current environment, with weighted average yield on income producing assets rising by 50 basis points over the prior year period to 12.3% for Q1 2024, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Also encouraging, CCAP's NII per share grew by 2 cents on a sequential basis and $0.09 on a YoY basis to $0.63. This equates to a high NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio of 1.50x, and 1.19x when the $0.11 special dividend is included.

Moreover, CCAP's NAV per share grew by 1.1% on a sequential basis and 4.6% on a YoY basis to $20.28. Non-accruals also remain low, representing just 0.9% of portfolio fair value. As shown below, CCAP's NAV/share has made a solid recovery since 2022, when it saw mark-to-market valuation losses due to the initial impact of higher interest rates.

CCAP NAV/Share (Seeking Alpha)

CCAP should see a rebound in deal activity this year, as many private equity players spent much of last year sitting on the sidelines due to rising rates. As shown below, a record amount of dry powder is currently available for investment, far outpacing the amount of venture debt financed by BDCs like CCAP.

Investor Presentation

CCAP is well-positioned to finance opportunities as they become available, with a $372 million in total liquidity. It also has a safer debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11x, down from 1.15x on a sequential basis, and well below the 2.0x statutory limit.

CCAP is attractive at the current price of $18.66, which equates to a Price-to-NAV ratio of 0.92x. This compares favorably at a time when many larger BDCs are trading at a premium to NAV. As shown below, Ares Capital (ARCC) trades at a 9% premium to NAV, and both Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) and Golub Capital (GBDC) are trading at a 6% premium. With an 8.7% dividend yield, an 8% discount to NAV, and robust portfolio fundamentals, CCAP just may be an undervalued gem in the BDC space.

CCAP vs. Peers P/Book (Seeking Alpha)

#2: Federal Realty Trust

Federal Realty Trust (FRT) is one of the oldest REITs on the market today with a 50+ year track record of raising its dividend. It has high quality shopping center destinations in Tier 1 markets, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

FRT's properties are strategically located within said markets. As shown below, its properties have the highest population density and median household income within a 3-mile radius compared to leading peers like Regency Centers (REG) and Kimco Realty (KIM). This enables FRT more pricing power as it relates to its highly sought after locations.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, FRT is demonstrating solid portfolio fundamentals, with Same Property Operating Income growing by 3.8% YoY during Q1 2024. This was driven by record leasing activity with 104 signed leases for 567K square feet of space, the highest Q1 volume on record, at 9% lease spread on a cash basis.

The portfolio is 94.3% leased, and importantly small shop occupancy, which drives higher rent per square foot, saw occupancy grow by 70 basis points sequentially and 140 bps YoY to 91.4%.

Management is guiding for $6.77 FFO per share at the midpoint of range for the full-year 2024, which equates to 3.3% growth from $6.55 FFO/share in 2023. Potential for upside to management's guidance could stem from opportunistic and accretive acquisition opportunities, as described by the CEO during the recent conference call:

We look for shopping centers that are immediately accretive to earnings based on our cost-of-capital advantage, but even more importantly, produce returns meaningfully above our long-term cost-of-capital. We look for shopping centers that will be immediately financed through combination of other asset sales and our largely undrawn $1.25 billion credit facility and then refinance for the long-term subsequently. We've begun our due diligence process on one such large asset currently and have a growing pipeline on others.

Importantly, FRT maintains a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, with $1.3 billion in total liquidity comprised of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility and cash on hand. Plus, 86% of FRT's debt is held at fixed rate and it has a reasonably safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0x, with management targeting mid-5x over the long-term.

This lends support to the 4.3% dividend yield, which is well-protected by a 64% payout ratio, leaving plenty of retained capital for debt paydown and/or funding for external growth.

FRT is also reasonably attractive at the current price of $102 with a forward P/FFO of 15.0, sitting well under its historical P/FFO of 21.2, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

While FRT is meaningfully more expensive than the 12.0 P/FFO of Kimco Realty, it's just slightly pricier than the 14.7 P/FFO of Regency Centers. While I like KIM for its cheaper price and Regency Centers for its higher grocery-anchored property exposure, FRT is the clear leader in the shopping center space for its 56 consecutive years of dividend raises (longest in the REIT industry) and high-quality property portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

Crescent Capital and Federal Realty Trust represent a solid combination for a diversified and income-focused portfolio. CCAP is a well-run BDC offering high yield through its diversified and predominantly floating-rate loan portfolio to middle-market companies, benefiting from rising interest rates and robust financial fundamentals.

Meanwhile, FRT offers stability and consistent growth through its strategically located, high-quality shopping centers in affluent, densely populated areas, supported by its long history of dividend increases and strong financial health. Together, CCAP and FRT provide a balanced approach to generating both high and steady cash flows, underpinned by robust asset quality and diversified risk exposure.