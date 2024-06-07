Fasai Budkaew/iStock via Getty Images

I initiated my bullish view on DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in March 2024, basing my thesis on the company’s expansion into Contract Lifecycle Management and notary services. The company released its Q1 earnings on June 6th after the bell, showing a deceleration in revenue and billings growth. DocuSign launched its Intelligent Agreement Management platform, combining their standalone products. I view the product launch is a notable step in their platform roadmap. I reiterate the "Buy" rating, with a fair value of $60 per share.

Launching Intelligent Agreement Management

Intelligent agreement management (IAM) combines DocuSign’s existing standalone products including e-signature, Contract Lifecycle Management and DocuSign Maestro. I view the platform launching is an important milestone for the company to expand its addressable markets. Key reasons are:

A unified platform could make the product selling much easier than standalone products. Under the same IAM platform, enterprise customers can subscribe to different service modules. The IAM platform could potentially improve the sales force’s productivity and enhance the corporate margins.

DocuSign provides Navigator, a service that stores and manages agreements in the cloud. With these services, IAM could help customers create, execute, store and manage all types of agreements, adding value and improving efficiencies for customers.

DocuSign is developing IAM dedicated for specific verticals, such as Customer Experience, Sales, Legal, Procurement etc. These IAM platforms can tailor specific functionalities for these verticals.

In Q1 FY25, DocuSign delivered 7.3% revenue growth and 5.2% billings growth, indicating a deceleration trend compared to past quarters. As expressed in my initiation report, DocuSign needs to grow beyond its traditional e-signature market, and expand into Contract Lifecycle Management and notary services.

DocuSign Quarterly Earnings

I believe the deceleration is caused by several factors:

DocuSign has already passed the period of rapid growth, as the penetration growth of its e-signature is peaking. As indicated in my initiation report, I anticipate DocuSign’s revenue growth begins to normalize in the post-pandemic period. In other words, it is unlikely for the company to deliver double-digit revenue in its core business in the future.

To reduce operating costs, enterprises are likely to adopt cheaper IT solutions for e-signature. DocuSign is currently in the contract renewal cycle, and the timing of renewal could impact its billing growth each quarter. The current challenging macro environment is not favorable for client contract renewal, especially for small and mid-sized customers.

FY25 Outlook

While I anticipate DocuSign’s growth will continue to normalize, I am still optimistic about its growth in other adjacent areas and its IAM platform.

In FY25, the company is guiding around 6% revenue growth and 4% billings growth, as detailed in the table below.

DocuSign Investor Presentation

I estimate that DocuSign can deliver 6% revenue growth in the near future, based on the following assumptions/reasons:

During the global pandemic, the market was overly optimistic about the potential growth of e-signature market. For instance, Prescient Strategic Intelligence predicted that the e-signature market would grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2021 to 2030. In the post pandemic era, these forecasts have proven to be over-optimistic.

DocuSign has built up its leading position in the e-signature market, and it would be quite difficult for them to increase their market share going forward. There are many e-signature service providers in the market currently, as a simple Google search would show. As such, I don’t assume DocuSign will continue gaining market share going forward.

Google Result

I assume the renewal of their existing customers will contribute 4% growth to the topline, based on their historical billings’ growth. In addition, I anticipate the company to generate another 2% growth from adjacent businesses such as Contract Lifecycle Management, notary services as well as its recent launched IAM platform.

Valuation

As analyzed, I assume that DocuSign will generate 6% organic revenue growth in the near-term. In the DCF model, I assume that the company will allocate 3% of revenue towards M&A, contributing an additional 1% growth to the topline.

In Q1 FY25, the company spent $149 million on shares repurchase, a significant increase from last year’s $40 million. However, as the company allocated more than 22% of revenue towards stock-based compensation ("SBC"), the share repurchases are insufficient to offset the SBC dilutions. In the DCF, I calculate that the total number of shares outstanding will increase by 1.3% annually.

I expect DocuSign’s margin expansion to come from the operating leverage of sales & marketing expenses. The company has reduced its sales & marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue from 60.7% in FY20 to 42.3% in FY24. I anticipate the trend will continue in the future, as DocuSign has been increasing its direct-online channel to sell its services. I assume a 140bps operating leverage from its sales & marketing in the future.

DocuSign DCF - Author's Calculations

The WACC is estimated to be 15% assuming: risk-free rate 4.2% (US 10Y treasury yield); beta 2.23 (Seeking Alpha); equity risk premium 5%; equity balance $1.12 billion; debt $0; tax rate 19%.

Discounting all the future free cash flow, the fair value of its stock price is estimated to be $60 per share.

Risks

I see the biggest risk of DocuSign is the increasing competition in the e-signature market. Notably, Adobe (ADBE) is a strong competitor in the market, and Adobe has several flexible plans offering both PDF and e-signature services for both individual and enterprise customers.

Compared to other IT platforms, e-signature is easier to switch from one vendor to another, as the migration costs are not material for enterprise customers. As such, DocuSign needs to continue its innovation in the e-signature market to maintain its leading position.

Additionally, DocuSign’s SBC spending is quite high compared to other IT companies. Unless its revenue growth can accelerate in the future, it will be difficult to justify its high SBC spending.

Verdict

I view DocuSign’s launch of IAM platform is a smart strategy to consolidate its standalone products, increase sales productivity and create value for its enterprise customers. I anticipate the company’ strategy of expanding into adjacent areas could contribute additional growth to the company in the future. Therefore, I reiterate the "Buy" rating with a fair value of $60 per share.