Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is the house of brands with unrivalled global reach. The company's flagship brand is as strong as ever before, as continuing innovation and unrelenting marketing focus keep customers thirsty for more. It is no surprise that Coke has managed to grow sales volumes, even as other consumer staples companies are facing increasing competition from private labels. KO is a great quality, very profitable and growing business.

KO stock, on the other hand, has underperformed the market by a factor of 4X since 2011. This lagging share price performance could indicate a loss of competitive position and a considerable decline in earnings growth potential. But the profit margins of the business have actually improved over the period, and sales volumes have continued increasing at a healthy pace. There does not seem to be anything fundamentally wrong with the business.

Upon further inspection of the company's financial disclosures of the last 10+ years, we have noticed a consistent headwind that KO was sailing against during this period of underperformance. The appreciation of the US dollar has been a considerable drag on the company's reported earnings. Had the dollar stayed at the same level as in 2011, Coke today would be considerably more valuable.

As the world is emerging from a post-pandemic slowdown and Fed is getting ready to cut rates, we believe that KO will be facing a lot more favourable operating environment soon. In the absence of currency headwinds, KO will be free to display its full earnings potential, while a reversion of the dollar value back to historic averages would provide a significant boost to the reported earnings of KO.

We are bullish on Coca-Cola.

Majority of Coke Revenues From Overseas

Coca-Cola is a truly global enterprise and one of a few major US-based businesses, generating the majority of their revenues overseas. The international markets include many of the emerging regions of the world, where incomes are gradually improving and populations are growing. Such a position enables the business to continue delivering unit volume growth even as the American thirst for Coke gets quenched.