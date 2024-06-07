Employment May 2024: Strong Report Dashes Rate Cut Hopes

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Employment Situation Report (ESR), corresponding to labor market activity during the month of May 2024, was published by the BLS on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8:30 AM EST. This report makes available an extraordinary amount of important labor market data derived from two separate surveys: The Establishment Survey and the Household Survey.

In this article, we will walk readers through the most important employment statistics derived from both surveys. However, we will be providing a deep breakdown of the Establishment Survey. We will also discuss the likely implication of the report for bond and equity markets.

According to the BLS, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in May came in at 158,543,000 payrolls and expanded by 272,000 (0.17%)— surprising significantly to the upside compared to the median forecast of professional economists which expected a 182,000 expansion in NFP.

The forecasted 3-month annualized change of NFP was +1.17% growth rate, a rate of change which ranks in the 47th percentile historically.

However, reported data (including the figures for the most recent month and revisions to prior months) indicate that NFP grew at a 3-month annualized rate of 1.91%, a rate of change which ranks in the 47th percentile historically.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the employment data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data

We begin our examination with summary data and analytics, which we highlight in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Employment Situation Report Summary Data (BLS & Investor Acumen)

NFP expanded 272,000 total jobs this past month. This change was above the historical median, ranking in the 53rd percentile. This month’s change represented a 0.07% acceleration from the prior month. NFP surprised to the upside of median expectations by 90,000 total jobs.

Figure 1 provides similar analysis for other employment indicators. Notably, Average Hourly Earnings (AHE) accelerated and surprised to the upside. However, the unemployment rate rose, surprising to the upside.

A Deep Dive Into the Establishment Survey

This section of our report will be devoted to analysis of data derived from the Establishment Survey. The first section tracks the rates of change of nonfarm payrolls over several time frames, broken down by industry groups. The second section presents a decomposition analysis of the contributions of various industry groups to the overall MoM change in nonfarm payrolls.

Rates of Change and Momentum of NFP Components

In this section, we break down Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) by major industry groups, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of NFP are exhibiting rates of change that are greater than or less than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, the rates of change of the various components are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 2: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Annualized Growth of NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 3, overall NFP, on a 3-month annualized basis (1.91%), remained below the historical median (47th percentile). However, for the month of May the 1-month growth was above expectations (53rd percentile).

Divergences in rates of change between categories. It is interesting to note the differences in the 3-month rate of change between Total Private and Government. In the Total Private sector, the 3-month annualized growth rate of payrolls (206) was historically below (44th percentile). The 3-month annualized growth rate (43) in Government payrolls during the past 3-month period was historically above (62nd percentile). This divergence also exists for the month of May, where Total Private was below the historical median (49th percentile) while Government was above the median (60th percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of NFP Components

In this section, our analysis is focused on identifying the contributions of various industry groups to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the aggregate Nonfarm Payrolls statistic. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 3: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Contribution of Components to NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in total NFP for May accelerated by 107k jobs compared to the prior month. This is attributable to a 66.29% contribution to acceleration from Total Private payrolls and a 33.70% contribution to acceleration from Government Payrolls.

Within the Private sector, Goods-producing payrolls accounted for 23.40% contribution to acceleration, while Private service-providing accounted for 42.85%.

231k jobs are attributable to the birth-death model, which estimates the net jobs created by the opening and closing of businesses. This figure will likely be significantly revised downwards.

US Economy Outlook: Implications of the PCE Data

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released NFP data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the US economy?

Updates to US Economic Forecasts

Let’s begin with a brief review of forecasters’ expectations leading into this report. The median forecast of professional economists expected the BLS to report that Nonfarm Payrolls grew by 182k during the most recent month.

Assuming that this forecast had been completely correct, and that there were no revisions to prior data, the 3-month annualized change of NFP would have been a 1.17%, a rate of change which ranks in the 43rd percentile historically.

As it turns out, reported data (including the figures for the most recent month and revisions to prior months) indicate that NFP grew at a 3-month annualized rate of 1.91%, a rate of change which ranks in the 47th percentile historically. This will result in modest upward revisions of nowcasts.

Certain aspects of the Employment Situation Report raise important questions. For example, full-time employment was reported to be down substantially. By contrast, part-time work was up sharply and the number of people working more than one job was up to a record high. Furthermore, employment of native-born Americans is down while employment of immigrants (legal and illegal) is up sharply.

Perhaps the most salient question is regarding the estimate of net jobs created by the opening and closing of businesses (birth-death model). Numerous data points suggest that net job creation in this category is far less vigorous than the BLS is estimating, and that subsequent estimates will be severely revised.

Update of Overall Outlook for US Economy

How do these updates to our forecasts affect our overall outlook for the US economy? Currently, the overall outlook for the US economy is dominated by whether or not the US economy will achieve a “soft-landing.” How does our thorough analysis of the just-released payroll data impact the analysis of this question?

As mentioned earlier, the US economy is currently operating at very high rates of resource utilization. For example, the estimated Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment (NAIRU) is estimated to be approximately 4.2%, and the current unemployment rate at 4.0%. This rate of labor resource utilization, combined with above average consumer demand growth being reflected in the Personal Spending data, is not compatible with a stable (non-accelerating) rate of inflation.

Another way to describe the current situation is that BLS data suggest that growth of employment in the US economy is not “landing” in a manner that is conducive to a “landing” of the current too-high rate of inflation down to the Fed’s target rate of 2.0%. Indeed, economic conditions in the US -- if the BLS data are to be believed -- could currently be characterized as indicating a “no landing” scenario.

A no-landing scenario poses no immediate threat to the US economy. However, in the intermediate term, if the growth rate of economic activity does not slow down to a below-average pace that would enable the rate of inflation to “land” at the target rate of 2.0%, then US Fed monetary policy will remain tighter than many hope. This would raise the risk of a “hard landing” of the economy in the intermediate-term.

Fixed income markets are currently pricing in 25 basis points of Fed rate cuts by September 2024. However, the implied probability of one or two Fed rate cuts by the end of 2024 fell significantly as a result of the strong Payrolls and AHE data.

Market Outlook

As a result of the stronger-than-expected payrolls and hourly earnings data, US Treasury bond prices fell and yields rose, across the curve. The 10Y Treasury yield surged by 14 basis points as of this writing. The S&P 500 index was down by 0.20%, but had bounced from the lows.

This report runs against the grain of a slew of data during the past 40 days that suggests the economy has been slowing substantially. As a result of weak data, hopes regarding Fed rate cuts coming sooner and in greater numbers had surged in recent days; these hopes will now be substantially tempered. However, fears of a potential slowdown in earnings will also be allayed.

Going forward, both bonds and equity markets will face considerable uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of Fed rate cuts. Unless and until inflation decelerates for at least three months, the Fed is unlikely to lower rates unless there are unambiguous signs that the economy is slowing to an extent that has raised the risk of a recession substantially. Strong payroll and AHE data run contrary to any thesis regarding risk of recession and, in fact, raise the specter of upward pressures on inflation.

Without any clear direction regarding fundamentals, the equity market may continue to be dominated by technical and behavioral phenomena — as has occurred in recent days.

Concluding Thoughts

Our team at Successful Portfolio Strategy is of the view that risks will rise substantially in the second half of 2024. We are particularly concerned about the risk of an oil price shock. Indeed, we think that very unusual opportunities are going to emerge in the second half of 2024, starting sometime between June and August.