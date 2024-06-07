Costco: Beware Of Shorting This Momentum Stock

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
449 Followers

Summary

  • Costco is a beloved discount retailer known for its efficient business model and cost-focused culture.
  • The stock is overvalued, now trading at twice the valuation multiples as before on the back of Chinese and e-commerce expansion hopes.
  • These growth opportunities are overblown, and comparable peers trade at significantly lower multiples.
  • Despite being overvalued, it is not recommended to short Costco due to the strong momentum driving its stock price. Costco could surge higher.

Costco Wholesale"s First China Store

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a beloved discount retailer able to offer consumers their essentials at the lowest prices due to its efficient business model and cost-focused corporate culture. It is even becoming somewhat of a

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
449 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News