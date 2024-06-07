Alfribeiro

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is a high-quality business that can give investors exposure to the theme of structural growth in eCommerce and Fintech in Latin America, but I believe it’s unattractive in the current environment.

This article explores recent accounting changes and why I view the underlying business as decelerating, making the stock risky at the current high valuation.

Accounting Changes and Take Rate Weakness

Analyzing MercadoLibre’s fintech trends requires considering recent accounting adjustments that complicate interpretation of key performance indicators (KPIs). A new definition for active users, interest income & expense reclassification, as well as TPV definition change, have affected comparability with historical metrics.

A new KPI to track active users

The company revised its core fintech user metric. Previously, the KPI “Unique Fintech Users”, used until Q4’23, referred to the users who engaged in at least one of the following services within the quarter: wallet payments online, in-app or in-store; transfers; withdrawals; consumer or merchant credit borrowers; card users; fintech sellers; and fintech active products such as asset management and insurtech users.

The new KPI highlighted in the Q1’24 presentation is focused on monthly active users and is defined as Fintech payers and/or collectors that, during the last month of the reporting period, performed at least one of the following actions during such month: 1) made a debit or credit card payment, 2) made a QR code payment, 3) made an off-platform online payment using our checkout or link of payment solutions while logged in to our Mercado Pago fintech platform, 4) made an investment or employed any of our savings solutions, 5) purchased an insurance policy, 6) took out a loan through our Mercado Credito solution, or 7) received the payment from a sale or transaction either on or off marketplace;

The older metric looked at any user who interacted with a fintech service in a broader sense (beyond simply logging in), while the new KPI seems to be focusing more specifically on those who made payments or bought financial products. While the new metric has merit, such sudden KPI shifts necessitate close scrutiny of the underlying business trends.

TPV, Interest, and Argentina FX

In Q1’24, the TPV definition was changed as Mercado Pago’s interest income & expense

lines have been reclassified to net revenue and cost of net revenue. Moreover, MercadoLibre now excludes internal Mercado Pago peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers from the TPV definition. As the take rate is calculated as fintech revenue as a percentage of total TPV, the lower denominator can lead to a higher metric. The new fintech rate for Q4’23 for example, is 4.4%, 122bps higher than the old one (3.18%)

However, on a comparable basis, the Fintech take rate declined from 5% in Q1’23 to 4.5% in Q1’24. Notably, non-credit revenue take rates dropped from 3.2% to 2.6% year-over-year.

MercadoLibre Q1'24

Take rate pressure has persisted since Q2’22:

Company Filings, Author

Net interest margin after losses is calculated as credit revenues minus provision for doubtful accounts minus funding costs. It’s at a healthy rate of 31.5% in Q1’24, which is a seasonally weak quarter, and up 90bps YoY compared to 80bps growth in Q4’23. Though other fintech segment KPIs remain healthy, take rates are a crucial revenue driver.

TPV continues to grow at very good rates (+26% YoY in Q1’24), but there is a visible deceleration YoY and a sizable decline QoQ for the first time (previous trends had defied seasonality)..

Company Filings, Author

While it’s true that there was an impact from the Argentine peso and FX-neutral growth was 80% compared to 75% in Q4’23, focusing solely on FX-neutral growth can be misleading in economies with structural hyperinflation such as Argentina. The decline in the Argentine peso is not the result of a random fluctuation.

TradingView

A combination of decelerating TPV and declining take rates is in my view a negative sign for fintech growth companies.

Revenue impact from financial income reclassification

The new net revenue metric for fintech includes $149m boost from the reclassification of Mercado Pago financial income & expenses into net service revenues and financial income, which affects long-term comparability. Net fintech revenue according to the new metric grew by ~22% YoY in Q1’24. Adjusting for the impact of the reclassification of interest income & expense to net revenue, I estimate the comparable revenue from fintech would be $1,688m. This implies a 24% YoY growth, down from 34% in Q4’23.

Take rate and Revenue impact from Mercado Envios

As a result of changes to Mercado Envios Terms & Conditions (T&C), certain shipping revenue will now be recognized on the basis of Mercado Libre acting as Principal (where previously it acted as Agent). This means that revenue is recognized on a gross basis, with any associated costs booked as cost of net revenue (as opposed to these revenues previously being booked net of costs when Mercado Libre was considered to be acting as Agent). MercadoLibre discloses that the total carrier costs that were booked as cost of net revenue following the changes in T&C in Q1’24 amounted to $293m. Adjusting Q1’24 net revenue for the $293m positive impact of this accounting change, YoY commerce revenue growth would be 31% (compared to ~49%), a deceleration from 48% growth in Q4’23.

The reported take rate in the commerce segment increased to 22% in Q1’24 from 17.8% in Q1’23 and 18.3% in Q4’23. Management reported that 2.6 points of the gain are due to the increase in shipping revenues where Mercado Libre is considered Principal (with revenue booked on a gross basis). Excluding this impact, the take comparable rate would be 19.4%, still expanding QoQ but at a much slower pace than the non-adjusted figure.

Valuation and Technicals

A common simplification investors make is to compare a business like MercadoLibre to Amazon or other Western-focused ecommerce and fintech companies for valuation purposes. However, this overlooks key differences in the markets where these players operate. Latin American economies, while potentially offering high growth due to demographics, are less stable, with structurally more volatile currencies, are more susceptible to fluctuations in global commodity prices and capital flows, and present several other characteristics that grant lower multiples.

If we wanted to approach it from a corporate finance perspective using the CAPM, it would suffice to say the discount rate to use for a business like MercadoLibre would be much higher than those used for western ecommerce players. Brazil has a 10.75% risk-free rate, Argentina has 40%, and Mexico has 10.1%, compared to a 4-5% range in the US and Europe.

Moreover, the large and growing fintech part of the business adds complexity. Latin American fintech stocks such as Pagseguro and Stone trade at 10x earnings and 12x warning respectively. Lending money is not a 40x earnings business, even when wrapped in a fintech frame, and most fintech operations command multiples much lower than eCommerce due to cyclicality, exposure to interest rates, and commoditization, to name a few.

Yet fintech has increased to ~42% of MercadoLibre’s revenue, driving multiples down and making the business optically cheaper over time.

Even assuming a conservative risk premium of 3.5% and a conservative risk-free rate of 10%, the stock’s 1.5 betas would lead to a discount rate of 15%. At 40x EPS this means MercadoLibre needs 27% EPS CAGR for 10 years (and 3 terminal growth) to justify the current multiple, potentially achievable but in my view not a given. It also means a deceleration can have a significant negative impact on the stock.

Double top?

MELI had a 200% rally from its June 2022 lows but has stalled near all-time highs and recently started a small decline, potentially signaling a double-top formation.

TradingView

Conclusion

MercadoLibre is a fundamentally strong company and is always on my watchlist as a potential play on eCommerce growth in Latin America, but I think it’s unattractive in the current situation.

Multiple accounting changes in both fintech and eCommerce have impacted comparability. Take rate pressure in the Fintech segment persists, and revenue in both fintech and eCommerce appears to be decelerating once adjusted for the recent accounting changes.

A fundamental deterioration/slowdown can be more difficult to spot for many investors when there are accounting changes, and while MercadoLibre’s profitability and growth rates remain good even when adjusting for these changes, its high multiples make the stock vulnerable to a deceleration, in my view.

I think investors should carefully consider these factors before investing in MercadoLibre.