Above: Adaptations for the gaming industry equipment and systems have been the source of rapidly growing investor curiosity for years.

Among the emails that crowd my mailbox every week are persistent questions from investors about when and if the immense gifts—and challenges—of AI will board the gaming train. It seems to all what a natural AI could be to transform the industry literally. Nowhere does it appear more obvious, in the immense capabilities investors see in the adaptation of AI to the gaming sector.

On last March 11th, we posted an SA buy recommendation on Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) on a day when the shares traded at $101. We called the stock a buy with a price target ("PT") of $135 by Q3 of this year. The price history since mid-year 2023 has followed a bullish path:

July 2023: $63.09

Jan: 2-24: $77.60

Mar: 2024 $104.88—This was $3 above our price at writing. Since then, LNW, despite some strong buy guidance by many analysts, has fallen slightly back to its price at writing here at $99.87

The central thesis for this growth rests on the market recognizing the dramatic turnaround of its position as a key gaming equipment and systems maker’s prospects due to a new management, reorganizing its basic structure. Here was a name change, selloff of fringe units, downsizing and cost-cutting.

We saw more intense concentration on units with strong margins, financial restructuring of costs and debt rationalizing (Now $3.9b) and expanded games, innovation and aggressive marketing. In the end, these major moves made LNW a far more formidable challenger in the gaming and systems sector to IGT, Aristocrat and Konami. This conviction has shown in the progressive upside since 2023 of the LNS stock.

In SA’s latest compilation of consumer discretionary analyst strong buys, we find LNW with a 5.0 rating.

We also note projected earnings growth rate (Estimated)

Dec ’24: 130.57% off its limbo status until the changes

Dec ’25: 31.62%

Dec. ’26: 20.12%

Market cap at writing: $9b

Enterprise value: $12.48b.

So what we begin with here is an LNW trading at ~$99, a price that recognizes the transitional performance continuing. What we believe is not as yet baked into the price is the rapidly coming storm of AI, blowing away much of the old expectations in the sector.

As has been clear since the burst of AI and the stocks accompanying it to a new world is the vast application of its technology to the operations of casino systems, sports betting platforms and gaming machines.

We have examined the gaming technology sector companies and, no surprise, all are already deep diving into AI applications with varying degrees of early stage capex and bursts of creativity. Among them, we see LNW among the leaders. They have gone over the baby steps stage and have acquired an interest in a partner we believe has a practical leg up. It is FLOWS.

What AI holds in store for LNW—for starters

The key: Connect everything. The FLOWS application will allow LNW to securely integrate any data source existing or new to build features of its games and systems without the tedious process of coding. In other words, with one click, LNW games and systems can add features that would transform and widen the appeal of games to reflect the fickleness of slot players.

In sports betting, again with a single click, LNW can put in management changes to evaluation criteria, odds, live data streams. It can sharpen the value of forecasting potential win on specific games.

It can trigger any event, game spin, registration, gaming transaction per second in real time through any data feed or web hook. The application gives one interface to control it all. FLOWS provides an AI language capable of enabling LNW to build, innovate, automate, design, create tasks and launch apps effortlessly.

This can integrate any app without the usual tech complexities, unclutter development roadmaps, build apps that are more intuitive, and speed innovation and development. This, LNW says, can dramatically reduce operational and development cost, supercharge speed to market.

Broken down, here’s the AI stages:

Point data at FLOWS—in minutes. Connect with the FLOWS marketplace ChatGPT, Slack, etc. Create and deliver work FLOW with a single click.

Briefly to summarize, what LNW is now developing an AI capability that not only speeds enriching products and development but can immensely reduce the cost of innovation dramatically. This assures that the ongoing need to sustain player engagement with an ever-changing set of features of existing popular games, but add now ones at a furious pace at a low cost.

In sports betting, instant odds performance and integrating long-term win percentages on in-game bets, attractive parlays and measuring deeper behavior trends historically in snap time becomes as easy as one click pushing.

What this means for the LNW stock

As noted in the trading ranges of LNW shown above, it is fair to state that its bull case has been made by analysts based on no evidence yet that its advanced moves in AI have not yet shown in the numbers. I spoke with several colleagues who run slot operations and asked them when they thought AI would begin to be the tsunami everyone thinks will overtake gaming.

The consensus across both the operational slot executives and the tech support staff agree that before the end of this year, AI input in new and existing equipment and systems will have flooded into the sector. That brings me to a reinforced conviction on Light & Wonder, Inc. shares that my PT of $135 by Q3 is based on my expectation that AI advances could arrive faster than many peers in the sector. And energize the upside.