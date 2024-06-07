Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

The June FOMC meeting

The FOMC is set to meet next week on Wednesday, and it was widely expected, not that long ago, that the Fed would start lowering interest rates at this June meeting. However, the Fed is not going to lower the Federal Funds rate next week. In fact, the Fed is likely to signal that it might not be able to lower the interest rates at all in 2024.

Based on what we know about the FOMC meetings from the minutes, the FOMC members are first briefed by the Fed staff about the inter-meeting market developments, and the economic data. Then, the FOMC members discuss the data within the context of the FED's mandate of price stability and full employment.

The recent economic data has been erratic. After the weak April labor report, the May labor report came in strong, at least based on the headline new job creation number. Similarly, the PMI surveys have also been erratic. Regarding inflation, the core PCE inflation was up by 0.2% in April, which is good if that trend continues for the next 3–4 months. However, the core CPI is still rising at 0.3/0.4% MoM, which is too high, it needs to come down to 0.2% MoM consistently.

Thus, based on the recent growth/inflation data, the Fed is likely to continue to signal the "need to be patient." The market will interpret this as a "high-for-longer" policy, or a "higher-until-recession" policy.

The June FOMC is a quarterly meeting where the Fed also releases the Summary of Economic Projections. Given the recent data, the FOMC is likely to 1) increase the inflation projections for 2024, 2) increase the projected unemployment rate, and 3) delay the interest rate cuts by signaling less than 3 interest rate cuts in 2024, possibly none.

The stock market reaction to the June FOMC meeting projections is likely to be negative. Why? The longer the Fed keeps the interest rates restrictive, the higher the probability of a recession, and thus, the higher the probability of a recessionary bear market.

The changes to the FOMC statement

The FOMC communicates the policy via the official post meeting statement. Thus, any changes to the statement from the previous meeting could signal a change in the policy. The opening paragraph from the May FOMC meeting stated:

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated. In recent months, there has been a lack of further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective.

This opening paragraph is likely to stay unchanged, as the data has been too erratic to suggest a turn one way or another.

The policy guidance statement from the Fed's May meeting stated:

The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.

The policy guidance statement is also unlikely to change, which in fact continues to indefinitely delay the first expected cut.

Thus, the FOMC statement is unlikely to signal any changes to the current "higher-for-longer" policy, which will disappoint the proponents of the preemptive cuts and the soft-landing scenario.

The changes to the SEP projections

The FOMC published the SEP projections at the March meeting. Based on these projections, the Fed expects:

The real GDP to grow at 2.1% in 2024 . Given that the recent data has been erratic, the Atlanta Fed GDP Now has been all over the place for Q2, from above 4%, to 1.8%, and back to 2.6%. So, the Fed is unlikely to change the GDP projections until more clarity in data emerges.

. Given that the recent data has been erratic, the Atlanta Fed GDP Now has been all over the place for Q2, from above 4%, to 1.8%, and back to 2.6%. So, the Fed is unlikely to change the GDP projections until more clarity in data emerges. The unemployment rate at 4% for 2024 . The unemployment rate is already at 4% in May 2024, and it has been rising. The household survey shows a weakening labor market, which is supported by the PMI surveys. Thus, the Fed is likely to increase the projection for the unemployment rate, possibly to 4.2%. This, in fact, signals the need to weaken the labor market to bring inflation down.

. The unemployment rate is already at 4% in May 2024, and it has been rising. The household survey shows a weakening labor market, which is supported by the PMI surveys. Thus, the Fed is likely to increase the projection for the unemployment rate, possibly to 4.2%. This, in fact, signals the need to weaken the labor market to bring inflation down. Core PCE inflation at 2.6% for 2024. Core PCE is currently at 2.8%, but due to the base effects, it will increase towards the end of 2024, if the monthly readings continue to come at 0.2/0.3%. Thus, the Fed will likely increase the projected core PCE inflation to 2.8%.

SEP March (The FED)

The changes in the Dot-plot

The FOMC also projected in March that it would cut interest rates in 2024 to 4.6%, which is three 25bpt cuts.

Each FOMC member projects the Federal Funds rate, and the committee ranks the individual projections from high to low, and reports the median number as the projected Federal Funds rate.

There are 19 FOMC members, and each of the projections is reported as a "dot" on the "dot-plot". At the March meeting, 9 members projected 3 cuts in 2024, 5 projected 2 cuts, 2 projected 1 cut, 2 projected 0 cuts, and 1 projected 4 cuts. The median projection was 3 cuts, by only 1 dot.

The June FOMC meeting dot-plot will change significantly, as most FOMC members became more hawkish since the March meeting, based on their public statements.

The Fed is currently in the "patient," "wait-and-see," data-dependent mode, which means no cuts until something changes. Thus, most dots will likely move higher, to signal a more hawkish turn. The median projection is likely to be a 1 cut in 2024. The CME Federal Funds futures are currently pricing 1–2 cuts in 2024

The Dot-plot (The FED)

Implications - the market reaction

The financial markets will pay the most attention to the dot-plot and the projected Federal Funds rate for 2024.

The dot-plot is likely to signal less than 3 interest rate cuts in 2024, most likely it will signal only 1 cut, which practically means no cuts until a recession. This will likely be interpreted as a hawkish turn by the Fed.

The S&P 500 (SP500) reaction should be negative to this hawkish revision to the dot-plot. First, the interest rates (TLT) are likely to rise, the dollar (UUP) is likely to strengthen, and thus the financial conditions are likely to become more restrictive. Second, the probability of a recession significantly increases the longer the Fed keeps the interest rates restrictive.

However, the S&P 500 is currently being driven by non-systematic factors, such as the GenAI theme and the meme stocks, and it's deep in the euphoria stage. The Fed hawkish turn is unlikely to "kill the euphoria" unless it signals a hike, which is unlikely. The pain trade is the continuation of the uptrend, but the prudent strategy is to sell the euphoria, even if it means some short-term pain.

For the bottom line, the S&P 500 is facing the recessionary bear market induced by the Fed via the "higher-for-longer" policy, the timing of which is uncertain, especially given the recent erratic economic data.

Important note, this is how a normal cycle plays out, the Fed tightens the policy, and starts cutting with a recession.