When it comes to semiconductor production equipment (or SPE) companies/stocks like AIXTRON (OTCPK:AIXXF), selloffs prompted by cyclical weakness in semiconductor tool demand are about as rare as Tuesday following Monday. Still, when you’re talking about a smaller, more specialized company, it’s easier to see sharper moves and it’s also worth paying attention whenever a company seems to be diverging meaningfully from its peer group.

To that end, AIXTRON has definitely been a laggard since my last write-up, with the shares down roughly a third while larger, more diversified SPE companies like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) have seen strong advances. The main driver of this weakness has been a downturn in the electric vehicle (or EV) market and growing concerns of a silicon carbide (or SiC) glut into 2025. I’d note that other companies with exposure to SiC SPE and related tools like Aehr (AEHR), Axcelis (ACLS), and CVD (CVV) have likewise been quite weak.

What should investors do now, particularly given weak orders in Q1’24 and the shift in sentiment? While I’m not typically a proponent of playing chicken with freight trains (buying directly into the face of powerful sentiment), I do think the disruptions in the SiC market are temporary, and I still see attractive opportunities not only in SiC power, but GaN power as well. I absolutely cannot rule out the risk of another leg down in AIXTRON shares, but this is a name at least worth some closer due diligence now.

The SiC Air Pocket Has Arrived

When I last wrote about AIXTRON, I talked about the risk of an eventual “air pocket” from customers pulling back on equipment tools in response to relatively short-term imbalances between supply and demand. Since then, the EV market has definitely slowed and with roughly 70% of present-day SiC demand driven by the automotive sector, that has had negative consequences for AIXTRON and other SiC tool suppliers.

At AIXTRON, the challenges have been evident for a few quarters now. While management attributed a Q3’23 orders miss (about 20% versus sell-side expectations) to issues with export licenses, and orders did rebound in Q4’23, management lowered guidance with Q4’23 earnings due to challenges in the SiC market and Q1’24 orders were down 14% yoy and 41% qoq, missing by over 20% and despite an unexpectedly strong order book in microLEDs (suggesting SiC orders may have been even weaker).

Management believes that this slowdown is a temporary disruption, and I basically agree. The problem is that “temporary” can stretch on painfully for a few extra quarters, taking expectations and sentiment even lower.

Management did reiterate its guidance for the full year and expects SiC to be a “significant” portion of Q2’24 orders, and it sounds as though both Wolfspeed (WOLF) and Vishay (VSH) have been making orders. Still, the risk is that EV-related demand remains sluggish and that Chinese EV companies continue to look to domestic suppliers and/or opt for 400V systems that use lower-cost components.

While the recent announcement that Geely (GEELY) will use STMicro (STM) SiC may ease some of the concerns of Chinese in-sourcing, the reality is that EV demand has been more muted in North America and Europe, and auto OEMs seem to be talking down expectations for the next to 12 to 24 months. That, then, creates a risk of an oversupply situation into 2025; as ironic as it may seem to talk about a capacity glut in a market where companies like STMicro have been scrambling to add capacity, it has happened before in the chip space.

Uncertainty Today, But A Credible Long-Term Growth Story

Given that over 80% of SiC demand comes from markets that are currently weak (EVs and industrial power), I understand the concerns about SiC oversupply undermining tool demand in 2024 and 2025. Beyond this short-term disruption, though, I think there are still bullish trends in place for AIXTRON.

While there are meaningful issues today in the EV market (affordability for consumers, profitability for auto OEMs, the cost of R&D and capex to support EV launches, et al), there are always challenges (and stumbles) during significant technology shifts, and I haven’t really seen a credible case for how or why EVs will just fizzle out. With that, I think EV-driven SiC demand growth is a “when, not if” proposition, and I’d note that STMicro just announced another significant capacity expansion plan.

I also think investors continue to overlook the opportunity in GaN power, another area where AIXTRON has a strong position in tools (particularly with its new G10 platform). GaN-based power chips offer significant performance advantages, and I expect to see a significant shift to GaN-based chips from power semiconductor companies over the next three years for applications like data center power, industrial power, renewable power, and so on. With GaN currently only a tiny percentage of the power semi market (around 3% to 5%), that adoption curve should drive significant tool demand for AIXTRON.

Last and least is the on-again/off-again outlook for microLEDs. AIXTRON has actually seen some strong orders of late for microLED tools, but this has started to feel like a market segment that is always “two or three years away”. If or when microLEDs really get going, this can be an important incremental contributor for AIXTRON, but I’m reluctant to make any explicit calls on AIXTRON based on this driver.

The Outlook

Although AIXTRON hit my targets for 2023 on revenue and margins (free cash flow missed on working capital shifts), I’ve reduced my 2024 and 2025 expectations due to my concerns about SiC chip companies pulling back on equipment in the face of lower-than-expected demand. My 2024 revenue estimate is now about 7% lower (and toward the lower end of management’s range) and my 2025 estimate is about 4% lower, but I do still expect five-year growth in the high single-digits and long-term annualized revenue growth of over 7%.

On margins, a lot depends on how SiC tool demand shapes up. Margins in Q1’24 were weak due to mix (weaker SiC tool shipments), but I do still think that 30%+ EBITDA margins are attainable in FY’25 and FY’26 and that free cash flow margins could exceed 30% in particularly strong years.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/growth-driven multiples-based models (EV/revenue, P/E, et al), I think these shares can trade in the mid-$30s. A 20x multiple on FY’25 EPS would represent a 20% discount to AIXTRON’s historical average forward multiple and a discount to many other SPE stocks today, but would still support a fair value around $33 and the margins I expect for FY’25 and beyond would likewise support a higher share price.

The Bottom Line

This is by no means a low-risk idea. Calling tops and bottoms in the semiconductor and semiconductor tools spaces is more luck than skill and there is definitely a risk that the SiC supply/demand imbalance could get worse before it gets better and/or see a longer path back to a level that is healthy for AIXTRON tool demand. When it comes to stocks like AIXTRON, though, waiting for clear evidence of improving demand usually means missing most of the moves off the bottom.

All in all, I think this is a name for more risk-tolerant investors to take another look at now, and particularly those investors who are bullish on the long-term demand outlook for SiC and GaN power semiconductors.

