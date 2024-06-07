Mission Accomplished?

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • The two primary drivers of the market these days are news related to inflation and developments in artificial intelligence.
  • The hope for the Fed to cut rates these past several months has supported equity values and suppressed rates since November.
  • Precious metals and Bitcoin have increased as the narrative has shifted, with rate hikes unlikely and the Fed slowing down the balance sheet runoff.

Bulls eye

Daniel Grizelj

By Ryan J. Puplava, CMT®, CTS™, CES™

The two primary drivers of the market these days are news related to inflation and developments in artificial intelligence (AI). Inflation is particularly significant because it influences the Federal Reserve's monetary policy

This article was written by

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
3.99K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News