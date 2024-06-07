Ashi Sae Yang/iStock via Getty Images

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is a biotech that should be on everyone's radar. The reason why I state that is because it was able to make significant progress relating to the development of a drug known as INBRX-101 for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. With such remarkable progress made, plus the ability to advance this clinical candidate into a phase 3 study, it garnered interest from Sanofi (SNY).

That is, this big pharmaceutical company spent as much as $2.2 billion in aggregate value. Having said that, shareholders received numerous bonuses, which I will be going over below. Plus, the fact that Inhibrx spun off into a new company with the retained rights to the oncology part of its pipeline.

Thus, the new ticker symbol trading now under "INBX." If this sale of INBRX-101 happened to Sanofi, then what is left of value for shareholders here? Well, the goal of Inhibrx is advancing two specific oncology compounds, which are INBRX-109 and INBRX-106. Both of these candidates have a different mechanism of action with massive potential.

Why is that? In all honesty, it has to do with the fact that they deploy a new type of science, which, if successful, would allow enormous value. INBRX-109 is a tetravalent molecule that targets Death receptor 5 [DR5] and then INBRX-106 is a hexavalent molecule that targets OX40. The goal is to use both of these molecules to target patients with solid tumors.

INBRX-109 For The Treatment Of Patients With Solid Tumors And Ewing Sarcoma

The first program to go over involves the use of INBRX-109 as part of the oncology pipeline, which is being advanced for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and Ewing Sarcoma. The first thing to go over is that this specific drug is a tetravalent single-domain antibody [sdAb] that is being used to treat these patients, with a huge emphasis on Ewing Sarcoma being the target of choice. Ewing Sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in either the person's bone or tissue and is typically seen in children and young adults. However, it is important to note that it starts off in certain parts of the body, such as: Bones, Legs, Pelvis and arms. There are several symptoms that these patients experience and they are as follows:

Constant low-grade fever

Limp walking because of leg pain

Bone pain getting worse at night or during activity such as exercising

Broken bones or fractures with no known cause

Constantly fatigued

Unexplained weight loss.

The thing is that if the company only focuses on developing INBRX-109 for Ewing Sarcoma, then it is not a large market opportunity in of itself. It is expected that the Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics market size could be worth as much as $424.42 million by 2032. This is a decent market opportunity, but you have to remember the premise is that if INBRX-109 is shown to work with another therapy in treating these specific Ewing Sarcoma patients, then it could also do well when being applied to other solid tumor types.

To truly see if INBRX-109 is capable of being able to treat these patients with metastatic or relapsed Ewing Sarcoma, it has been able to initiate a phase 1 study. This specific early-stage study is expected to recruit up to a total of 240 patients who are to be given this drug in combination with other therapies like standard of care [SOC] ones.

As I alluded to above, eventually it is possible that Inhibrx could go after many solid tumor types. However, it wants to focus on only targeting Ewing Sarcoma first. This makes a lot of sense when you consider the data that it has been able to observe thus far using INBRX-109 for the treatment of this patient population. It was noted that it was able to receive a good number of responses when patients were given this drug in combination with SOC Irinotecan [IRI] with temozolomide [TMZ].

What's so special about IRI and TMZ? Both of these are SOC chemotherapeutic agents given to Ewing Sarcoma patients who are metastatic in disease and who had relapsed with prior treatment regimens. Consider that both IRI and TMZ only produced a response rate of 20% in the recent phase 3 rEECur5 trial. When considering a cumulative response rate, this does go up slightly to 47% based on multiple retrospective studies put together. Even if you consider this to be a high response rate, it is not, especially with that had been achieved when IRI and TMZ were combined along with INBRX-109. Consider that these patients who took this combination from Inhibrx were able to achieve an objective response rate [ORR] of 53.8% [7 out of 13 patients, all with partial response].

However, there might be an emphasis to eventually only target classical Ewing Sarcoma patients. Why is that? Well, that's because if you only look at this specific portion of the patient population the ORR goes up to 71.4%, other types have an ORR of 33.3% [2 out of 6 patients]. The bottom-line is that cell death [apoptosis] occurs as a way of targeting DR5, but in a way to have 4 [tetravalent] sdAb. Why is this important? The ability to spread out the effect allows a valency of 4 to take place. Thus, with a valency of 4, it can eliminate pre-existing anti-drug antibodies [ADAs] and less the possibility of hyper-clustering. In turn, this leads to apoptosis of cancer cells, while greatly sparing healthy cells on the tumor.

INBRX-106 For The Treatment Of Patients With Multiple Solid Tumor Types

The other product to go over in Inhibrx's pipeline would be the development of INBRX-106 for the treatment of patients with multiple solid tumor types. This is where it gets very interesting. That's because regarding this clinical candidate, there is an ability to not just start off targeting only one type of tumor, but the exploration of multiple tumor types. Not only that, but there are other key differences regarding this molecule. The first key difference is that INBRX-106 is being combined with Keytruda to treat these patients. The solid tumor types that this company hopes to investigate for this study are as follows:

Non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]

Melanoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma [RCC]

Head and Neck Cancer [HNSCC]

Urothelial cancer

Gastric cancer.

The global solid tumor therapeutics market is expected to reach $885.44 billion by 2033. This is a huge market opportunity, but the truth is that this biotech may or may not be successful in being able to treat one or more of these types of solid tumor patient populations. A second key difference to note is that INBRX-106 is built differently, in that it is a hexavalent drug type.

What does this mean? In essence, it deploys 6 single-domain antibodies [sdAbs]. In the past, OX40 targeting had been used, but was not as ideal. The way that this company is taking care of this problem is by deploying its hexavalent INBRX-106 drug. Thus, there is an ability to provide stronger signaling to achieve greater CD4+ T-cell proliferation and reduce hepatotoxicity compared to prior bivalent molecules targeting OX40.

With positive preclinical data, Inhibrx decided that it was a good idea to initiate a phase 1 study using INBRX-106 in combination with Keytruda. The rationale to use such a combination is because of what was observed in such preclinical testing. The first item noticed is that in a mouse tumor model, this drug produced greater antitumor activity compared to a bivalent version of the very same drug. Secondly, INBRX-106 tumor growth inhibition was substantially improved when Keytruda was added to it. With both of these tests in mind, these are why it was a good idea for this biotech to move on towards phase 1 testing for this program.

Sale Of INBRX-101 Proves That Company Is Capable Of Generating Shareholder Value

As I noted above, Inhibrx was able to generate a transaction with Sanofi, which is that it sold its recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy INBRX-101 for an aggregate value of $2.2 billion. There were other good parts of the deal that these other shareholders could receive with the sale of this drug to Sanofi for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. For instance, each shareholder was to receive:

$30 per share in cash

One contingent value right per share, right to get a contingent payment of $5 in cash upon regulatory milestone being achieved

One SEC registered publicly traded share, share of New Inhibrx per every four shares of Inhibrx common stock held.

Other items achieved were the retirement of debt of Inhibrx with $200 million of cash and the ability for Sanofi to retain an 8% equity investment stake in the new Inhibrx company. Why would Sanofi do this? Well, that's because this was one clinical product where phase 1 testing had been completed. Matter of fact, it was shown that this recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein can inhibit neutrophil elastase for these AATD patients. Why is this an important function? It is because this neutrophil elastase is an enzyme that is responsible for contributing to the lung damage that occurs in these patients. By inhibiting it, it could reduce or eliminate the disease altogether.

However, it is important to note that the main reason why the enzyme neutrophil elastase comes about is because these patients don't have a functioning alpha-1 antitrypsin [AAT] protein. Without these proteins, it allows lung damage to occur via neutrophil elastase enzymes.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $277.9 million as of December 31st of 2023. The company believes that it has enough cash on hand, or cash runway, to fund its operations for at least the next 12-months from the date of its 10-Q SEC filing, which was filed on May 9th 2024. Its cash burn is about $89.9 million per quarter.

Despite this biotech receiving $200 million in cash with the sale of INBRX-101, it likely won't be enough to keep its operations funded for an extended period of time. Thus, in my opinion, I believe that it will likely need to start looking at ways to raise additional funds in the coming months.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Inhibrx. The first risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of INBRX-109 for the treatment of patients with Ewing Sarcoma. As I have displayed above, when this tetravalent drug was combined with IRI and TMZ, there was a good ORR achieved. Even though this cohort achieved such efficacy, there is no guarantee that further testing will yield equivalent or superior ORR data. Nor that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance in a phase 3 study.

The second risk to consider would be regarding the development of INBRX-106 as a hexavalent drug for the treatment of patients with multiple solid tumor types. There is no assurance that this drug will be able to achieve a positive clinical outcome in one or multiple solid tumor types. The hope is that this hexavalent molecule can do better since it has 6 single-domain antibodies [sdAbs], but this remains to be seen.

The third risk to consider would be with respect to the Sanofi transaction was done, where INBRX-101 was sold. The contingent value right of prior Inhibrx shareholders receiving $5 in cash is only possible upon the achievement of a regulatory milestone. There is no guarantee that this drug will eventually be approved for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency [AATD].

The fourth and final risk to consider would be regarding the financial position that this company is in. The reason why I state this is that it has projected in its 10-Q SEC filing that it only has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of its 10-Q SEC Filing. The thing is that it burns about $89.9 million per quarter. Thus, I think it will be gearing up to raise additional cash in the coming months.

Conclusion

Inhibrx has been able to retain its oncology portion of its pipeline, despite having sold INBRX-101 to Sanofi. That is, it still has full rights to develop INBRX-109 for Ewing Sarcoma/solid tumors and then INBRX-106 for multiple solid tumor types. I believe it is on the right track in terms of using its tetravalent drug INBRX-106, because of what it has been able to achieve in Ewing Sarcoma patients when combined with SOC IRI and TMZ. This is evidenced above with the ORR of 53.8% for all patients and then with the classical patient types having a higher ORR of 71.4%.

It remains to be seen what happens with both of these drugs, but I like that this company has taken prior failed drugs and improved upon them. The improved valency of INBRX-106 means superior antitumor activity, because of higher-order clustering. Thus, in turn, results in greater clinical activity for OX40 targeting compared to other bivalent and/or trivalent drugs. With the sale of INBRX-101 to Sanofi, plus the advancement of two promising tetravalent & hexavalent drugs in the clinic, I believe that Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

