Spiderstock

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is the leading etch equipment company with more than a 40% share in 2023 according to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts."

Plasma Etch is a critical process in the Memory market, particularly in NAND processing as the number of layers grows above 200. Fortunately, the memory market is recovering from a dour 2023 due to oversupply of chips for PCs and smartphones:

NAND billings in April were +108% YoY as ASPs were +29% MoM and +84% YoY.

DRAM billings were +75% YoY as ASPs were -3% MoM but +41% YoY.

Lam Research’s CY2023 revenues significantly underperformed U.S. peers, generating a YoY growth of -32.8%, as shown in Chart 1. Japan’s Kokusai Electric is the only major equipment supplier that fared worse. ASML (ASML) grew 49.7% YoY and gained the Top Spot in the WFE market in 2023, overtaking Applied Materials (AMAT).

Japan's Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) is Lam's major competitor in the etch sector, but its 2023 YoY growth was also negative at 23.7%, slightly better than Lam.

Importantly, China’s Naura, a strong competitor in etch systems, grew 41.8% in 2023, indicating that U.S. sanctions against China are not working at stopping domestic equipment suppliers from strong growth, according to The Information Network’s report entitled Mainland China’s Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends.

The Information Network

Chart 1

2024 is Shaping up Differently

Chart 2 shows YoY growth for CYQ1 2024 data for Chinese equipment suppliers and non-domestic competitors. ACM Research Shanghai grew 49.6% versus Q1 2023. In fact, the mean growth of Chinese companies grew 25.4% YoY.

Non-Chinese companies continued to fare badly, with the mean YoY growth of -5.7%. Importantly for this article, Lam Research grew 6.2%, better than major etch companies Applied Materials at -4.9% and Tokyo Electron ("TEL") at -13.8%.

The Information Network

Chart 2

China's AMEC is another strong etch competitor, and the company’s capacitively coupled plasma ("CCP") and inductively coupled plasma ("ICP") contribute to approximately 75% of the company's total revenue. The company's domestic market share for CCP equipment is expected to reach 60% in the next few years, a significant rise from 25% at the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, in Q1'24, Naura company achieved revenue of 5.859 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 51.36%.

For 2024, I anticipate a 15% industry-wide growth in bit production for NAND, driven by the persistent tight supply conditions for both NAND and DRAM. My outlook maintains a conservative stance on supply growth.

Overall, wafer front end (WFE) equipment purchases are critical for the purchase of equipment from memory, and specifically NAND, and I estimate that NAND WFE will increase 9% in 2024 to $9 billion.

I also anticipate an increase in WFE spend for the DRAM segment, growing 11% to $22 billion in 2024, fueled by increasing demand for High Bandwidth Memory ("HBM").

Lam Research in 2025

According to the previously mentioned report on Global Semiconductor Equipment from The Information Network, Lam Research’s etch revenues decreased 33% YoY in CY 2023, primarily due to its high exposure to NAND memory.

It is also important to note that etch revenues decreased for other etch companies, particularly for TEL. But etch revenues increased for Chinese companies AMEC and Naura, which increased significantly.

The Information Network

Lam will face additional headwinds from Japan's TEL in the area of "cryo etch," which the company will introduce in 2025.

According to TEL, the etch process:

Achieved 10-µm-deep etch

2.5x faster etch rate than previous technologies

Reduction of the global warming potential by 84%

This innovative etch technology, which operates at -70oC is capable of producing memory channel holes in advanced 3D NAND devices with a stack of over 400 layers, and TEL will introduce the equipment in 2025.

According to TheElec, SK Hynix is testing the performance of Tokyo Electron’s cryogenic etching equipment, aiming to apply the equipment for 400-layer and up NANDs.

Lam currently has a 100% share of the market for NAND channel etching equipment, according to Nikkei Asia. However, according to Tim Archer, CEO of Lam:

“In etch, Lam is using high aspect ratio cryogenic etch to enhance productivity of memory hole formation. Today, we are approaching 1,000 Cryo Etch chambers in our high-volume manufacturing installed base.”

Investor Takeaway

Over the past 1-year period, LRCX has been impacted by a sanction of its products in China, a severe downturn in memory, its traditional business bulwark, stronger revenue growth from its principle U.S. competitor AMAT, and increasingly strong growth from Chinese equipment suppliers.

Yet, according to Chart 3, Lam's 1-year share price has increased 57.17% while AMAT has increased 65.56%, and TEL, which has grown 56.25% YoY.

YCharts

Chart 3

In CY 2025, I forecast that WFE equipment spend will fully recover for NAND and advanced logic/foundry. A strong driver of the WFE market will be the growth in the AI server market, which is experiencing an annual growth rate of 31%. AI Servers are expected to grow by 32% on an annual basis; PCs are expected to grow by 14%, and smartphones are expected to grow by 15% on an annual basis up to CY 2025.

Importantly, AI processor chips, primarily GPUs from Nvidia (NVDA) require memory, and specialized packaging such as HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) and CoWoS packages made by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to operate at the highest performance

These factors are expected to propel the wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) market to achieve double-digit growth in 2025.

Based on a strong recovery in memory in 2024, I rate LRCX a buy. Investors need to be cautious entering 2025 based on continued strength by Chinese companies selling in China and from TEL's cryo etch equipment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.