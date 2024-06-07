Kirpal Kooner

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been an underperformer over the past year as high interest rates have weighed on real estate stocks; cooling in the apartment rental market has weighed on shares, as well. Back in January, I rated UDR a "hold," as I felt its dividend was secure but that its reliance on "B" quality properties limited upside. Since that recommendation, shares have underperformed, returning 4% vs the market's 12% rally. We are seeing signs the rental market is finding a bottom, making me incrementally more positive on UDR, though I am retaining a hold rating.

UDR is a diversified multifamily landlord. The majority of its business is focused on legacy markets in the Northeast and West Coast. These markets like New York and San Francisco have seen less new construction, but they also have less favorable population dynamics than the Sun Belt, which is growing more quickly but also has more new supply. UDR's mid-tier quality focus has also been a concern for me. 56% of its properties are B Quality; 53% in the Coastal Markets and 66% in the Sun Belt. These properties could face even more challenges from new supply in a higher vacancy environment. 69% of its space is suburban. Its average resident is 36 years old with a $162k household income; 158% of the market median, though this average is somewhat exaggerated by its $372k average in New York.

Entering the year, I expected the company to grow same-store revenue by less than 2%, resulting in $2.40-$2.50 in FFO. This was based on my view we were likely to see modest rental growth, focused more in the back half of the year, as the market worked through a surge in supply. Based on Q1 results as well as the company's June investor update, I see UDR performing in line with this expectation, with FFO likely in the top half of my original range.

In the company's first quarter reported on April 30th, it generated $0.61 in funds from operations (FFO), in line with guidance and up 2% from last year. Same-store revenue growth was up 3%, but expenses rose 7.5%. As such, net operating income (NOI) was up just 1.2%, though it was up 2.7% excluding a one-time tax credit last year. There was a 13% rise in operating and maintenance costs, though property tax bills are now levelling out, which should slow expense growth going forward. Sequentially, NOI fell 1.6%, as the leasing market was soft in the seasonally quiet Q1 period.

In Q1, occupancy rose to 97.1% from 96.9% in Q4, which was encouraging. Q1 blended lease growth was up 0.8% from last year, which is quite modest. However, it is an improvement from a decline of 0.5% in Q4. We also are seeing several notable divergences. First, new leases fell by 2.5% while renewals rose by 3.8%. With rents rising so quickly in 2020-2022, existing tenants often have rents below current market levels, and UDR has been able to continue increases here. Importantly even with this increase, turnover was down 300bps from last year, suggesting its rents are still relatively attractive.

We are also seeing a meaningful shift among geographies. In the Mid-Atlantic, revenue growth was 4.4% while it was just 1.5% in the Sun Belt. Much of this has to do with levels of supply hitting the market. There was a significant surge of construction as Sun Belt rents soared post-COVID, and that supply is now hitting the market. Conversely, California and New York saw weak rental growth post-pandemic initially, leading to weak construction and less new supply today. Per UDR's estimates, Sun Belt's new build levels are above historic levels whereas New York and most California markets are in line with history. As you can see, UDR expects this geographic dispersion in performance to persist.

I do expect the legacy coastal markets to outperform the Sun Belt in 2024, a positive for companies like UDR and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) that are focused on legacy areas. However, over the longer term, I do believe favorable migratory trends to the Sun Belt should support higher rents and allow for the absorption of new supply. I view the current weakness as a supply-driven cyclical downturn amidst a secular upturn. I would also note that during Q2/Q3, we should see a new supply peak across UDR's portfolio with some more Sun Belt-centric players seeing a peak slightly later in Q3/Q4.

Declining supply should help to provide support for rental rates, especially with employment still strong and wages rising. That is indeed what we appear to be seeing. In its investor update in June, UDR reported an encouraging acceleration in blended lease growth to 3% in May, though occupancy was down slightly at 96.9%. That blended lease growth is a 220bp acceleration from Q1 levels, and the 3% May result was up from 2% in April. Of course, monthly data can be volatile, but it is encouraging. It also is consistent with peaking supply. Moreover, the combination of elevated rates and high home prices has worsened home affordability, meaning some potential homebuyers may be forced to remain renters for longer. This additional demand for rentals could be supporting rents, and what UDR is reporting QTD is similar to what Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), reported, though the single-family rental market is somewhat different from multifamily rentals in my view.

At a higher level, ApartmentList national data also shows rents picking up on a monthly basis, though they still remain slightly lower than a year ago. UDR has been able to outperform the national rental indices over the past year, thanks to its focus on the Northeast and West Coast.

Alongside Q1 results, UDR did raise its full year guidance slightly, raising FFOA by $0.02 to $2.36-$2.48. With the improvement we are seeing in Q2 data so far, I expect to see UDR report results toward the top end of guidance. I expect to see sequential improvements in results in H2 because the supply backdrop is continuing to get more favorable, which should enable ongoing rental growth. I am looking for $2.45-$2.50 in funds from operations as a result.

Finally, I would also note that UDR has a healthy balance sheet. It carries $5.8 billion of debt with a 5.4-year average duration. That leaves it with 5.7x debt to EBITDA leverage. Because of higher yields, interest expense rose 10% to $48 million from a year ago. It has modest near-term maturities; that said with its low debt costs, as it refinances debt, we will see ongoing increases in interest expense, though they should slow from the increase experienced over the past year.

Overall, UDR has weathered the supply surge fairly well, and its business is now seeing some improvement. UDR offers a 4.3% dividend yield, which I view as very secure, given its 1.5x coverage. Now, it has about $0.26 of recurring cap-ex needs, and considering this, it has a potential distributable yield of about 5.5%. Given the structurally supply-constrained US housing market, I expect rent to outperform inflation over time, rising about 3%, providing about an 8.5% return potential, which I view as "market-like" and in keeping with a hold rating.

Looking at relative valuation, UDR trades about 16.2x FFO whereas Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) trades at 15x, and AvalonBay is 18x. AVB has extremely high quality properties and like UDR has a legacy-market focus; given its premium assets, I expect a premium multiple vs UDR to persist. MAA has much more exposure to the Sun Belt, which has been unfavorable over the past year. However, when investing, it is important to be forward-looking. UDR's rents have outperformed the national index because it was in a lower supply set of markets. Just as it was not as impacted by supply rising as a company like MAA, it will not see quite as much benefit from supply coming back down. There is some benefit given its 25% Sun Belt exposure, of course, and we are seeing that in the results.

However, if we do see the rental market firm up, as I believe is happening, investors will likely see the best returns in those more exposed to supply, like MAA, especially because those supply concerns have pushed valuation to a discount vs UDR. Rising rents will still help UDR, and I see it generating ~8% returns for investors, but that still leaves shares as a "hold." Its lack of Sun Belt exposure is likely to limit share price appreciation as the rental market rebounds, and as such I see greater upside potential in companies like MAA, or tangentially, INVH. I would rotate out of UDR as a result.