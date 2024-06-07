UDR, Inc.: Better Results But Less Benefit From Peaking Apartment Supply

Jun. 07, 2024 3:03 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • UDR's shares have underperformed due to high interest rates and cooling in the apartment rental market.
  • Signs of the rental market finding a bottom make me incrementally more positive about UDR, though its relative value is not particularly compelling.
  • UDR's focus on legacy markets and mid-tier quality properties means it may not be the primary beneficiary of peaking supply.

Apartment Buidling

Kirpal Kooner

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been an underperformer over the past year as high interest rates have weighed on real estate stocks; cooling in the apartment rental market has weighed on shares, as well. Back

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.89K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UDR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on UDR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UDR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News