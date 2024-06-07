Can The Consumer Continue To Drive U.S. Growth?

PM Images

By Lindsey Cwik

Cracks are forming in the U.S. consumer story, but it remains to be seen if they will result in widespread fragility.

US. economic activity has continued to expand at a modest pace in 2024, as the consumer has proven resilient in the face of high interest rates and elevated inflation. Job gains above pre-pandemic averages and nominal wage growth above inflation have supported personal consumption, specifically within the services sector. Yet, while services consumption remains the primary driver of economic growth, consumer resilience has begun to moderate with macro and micro indicators revealing some fatigue.

On the macro side, heightened price sensitivity and lower bargaining power have led to weaker discretionary spending, especially among lower-income cohorts. Credit card delinquencies have been on a steady incline since bottoming in 4Q 2021. Newly transitioned delinquencies reached 8.9% in the first quarter of 2024 - well above the 2019 average of 6.8% - and providers that service lower-quality borrowers are seeing the largest rise. Across income cohorts, consumers are spending less of their disposable income on discretionary items, which has been reflected in year-over-year spending declines in categories like clothing and furniture.

On the micro side, earnings season showed continued evidence that companies are seeing weakness in discretionary spending and a value-seeking end user. McDonald’s (MCD) was pressured to offer a national value meal option, noting that all consumer cohorts are hunting for value; Yum! Brands (YUM) echoed this emphasis and importance of value; Starbucks (SBUX) noted a pullback in occasional U.S. customer traffic; and Home Depot (HD) observed that larger project demand is under pressure as consumers operate with a “deferral mindset” when it comes to larger projects that require financing. Walmart is benefitting in this environment, however, reporting market share gains, particularly from the upper-income households.

Bifurcation continues to be prevalent, with Synchrony Financial (SYF) calling out how nonprime borrower spending has slowed, and purchase volume growth is being driven by the higher-quality consumer. In the lodging and leisure sector, companies catering to high-income, wealthier and/or older consumers continue to report year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth, while companies with a lower-end customer skew are showing year-over-year declines. Specifically, luxury European river cruises and high-end hotels are seeing growth, while certain regional casinos are experiencing declines.

It is worth remembering that the top income quintile represents more than 70% of U.S. household net worth, so, although the lower-end consumer is experiencing weakness, we’ll likely need to see a broader labor market slowdown before these cracks result in more widespread structural concerns.

