Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Per my January 2024 article, BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY) was powerful in 4Q23, and we have newer numbers since then. My thesis is that BYD is poised to continue selling large numbers of plug-in hybrids (“PHEVs”). China includes both battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) and PHEVs in their new energy vehicle (“NEV”) group.

At the time of this writing, RMB 1,000 is equivalent to $138.

The Numbers

Per HKEX, BYD sold 685,960 PHEVs in the first five months of 2024. This was up 35% from the 507,862 PHEVs in the first five months of 2023:

BYD PHEV Sales (HKEX)

The WSJ says two new BYD PHEVs, the Qin L DM-i and the Seal 06 DM-i, have starting prices under $15 thousand and the vehicles have an estimated driving range of 2,100 kilometers, which is more than 1,300 miles. We have to discount the range estimate, seeing as InsideEVs says the CLTC (China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) is unrealistically optimistic. Even if we discount this range by 25% such that it is “just” 975 miles, it is still very impressive, and it is highly likely BYD will be selling large numbers of these vehicles.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said good things about BYD in the past, and he said the following about Chinese car companies in general during Tesla’s 4Q23 call (emphasis added):

Our observation is generally that the Chinese car companies are the most competitive car companies in the world. So I think they will have significant success outside of China depending on what kind of tariffs or trade barriers are established. Frankly, I think if there are not trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world. So they're extremely good.

China is dominant regarding EVs and BYD has by far the biggest market share in the country such that they are an established brand. The FT has a graph showing EV registrations by country and the 2023 numbers of 8.1 million for China, 3.2 million for Europe and 1.4 million for the US, which is consistent with what we see from the IEA:

China EVs (FT)

The BYD 2023 annual report says the sales volume of automobiles in China was 30.094 million units during the year, which was an increase of 12% from 2022. It says 9.495 million NEVs were sold during the year, which was an increase of 37.9% from 2022. BYD is now a trusted brand, and they don’t have many break-even competitors in China in the NEV space, per a WSJ article:

Only four EV brands in China’s market sold more than 400,000 vehicles each last year - a volume viewed as a break-even point for EVs based on historical financials from Tesla, AlixPartners’ Dyer said. The four were BYD, Tesla, Aion and Wuling.

Valuation

A May 14 Reuters article says President Biden is raising the tariff on Chinese EVs to over 100%, and I think Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knew it was likely this type of thing was coming eventually. For many years, Berkshire held 225 million shares, but it was reported that their interest dropped to a little under 219 million shares by August 2022. The selling continued, and they now have fewer than 88 million shares as of October 2023. In other words, they have sold more than 60% of their shares.

I like to keep tabs on this by going to the shareholding disclosures menu at HKEXnews. From there, we go to the disclosure of interests page and choose the #1 option, which is to search for disclosures filed since July 2017. We then choose the #2 option, which lets us search by shareholder / director. We type in “Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company” as the name and I like to change the start date to 1/1/2021. This brings up the following:

Berkshire Trimming BYD (HKEXnews)

It is difficult to get excited about today’s valuation, given the number of shares Berkshire has sold since August 2022. Another valuation concern is the fact that BYD isn’t making much money on the large number of BEVs they sell. Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) GEO Sheng Yue Gui said BYD only makes money on PHEVs in Geely’s 4Q23 call (emphasis added):

In China's carmaking world, there was a unique phenomenon. Chinese carmakers are making money. As long as you have your own powertrain or engine production, you'd be able to make money. But if you are a pure NEV maker, you're not making money. BYD is excellent in pure EV, but they're only making money for their hybrid models, whereas Toyota, they're making money.

2023 annual report shows 2023 profit of RMB 30,041 million, gross profit of RMB 121,757 million and revenue of RMB 602,315 million:

BYD Financials (2023 annual report)

Since the time of the 2023 annual report, CnEVPost says BYD’s numbers were down in 1Q24:

BYD 1Q24 Profit (CnEVPost)

Converting to USD, the 2023 profit is about $4.1 billion. I can see optimistic investors using a valuation range of 20 to 22x this amount, which is about $82 to $90 billion. Per the 2023 annual report, there are 2,911,142,855 A & H shares. 2 BYDDY ADRs are equivalent to 1 regular share, so we divide this in half and multiply by the June 6 ADR price of $58.52 to get a market cap of more than $85 billion. This is close to what we see at YCharts, but different from what is shown at Yahoo Finance. The market cap seems to be within a reasonable valuation range, and I think BYD Company Limited stock is a hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.