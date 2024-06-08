Rates: Here's Why There Are Upside Risks Despite Cuts

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • If there are no cuts in 2024 (not our view), there is also little prospect for the 10yr yield to fall in a material manner.
  • With real yields so low, inflation easing lower is not enough to justify lower yields.
  • A key difference between the eurozone and the US is that the European Central Bank has delivered a rate cut, and by definition has peaked for this cycle.

Cutbacks (XXL)

mrPliskin/E+ via Getty Images

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Rate cutting is an important signal for bonds, telegraphing good things for returns

One key theme running through our analysis is the notion that the past decade and a half was

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.8K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About US10Y Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on US10Y

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US10Y
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News