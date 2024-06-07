YinYang

Introduction

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the employment situation for the US economy in the month of May. As has been the case for many labor market reports, the report exceeded expectations and reduced the probability of a July rate cut by the Federal Reserve. While we are not in a weak labor market yet, I do believe the May employment report demonstrates as close to a full-employment scenario as we have seen since the pandemic and further deterioration may begin to weaken the broader economy.

Job Changes and Job Openings, Showing a Quieter Labor Market

It’s become apparent that the labor market is no longer running with the extreme heat that it ran with during 2022 and into 2023. One key data point is the trend in job creation, which seems to have a 12-month moving average bottoming out at around 225,000 new jobs created per month. While this is a little higher than pre-pandemic levels, it is not far from the average job creation number in 2018, especially when adjusted for demographic growth.

Two other data points from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, which lags the employment report by one month, verifies the full-employment thesis. In the report, the number of job openings outpacing the number of unemployed fell to a near three-year low in April. Additionally, the number of hires and separations has each slowly declined, showing a quieter labor market with less overall activity than two years ago.

The Unemployment Rate is Up, But Far From High

The unemployment rate in May hit 4% for the first time in about 2 ½ years. While many investors may point to this as weak, it’s important to note that the Federal Reserve has 4.1% as its long-term unemployment target, meaning that the current unemployment rate is still slightly below the estimated rate for full employment. May’s unemployment rate does match the Fed’s 2024 target rate. The number of unemployed did increase in May, so the increase in unemployment had more to do with the actual growth in unemployment versus a decline in the size of the labor force.

While the unemployment rate went up, the U6 rate, which is a broad measure of unemployment and marginally employed workers looking for more work, remained unchanged in May. This means the number of marginally employed workers (measured by the U6U3 spread) actually declined in the month of May. While it is likely many of those marginally employed became unemployed, the fact that the marginal employed group declined shows strength underpinning the labor market as it pertains to those currently employed.

Benchmarks of Full Employment-Duration and Labor Force Participation

I believe the May report is the closest representation of full employment (versus over-employment) that we have seen since the pandemic. With this, I believe that underlying changes in the labor market have created new benchmarks when it comes to unemployment duration and labor force participation that investors should be aware of.

Throughout the transition to full employment, the average duration of the unemployed straddled at or below 21 weeks. As a point of reference, the average unemployment duration was 22 weeks for all of 2018 and 2019, combined. The number of unemployed over 27 weeks is currently at 1.3 million, which matches the averages seen in 2018 and 2019. The proximity of these data points to their pre-pandemic averages leads further credence to full employment.

Regarding labor force participation, the rate dropped to 62.5% in May. While this is a decline from 2023 levels, I believe last year’s levels were more indicative of an over-employed economy versus full employment. Additionally, the demographics of an aging population have had a greater influence over the downward trend in labor force participation, which dates back to 2006. In fact, we have never fully recovered from the drop in labor force participation that we experienced during the Great Recession.

Wage Growth Thorn Remains with Possible Explanation

Despite moving to what I believe is full employment, wage growth continues to come in well above the Fed’s policy target for inflation. This is important because the trends of wage growth and price growth are tightly correlated, and having year over year wage growth above 4% and higher than in April should be highly concerning to investors and the Federal Reserve.

A possible explanation for the stickiness of wage growth could lie with the minimum wage. In 2024, half of the states either raised the minimum wage on January 1st or plan to raise it sometime during the calendar year. While it is difficult to determine how many people earn at their state's minimum wage, increasing minimum wage rates undoubtedly has some type of impact on the more than 78 million workers who are paid hourly.

The Congressional Budget Office put together an interesting model to show how increases in minimum wage may lead to marginal increases in unemployment. Not only could this explain the uptick in the unemployment rate we’ve seen in 2024, but it may be verified by the fact that unemployment has risen among workers under the age of 45 (who tend to have lower incomes) and fallen for workers over the age of 45 (who tend to have higher incomes).

One Weak Spot to Watch Out For

One weak area in the labor market is the number of persons working full-time, which has been down on a year-over-year basis for four consecutive months. This tells me that some of the robustness of the labor market may be taken by individuals working multiple jobs and any significant changes in the size of the labor force could lead to permanent increases in the unemployment rate as the economy does not appear as well poised to offer full-time employment to new labor force entrants as it was a year ago.

Conclusion

The transition from an over-employed economy to a fully employed economy has taken longer than many expected. Yet, risks to inflation remain that may be more political in nature than economical. While the labor market is heading in the right direction to support a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, full employment does not justify such a decision. In fact, the current state of the labor market supports a hold in rates more than any other direction.