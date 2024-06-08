We're Still Expecting A Summer U.K. Rate Cut Despite Market Doubts

Jun. 08, 2024 7:30 AM ET
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • In the space of just a couple of weeks, UK markets have gone from pricing 60 basis points of Bank of England rate cuts this year to just 35bps.
  • We think that by August’s meeting, assuming the data shows April inflation was a blip, then a majority will rally behind the idea of cutting rates.
  • We’re sticking to our base case for an August rate cut and three cuts in total this year.

UK flag waving in sunny blue skies

MoreISO/iStock via Getty Images

By James Smith

Markets have priced out UK rate cuts

In the space of just a couple of weeks, UK markets have gone from pricing 60 basis points of Bank of England rate cuts this year

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.8K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News