tzara

Introduction And Business Overview

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO, OTCPK:RKLIF) is a lesser-known company among U.S. investors, primarily because of its focus and broad presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. U.S.-based investors are likely more familiar with Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. a leading domestic pest control company that was acquired by Rentokil in late 2022.

RTO operates in a highly fragmented market but has become a leader in its field by focusing on mostly small acquisitions. The company has acquired more than 200 companies in the last ten years and even has a dedicated section on its website advertising its continued interest in acquiring local companies. Rentokil's main business is route-based and therefore benefits from flexible and comparatively low costs. Through its ever-increasing size, it benefits from cost advantages. RTO relies significantly on short-term contracts and therefore also has pricing power on the "supply" side of the equation (i.e., its contractors), but of course unsustainable cost pass-through would have a detrimental effect on personnel retention.

It is important to know that RTO is more than just a pest control company. Since Rentokil was founded in 1924, the company has undergone a complex development process and at certain stages has resembled a diversified conglomerate rather than a concentrated pest control company. The most important step in this context, in my view, is the acquisition of British Electric Traction (BET) in 1996. After a series of portfolio adjustments, the company has become what I would call a pest control specialist, with diversification into hygiene and workwear (Figure 1). Incidentally, the "Initial" in RTO's name is a legacy of BET's acquisition of Initial in 1985. Today, RTO's hygiene business operates under the Initial brand.

Figure 1: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): 2023 segment revenues and adjusted operating margins (own work, based on company filings)

Rentokil operates as a global leader in a highly fragmented market. For example, 40% of the U.S. market is controlled by three companies and the remaining 60% is served by a huge number of small businesses. RTO's Pest Control division operates in 89 countries worldwide and is the market leader in most of them. The Initial brand operates in 61 countries and is the market leader in a third of these countries (p. 30, 2023 annual report).

The company benefits from economies of scale that give it a clear competitive advantage over smaller (local) competitors. This puts Rentokil in a good position for further acquisitions, and I would argue that the execution risk of small acquisitions is very manageable. Therefore, and because the barriers to entry in the pest control business should not be underestimated (aspects such as quality of work and reliability play a major role), I think it makes a lot of sense for RTO to grow primarily by acquiring local companies, eventually rebranding them with the iconic Rentokil name.

The company is therefore well positioned to participate in the expected annual growth rate of 5-6% in the pest control market at an above-average rate. Rentokil's Hygiene & Wellbeing segment is part of a market that is expected to grow by 4-5% over the next five years (p. 28, 2023 annual report).

I don't think the strength of Rentokil's business needs to be discussed further. So, you might ask, why am I not buying RTO shares? After all, the share price has fallen significantly since the pandemic-related highs (in which the Hygiene segment performed exceptionally well). RTO shares are now trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of below 20 and a price-to-sales multiple of 2.0 (well below the long-term average).

Let's find out...

Rentokil's Operating Fundamentals Are Strong, In Principle

Rentokil Initial can look back on solid sales growth (Figure 2, 2016-2023 average growth of 13.8% p.a.), which is largely due to the focus on smaller acquisitions and participation in a well-growing market.

Figure 2: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): Annual revenues and year-over-year growth (own work, based on company filings)

Of course, the $6.7 billion (cash, debt and equity funded) acquisition of Terminix at the end of 2022 (results are consolidated from 2023) is an outlier and by far the largest acquisition in the company's modern history, so the 45% revenue growth in 2023 should not be overstated. However, the acquisition of a U.S. market leader came at a significant cost - based on Terminix's net sales in 2021 (the last published 10-K), Rentokil paid a price-to-sales multiple of 3.4, i.e., around 64% above its own current valuation.

Concerns about the valuation of the transaction and challenges related to the integration of Terminix are the two main reasons for the poor performance of RTO shares. However, in the 2023 preliminary results update, management shared some positive news and even increased the longer-term (2026) synergy target.

Another reason for RTO's recent poor performance is the noticeable decline in customer retention. While this number usually hovered around 85%, it dropped to 82% in 2022, considering the consolidation of Terminix, and remained unchanged in 2023 (light blue bars in Figure 3). Of course, I would not expect the rate to return to normal just one year after the acquisition was completed, but the fact that customer retention was also comparatively weak in 2023 indicates that improvements are needed at Terminix. Colleague retention is also weaker at the merged company than at Rentokil Initial before the transaction (Figure 4). Both personnel retention in sales and service improved in 2023, but of course, one swallow does not make a summer. It is quite possible that better compensation has contributed to the improvement in these statistics, so it remains to be seen how sustainable the latest developments are.

Figure 3: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): Customer retention statistics, excluding and including the acquisition of Terminix (own work, based on company filings) Figure 4: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): Personnel retention statistics, excluding and including the acquisition of Terminix (own work, based on company filings)

Evidently, there are challenges to overcome in connection with the acquisition of Terminix, and it is definitely a big fish to swallow. However, from a historical perspective, it looks like Rentokil's management is doing a good job integrating the acquired businesses - at least in terms of adjusted operating margin, which has increased from 12.7% in 2016 to 16% in 2023 (red line in Figure 5).

My regular readers know my skepticism when it comes to relying on adjusted figures, and indeed the reported operating margin (blue line in Figure 5) differs significantly from the adjusted figure.

Figure 5: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): Reported and adjusted operating margin and free cash flow margin; note that certain one-offs like restructuring charges have been deducted from management’s adjusted earnings figures (own work, based on company filings)

Knowing that Rentokil is a serial acquirer, skeptical investors quickly think of goodwill impairments as one likely "one-off" adjustment. If this were the case, it would be an indication that management tends to overpay for its acquisitions.

Over the last eight years, Rentokil paid £2.9 billion in cash for acquisitions (or £2.1 billion net of disposals), and significantly more when dilution is considered (the number of shares outstanding increased by 37% from 1.84 million in 2016 to 2.53 million in 2023). Against this backdrop, total goodwill impairment charges of just £42 million are definitely not significant (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges (own work, based on company filings)

Instead of goodwill impairments, the company regularly adjusts its operating result for amortization of intangible assets, which largely relate to customer lists, customer relationships and, to a lesser extent, brands, computer software and product development costs. Although it is of course only reasonable (and necessary) to amortize these costs, the gap between adjusted and reported earnings and the comparatively weak free cash flow margin (gray line in Figure 5) indicate a potential issue.

If we relate net operating profit after tax (based on management's adjusted figures, but excluding recurring restructuring costs) to Rentokil's invested capital, we can calculate the return on invested capital. Relating free cash flow to invested capital, we get CROIC (cash return on invested capital), which I view as an "acid test" for profitability. I consider CROIC to be a significant metric, particularly when analyzing serial acquirers, as it can indicate a potentially poor allocation of capital.

Figure 7 shows Rentokil's ROIC and CROIC for 2016-2023. While ROIC is mostly in line with the estimated weighted average cost of capital (WACC, around 6% to 8%), the downward trend is nevertheless worrying and points to increasingly unprofitable acquisitions (or acquisitions where earnings growth has yet to materialize). More worrying, in my view, is the much weaker CROIC (which should be related to the cost of equity - COE -, which is of course higher than the WACC). For Rentokil, which relies on its shareholders to partially fund its acquisitions, a significant positive spread between CROIC and COE should be the norm, not the exception.

Admittedly, the ongoing integration of Terminix is a drag on free cash flow and therefore CROIC, but I think it is fair to point out that Rentokil's ability to generate positive shareholder returns has not been particularly high recently anyway. As an aside, a notable counter-example of a serial acquirer that routinely generates very solid ROIC and CROIC is the conglomerate Halma p.l.c. (OTCPK:HLMAF, OTCPK:HALMY), which I also cover here on Seeking Alpha (see here and here).

Figure 7: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): Return and cash return on invested capital (own work, based on company filings)

To end this article on a slightly more positive note, I would like to share with you why I continue to keep Rentokil on my watch list despite the somewhat disappointing profitability.

Figure 8 shows that Rentokil has had a very solid dividend record since Andy Ransom took the helm in 2013, with average growth of 15% per year. The company suspended its dividend in 2020, but I don't think this is overly concerning. The impact of the lockdowns on Rentokil's core business could have been significant, and the hygiene business - which understandably thrived during the pandemic - contributes relatively little to earnings and free cash flow.

Depending on how well the integration of Terminix goes, Rentokil may be able to continue to grow its dividend by around 10% per annum for the foreseeable future, making the comparatively low starting yield of 2.0% less of an issue. As a market leader in a highly fragmented but increasingly consolidated market, Rentokil should be able to continue to grow its earnings (and cash flows) at a rate well above the underlying growth rate. Of course, this assumes that the company can return to more meaningful returns on invested capital, and I would like to see signs of this before establishing a position.

Figure 8: Rentokil Initial p.l.c. (RTO, RKLIF): Dividend track record since 2012 (own work, based on company filings)

Conclusion

Rentokil is a little-noticed leader in the field of pest control, a largely recession-resistant industry. As a serial acquirer, the company benefits from the fact that the pest control business is highly localized and fragmented. Acquiring small local competitors is a more or less straightforward task due to the low complexity of the acquired entity, resulting in a manageable execution risk. As Rentokil has made more than 200 acquisitions in the last ten years, it is only fair to attest the company the size of a market leader in the western world and thus a significant economic moat.

RTO shares are rarely cheap, but the uncertainties surrounding the Terminix acquisition and concerns about the valuation of the transaction may have created a pretty reasonable buying opportunity, true to the motto "a great company at a fair price." RTO/RKLIF currently trades at a P/E multiple of 19 (based on 2023 adjusted earnings per share), a price-to-sales multiple of 2.0 and a free cash flow yield of 4%. Rentokil's strong dividend growth of 15% (2012-2023 median) makes me look past the starting dividend yield of just 2.0%.

On the surface, Rentokil looks like a great long-term investment that deserves an above-average valuation. However, the underlying profitability is underwhelming for a largely route-based business with significant economies of scale. The low goodwill-related impairment charges suggest that management is allocating capital well, but the significant divergence between adjusted operating profitability and free cash flow profitability in particular as well as the negative trend point to potentially poor shareholder returns going forward.

Due to the underwhelming margins and weak ROIC and especially CROIC, I am not willing to pay the still quite high price for Rentokil Initial plc shares. In my view, sustained weak returns on capital are particularly an issue for a company that relies partly on its shareholders to fund acquisitions. Given the difficulties in integrating Terminix and weaker customer and personnel retention, it is quite possible that the earnings potential of the acquired company turns out to be weaker than originally expected. If the management has to write down goodwill at some point (goodwill increased from £1.9 billion to £5.2 billion as a result of the acquisition), this is likely to put further pressure on the already relatively weak sentiment. In this situation, I could imagine taking a position in a company that I consider to be strong in principle, but which is currently suffering from underwhelming execution.

Finally, I would like to note that as a European investor, I have direct access to the London Stock Exchange, Rentokil's primary listing ((LSE:RTO)). The company is also traded on the NYSE via 5:1 American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), but the trading volume there is quite low. Therefore, I would personally avoid buying the ADRs due to the potentially unfavorable bid/ask spread and stick to the main listing instead. Likewise, readers should be aware that the price of RTO stock is subject to exchange rate fluctuations.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.