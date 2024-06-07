Rentokil Initial: What Bugs Me

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
7.85K Followers

Summary

  • Rentokil Initial plc is a lesser-known company in the U.S., but in the U.K. and Europe it is known as a market leader in the pest control industry.
  • Through the takeover of Terminix in 2022 - the largest acquisition in the company's modern history - Rentokil also became a market leader in the U.S.
  • However, Rentokil is currently facing merger integration-related challenges. RTO shares are therefore comparatively cheap with a P/E ratio of less than 20.
  • In this article, I take a look at Rentokil's fundamentals and explain why I am not adding RTO stock to my portfolio - despite the company's undoubtedly strong moat and compelling business model.

Dead Cockroach

tzara

Introduction And Business Overview

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO, OTCPK:RKLIF) is a lesser-known company among U.S. investors, primarily because of its focus and broad presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. U.S.-based investors are likely more familiar with

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
7.85K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLIF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLIF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RTO
--
RKLIF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News