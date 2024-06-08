Spotlight On Apple's AI Strategy, The Fed Meeting, And Latest CPI Print

The major economic data release next week will be the May CPI report on Wednesday. Economists forecast a 0.3% month-over-month increase in the core inflation rate and a drop in the year-over-year rate to +3.5% from +3.6%. Seeking Alpha analyst Damir Tokic said that if CPI comes in at the level anticipated, it will fit the recent trend of sticky and elevated inflation. "Thus, the Fed is unable to start lowering interest rates and preventively respond to the sharply slowing economy to avoid a recession," he warned. Later on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will issue its policy statement and Jerome Powell will hold a press conference. While the Fed is expected to keep rates at their current level, the latest dot plot and economic projections will give investors a better idea of when the first interest rate cut might be fired off.

The earnings schedule for next week includes reports from Oracle (ORCL), Broadcom (AVGO), and Adobe (ADBE). ZEEKR Intelligent (ZK) will also publish its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. The event calendar will be dominated by Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) WWDC event, Amazon's re:Inforce conference, and Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 10 - Yext (YEXT), Calavo Growers (CVGW), and FuelCell Energy (FCEL). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 11 - Oracle (ORCL), Casey's General Stores (CASY), GameStop (GME), ZEEKR (ZK), and Rubrik (RBRK). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 12 - Broadcom (AVGO), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), and

