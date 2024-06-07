Federal Reserve Watch: New Stance?

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system suggested, near the end of March this year, that the Federal Reserve might begin a new round of quantitative tightening. He stated that beginning in June 2024, the Fed could begin to lower the dollar amount of securities it withdrew from its portfolio each month.

My review of this announcement can be found at this link.

The thinking seemed to be that the Fed had reduced the size of its securities portfolio at a fast enough pace for over two years, and now, around June 2024 it could continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio... but at a slower speed.

Well, here we are at the start of June 2024. The question now is... will the Federal Reserve really slow down the reduction in the size of its securities portfolio?

Looking at the Fed's balance sheet for June 5, 2024, (see Federal Reserve release H.4.1 for June 6, 2024) we see that the Fed had reduced its securities portfolio from March 16, 2022, by $1,672.3 billion or just under $1.7 trillion.

Reserve balances with commercial banks have been reduced by $435.7 billion so that commercial banks have, roughly, $3,457.7 billion... or just under $1.5 trillion in "excess reserves."

Looking at the Federal Reserve's H.8 statistical release, "Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks in the U.S." we see that commercial banks in the U.S. are holding $3,420.2 billion... or, just over $3.4 trillion... on their balance sheets in the week ending May 22, 2024.

This is only a reduction in reserve balances... or, "excess reserves"... by $435.7 billion, or by just over $0.4 trillion.

Cash assets fell by only $1,118.8 billion, or by about $1.1 trillion.

The decline in the securities portfolio of $1.5 trillion was offset by a reduction in the use of "Reverse Repurchase Agreements" by $1.1 trillion as managed by the Federal Reserve during this time period.

The Federal Reserve used its "Reverse Repo" facility to help smoothly manage the reduction of securities held outright and make sure that the reduction in its securities portfolio did not get out of control and cause chaos in the financial markets.

The Fed did a masterful job in pulling off this operation.

But, the commercial banking system still has roughly $3.4 trillion in "excess reserves" on its balance sheet.

As I have written over and over again, this is a massive amount of liquidity in the hands of commercial bankers, and it represents monies that can be used by the banks and the financial system to support inflation... or, to support rising asset prices, like those in the stock market.

The question that I have raised over and over again is... what is the Federal Reserve going to do about all this excess money in the banking system... monies that were pumped into the banking system by the Federal Reserve during its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the following recession?

Just what is Jerome Powell and all the other Federal Reserve officials going to do about all this "excess" cash hanging around the banks?

Well, Mr. Powell has stated that the Fed may start to reduce the size it reduces the securities portfolio every month.

Note, that this says nothing about whether the Federal Reserve will reduce its policy rate of interest.

Mr. Powell has stated that the Fed may or may not reduce its policy rate of interest this year. But, there is the next question as well... how many times might the Fed reduce its policy rate of interest in 2024?

It could not reduce it at all!

Would this make a difference?

Investors are still watching the Fed to see what is going to happen to interest rates.

If investors feel that the Fed is going to reduce the rate... stock prices go up.

If investors feel that the Fed is not going to move on interest rates... well, investors don't seem to be very happy about this possibility... but investors still seem to support rising stock prices.

So, where does the Fed go?

To me, the interest rate decision is not that important at this time.

Furthermore, with the presidential election coming up, the Fed may not want to start lowering its policy rate because people might see this as a "political action" being used to support the current president.

So, I won't dwell on the interest rate question anymore.

But, the Fed has talked about beginning to reduce the amount it reduces its securities portfolio every month beginning in June.

This is a change in policy. This is a new monetary stance.

It is truly remarkable, I believe, that the Fed has reduced the size of its securities portfolio every month for 26 months now!

Wow! Who would have ever thought that the Fed would stay steady on a policy of "tightening" for such a long period of time?

This is truly new.

But, this is the way that the Federal Reserve is conducting business these days.

This is why it is so important for us to recognize what the Fed is doing and why it is doing what it is doing.

It is time to watch closely.

It would not be a surprise if this move was just an intermediate step to a second round of quantitative tightening. It could be a move to get the Fed back into a position where it could begin to add securities to its securities portfolio. This would, of course, tip the Fed's policy into one of quantitative easing.

Remember that before the Covid-19 pandemic set off a round of very aggressive quantitative easing, the Fed had gone through three rounds of quantitative easing when Ben Bernanke was the Federal Reserve chairman.

Note, that the major characteristic of this policy stance is the extended length in which the Fed's actions are continued. Remember, the current period of quantitative tightening has gone on for over two years!

The Fed initiates the "round" and then sticks with the policy for a lengthy time. Investors come to "trust" the Fed and then move with the Federal Reserve's actions.

This is what I believe Ben Bernanke wanted to happen. And, this policy, over the past 15 years, has been pretty successful. More on this in future posts.

But, this is where we seem to be. The Fed is prepared to enter another round of quantitative tightening in my view. The Fed will still be reducing the size of its securities portfolio, but by a smaller amount than it did during the past two years.

The new "round" will last, I believe, by at least six months.

Then I think the Fed will move back to a round of quantitative easing.

This, it seems to me, is the "new" world of monetary policy. So far, the "new" monetary policy structure has done relatively well. Since the end of the Great Recession in the summer of 2009, the U.S. economy has proceeded with about 15 years of economic expansion with only two months of recession.

And, this included the period of extreme economic upheaval connected with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So we will likely move on to the next "round". Investors need to be particularly aware of this move. And, investors need to structure their strategies to "work" in this kind of environment. This is the future.