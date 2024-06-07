Characteristics and Strategies
Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) and Fidelity Dividend ETF For Rising Rates (FDRR) are two funds designed for an inflationary environment. The next table compares some of their characteristics. They have the same expense ratio. FDRR is 3 years older and more than 3 times larger in assets under management. It also has a higher dividend yield and a lower turnover.
|
FCPI
|
FDRR
|
Inception
|
11/5/2019
|
9/12/2016
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.15%
|
0.15%
|
AUM
|
$162.66M
|
$537.86M
|
Div. Yield TTM
|
1.51%
|
2.52%
|
Holdings
|
104
|
129
|
Turnover
|
105%
|
29%
The two underlying indexes have different strategies, as described in the prospectuses. FCPI is focused on fundamentals and momentum, whereas FDRR seeks dividends and correlation with treasury yields.
The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation Factor Index is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with attractive valuations, high quality profiles, and positive momentum signals, emphasizing industries that tend to outperform in inflationary environments.
The Fidelity Dividend Index for Rising Rates is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends and have a positive correlation of returns to increasing 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.
Portfolios
Technology is the heaviest sector in both funds, but FDRR is more concentrated, with 31.6% of asset value in tech companies. The second position is for healthcare in FCPI (16.8%) and financials in FDRR (13.5%). Other sectors from the 3rd position are below 11% in both funds. FCPI is significantly heavier in defensive sectors (healthcare, consumer staples, utilities) and in hard assets sectors (energy, materials, real estate).
Both ETFs have about one-third of asset value in their top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with their weights in %. The top 3 names are the same on both sides (Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA), but they are significantly heavier in FDRR: 21.2% vs. 14.8% in aggregate.
|
FCPI
|
Top 10 holdings
|
33.32
|
FDRR
|
Top 10 holdings
|
34.08
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
5.26
|
MSFT
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
7.28
|
Apple Inc.
|
4.81
|
NVDA
|
NVIDIA Corporation
|
7.21
|
NVIDIA Corporation
|
4.76
|
AAPL
|
Apple Inc.
|
6.72
|
Vistra Corp.
|
4.34
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
2.27
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
2.64
|
LLY
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
2.26
|
Chord Energy Corporation
|
2.36
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
1.93
|
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|
2.34
|
Dell Technologies Inc.
|
1.67
|
Southwestern Energy Company
|
2.28
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
1.67
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
2.27
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
1.56
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
2.26
|
Visa Inc. Class A
|
1.51
Fundamentals
FCPI is cheaper than FDRR based on valuation metrics except for the price/book ratio, which is quite unreliable anyway. Additionally, FCPI also has much higher growth rates.
|
FCPI
|
FDRR
|
P/E TTM
|
18.11
|
20
|
Price/Book
|
3.93
|
2.72
|
Price/Sales
|
1.74
|
1.84
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
11.65
|
12.46
|
Earnings growth
|
29.63%
|
24.67%
|
Sales growth
|
12.24%
|
5.30%
|
Cash flow growth
|
18.92%
|
-1.26%
Data source: Fidelity.
Historical performance
Since its inception in November 2019, FCPI has outperformed FDRR by 14.7% in total return. Nonetheless, both ETFs have lagged the S&P 500 index, represented on the next chart by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).
Over the last 12 months, FCPI is ahead of FDRR and SPY as well:
Annualized distributions have a more regular growth profile for FDRR than for FCPI, as represented in the two charts below.
Takeaway
The next table summarizes the comparison.
|
FCPI
|
FDRR
|
Size and liquidity
|
win
|
Turnover (lower is better)
|
win
|
Dividend yield
|
win
|
Dividend growth
|
win
|
Diversification (sector-wise and top holdings)
|
win
|
Value
|
win
|
Growth
|
win
|
Return
|
win
Obviously, the Return category is the most important point, in particular, because inflation and treasury yields have been on the rise since 2020. This time frame is especially relevant to assess the strategies of these funds. In my opinion, the second most important point is diversification because it is a factor in risk reduction.
Therefore, even if FCPI and FDRR have won in the same number of topics, I consider FCPI to be the winner. Moreover, it has a more defensive sector profile, which may temper volatility in a market downturn. Nonetheless, the Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF has not yet proven its superiority over the S&P 500 benchmark.
