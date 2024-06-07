Dragon Claws

Characteristics and Strategies

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) and Fidelity Dividend ETF For Rising Rates (FDRR) are two funds designed for an inflationary environment. The next table compares some of their characteristics. They have the same expense ratio. FDRR is 3 years older and more than 3 times larger in assets under management. It also has a higher dividend yield and a lower turnover.

FCPI FDRR Inception 11/5/2019 9/12/2016 Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.15% AUM $162.66M $537.86M Div. Yield TTM 1.51% 2.52% Holdings 104 129 Turnover 105% 29% Click to enlarge

The two underlying indexes have different strategies, as described in the prospectuses. FCPI is focused on fundamentals and momentum, whereas FDRR seeks dividends and correlation with treasury yields.

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation Factor Index is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with attractive valuations, high quality profiles, and positive momentum signals, emphasizing industries that tend to outperform in inflationary environments. The Fidelity Dividend Index for Rising Rates is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends and have a positive correlation of returns to increasing 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.

Portfolios

Technology is the heaviest sector in both funds, but FDRR is more concentrated, with 31.6% of asset value in tech companies. The second position is for healthcare in FCPI (16.8%) and financials in FDRR (13.5%). Other sectors from the 3rd position are below 11% in both funds. FCPI is significantly heavier in defensive sectors (healthcare, consumer staples, utilities) and in hard assets sectors (energy, materials, real estate).

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Fidelity)

Both ETFs have about one-third of asset value in their top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with their weights in %. The top 3 names are the same on both sides (Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA), but they are significantly heavier in FDRR: 21.2% vs. 14.8% in aggregate.

FCPI Top 10 holdings 33.32 FDRR Top 10 holdings 34.08 MSFT Microsoft Corporation 5.26 MSFT Microsoft Corporation 7.28 AAPL Apple Inc. 4.81 NVDA NVIDIA Corporation 7.21 NVDA NVIDIA Corporation 4.76 AAPL Apple Inc. 6.72 VST Vistra Corp. 4.34 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.27 LLY Eli Lilly and Company 2.64 LLY Eli Lilly and Company 2.26 CHRD Chord Energy Corporation 2.36 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.93 CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. 2.34 DELL Dell Technologies Inc. 1.67 SWN Southwestern Energy Company 2.28 UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 1.67 PG The Procter & Gamble Company 2.27 TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated 1.56 NFG National Fuel Gas Company 2.26 V Visa Inc. Class A 1.51 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

FCPI is cheaper than FDRR based on valuation metrics except for the price/book ratio, which is quite unreliable anyway. Additionally, FCPI also has much higher growth rates.

FCPI FDRR P/E TTM 18.11 20 Price/Book 3.93 2.72 Price/Sales 1.74 1.84 Price/Cash Flow 11.65 12.46 Earnings growth 29.63% 24.67% Sales growth 12.24% 5.30% Cash flow growth 18.92% -1.26% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity.

Historical performance

Since its inception in November 2019, FCPI has outperformed FDRR by 14.7% in total return. Nonetheless, both ETFs have lagged the S&P 500 index, represented on the next chart by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

FCPI vs. FDRR since 11/11/2019 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, FCPI is ahead of FDRR and SPY as well:

FCPI vs. FDRR 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Annualized distributions have a more regular growth profile for FDRR than for FCPI, as represented in the two charts below.

FCPI distribution history since 2020 (Seeking Alpha)

FDRR distribution history since 2020 (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

The next table summarizes the comparison.

FCPI FDRR Size and liquidity win Turnover (lower is better) win Dividend yield win Dividend growth win Diversification (sector-wise and top holdings) win Value win Growth win Return win Click to enlarge

Obviously, the Return category is the most important point, in particular, because inflation and treasury yields have been on the rise since 2020. This time frame is especially relevant to assess the strategies of these funds. In my opinion, the second most important point is diversification because it is a factor in risk reduction.

Therefore, even if FCPI and FDRR have won in the same number of topics, I consider FCPI to be the winner. Moreover, it has a more defensive sector profile, which may temper volatility in a market downturn. Nonetheless, the Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF has not yet proven its superiority over the S&P 500 benchmark.