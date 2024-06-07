temizyurek

In 2021, I published a long-term bearish outlook analysis regarding the REIT American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in "American Tower: Global Cellular Data Usage May Already Be Peaking." The REIT traded at ~$297 then and is now ~34% lower at $195, while the S&P 500 is up by around 20%. Though I attribute this to luck, the article happened to be published within a few days of its all-time high.

At the end of the article, I valued AMT at a range of $170 to $250 based on what I believed would be a fair dividend yield, given its risk profile. It is currently toward the low end of that range, as the rise in interest rates has created added negative pressure on all REITs. My fundamental view was that assumptions of "forever growth" of the telecommunications data demand, made by excess exuberance surrounding 5G, had led to immense overvaluation. Further, I believe the company faced increasing competition from the growing cell-tower construction levels, mixed with an expected stagnation in demand.

Much of this has come to fruition since then. AMT has lost much of its relative valuation premium. Its operating margins also slipped dramatically in 2022 but have rebounded since then, though its funds from operations have declined. Accordingly, I believe it is a good time to take a closer look at the company and its valuation to determine whether or not it has bottomed or may continue to face strains.

Maturity Comes With Growing Pains

In 2021, the US telecommunications industry was at the tail-end of the smartphone boom that led to staggering increases in data demand over the decade prior. 5G did see a boom in data usage, mirrored in AMT's sales per share. However, AMT's sales per share has stagnated since the adoption occurred. Further, its FFO margins have become more volatile, though they were at normal levels last quarter. See below:

Data by YCharts

One key aspect of my outlook for AMT is unchanged. That is, I do not expect AMT to expand its profits much faster than inflation over the long run, as most of the growth in cell tower demand slows. From the development of the first widely adopted smartphones to 2021, mobile data demand was rising by orders of magnitude, doubling or tripling around every three years as successive technology allowed for faster data, and smartphone adoption became very widespread in the US and Europe.

American Tower still has growth potential in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, where it now has immense cell tower ownership. Although it owns more towers in those regions at ~144K total than in the US and Europe at ~59K, its total revenue is ~$1.06B (for Q1 24) compared to $1.55B in the US, Canada, and Europe. In my view, those regions will unlikely see similar sales anytime soon due to the lack of significant economic growth in most of the underdeveloped world.

Of course, in some places, such as in Africa, there is an ongoing rise in cell tower vandalism, an issue from which American Tower has taken losses on multiple occasions (example 1, example 2). Although this is not a huge threat, it's business right now. I think the increasingly apparent economic and political reversal we're seeing in much of the world is a particular risk for Western companies trying to expand into these areas. There are numerous cases of vandalism of American Tower assets in the US. However, to me, the main risk is in regions where poverty is high, and people will go to great lengths to get copper and other items, as in South Africa. More broadly, the company may struggle to operate profitably in those areas, as seen in its recent sale and exit from India.

In my opinion, American Tower is desperate to maintain the strong sales-per-share growth it had during the smartphone technological boom, but this is proving difficult as the supply and demand balance has closed with lower natural demand growth. So, it is venturing more into other areas of the world that may have risks or circumstances it is not well-suited to manage and cannot earn similar profits.

This shift points to a likely peak in its dividend. Over the past decade, AMT has consistently increased its dividend payment as a percentage of its sales to 28%. Its CFO-to-sales was 44% TTM, while its Capital Expenditure to sales was 15.5%. Its CapEx budget rose sharply after 2020 but is now back on the decline, likely as it slows investments into Asia and Africa following the issues it faced in India. Subtracting its CapEx-to-sales from its CFO-to-sales, we arrive at an approximate distributable cash flow of ~28.6%. Typically, that figure is just over 30%, but it fell since 2022 amid India-related goodwill impairment charges last year. See below:

AMT Dividends vs. Distributable Margins (YCharts)

So, on an ongoing basis (not considering impairment risks), it is likely that AMT can pay a dividend of around 30-35% of its total sales, depending mainly on its CapEx budget. Based on its last call, the company is not focused on slowing CapEx dramatically. Still, it is seemingly interested in being more focused on how it invests to avoid facing similar losses. Still, I believe AMT's risk of impairment-related losses is high, mainly because I think the risk of significant economic and social issues in Africa (specifically, but also in some other areas) is high. For example, the company faces FX losses in Nigeria, which are almost certainly rising as its inflation level verges on a hyperinflation crisis.

On the last earnings call, its managers also mentioned a focus on deleveraging its balance sheet, aiming for a 5X leverage ratio. Although the company states its primary aim is capital investment, its dividend, and deleveraging, I'd argue its priorities may be in reverse order. The company has very high leverage at a 6.14X debt-to-EBITDA with a total liabilities-to-assets of 84% and a weak times interest earned of 2.8X. See below:

Data by YCharts

The issue is that AMT had ~$3.07B in current LT debt payments last quarter. Based on its schedule of LT obligations, it has similar debt maturity levels for 2024-2029, with rates on those debts typically in the 1-5% range. Crucially, AMT's credit rating is BBB+ (negative outlook from Fitch) to BBB- (stable outlook S&P), which means it's floating on the cusp of becoming a junk bond debtor. Most BBB debt has a 5-6% interest rate today, higher than its current obligations due to the rise in interest rates. BB debt has a 6-7% cost today, creating risks of added interest costs if it faces a downgrade.

Since it has so many outstanding notes, it is very challenging to estimate how refinancing at today's rates will change its interest expenses. However, given its $40B total financial debt, even a 1% rise in its overall interest rate (likely a 3-4% rise on the nearer-term portions of its debt) would result in a $400M decline to its CFO. If it has a downgrade or rates remain so high that it refinances its 2028+ debt at today's rates, it could easily lead to over $1B declines in its distributable cash flow.

The company's profit margins are high enough that this is not a significant financial risk. Still, it points to the likely potential for dividend stagnation and the possibility of dividend cuts in the long run. Questions regarding potential changes to its dividend policy were, in my view, not well-discussed in its last call, but its managers did point to expectations of renewed growth, which I believe may not be likely.

The Bottom Line

AMT's dividend yield compared to other REITs (VNQ) is about 82 bps lower, which is relatively normal based on its historical spread. Its spread to real Treasury bond rates (inflation-adjusted) is 1.26%, which aligns with its historical norm. See below:

Data by YCharts

AMT's valuation premium to both bonds and other REITs is essentially constant. It has improved slightly YoY but points to investors continuing to value AMT, assuming it will expand its dividend faster than inflation despite its difficulties in 2022-2023. In other words, the decline in AMT's price is more attributable to the rise in interest rates that have led to a broad decline in all income-focused assets, not a decline in AMT's relative valuation.

Despite its struggles, analysts still expect AMT will eventually see its FFO growth rebound by around 2026 and value it accordingly. Based on the evidence provided above, that is unlikely. I believe its debt maturities and impairment and operational risks in Africa, Asia, and Latin America will likely continue to challenge its growth. Further, I do not believe it can achieve significant organic growth in North America or Europe, particularly now that 5G is potentially the technological data peak (at least for the next decade or two).

Assuming AMT should have a similar yield to other high-quality large REITs, such as those that dominate VNQ, I believe its dividend should be closer to 4.2%. At a 3.25% yield, its price would need to decline by ~23% to ~$150 for that to occur. Thus, I am bearish on AMT today. However, I would not bet against it, as a reversal in long-term interest rates could make its current valuation sensible and alleviate its debt maturity risks.