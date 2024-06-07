American Tower: Overleveraged, Overgrown, And Overvalued As Data Demand Slows

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.52K Followers

Summary

  • American Tower has declined by around 34% since my bearish outlook analysis was published in 2021, while the S&P 500 has risen by 20%.
  • The rise in interest rates has put negative pressure on all REITs, including AMT, which is currently trading towards the lower end of my previous fair value range.
  • AMT's growth potential in Asia, Latin America, and Africa may be limited due to rising economic, social, and political issues, potentially resulting in more impairment losses.
  • American Tower's high leverage may be an issue due to its precarious credit rating and significant debt maturities over the next five years.
  • My outlook on AMT remains bearish. I believe the company will most likely be unable to continue increasing its dividend.
Communications Tower

temizyurek

In 2021, I published a long-term bearish outlook analysis regarding the REIT American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in "American Tower: Global Cellular Data Usage May Already Be Peaking." The REIT traded at ~$297 then and is now ~34% lower at $195, while the S&P

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.52K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News