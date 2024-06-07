J Studios

NGL Fourth Quarter Earnings Update

NGL (NYSE:NGL) reported a weaker than expected fourth quarter yesterday. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $147.5 million versus $173 million last year. That weakness led to full year adjusted EBITDA of $610 million, versus the guide of $645 million that was reiterated in the third quarter 2024 conference call in February. Crude Logistics and Liquids (mostly propane distribution) were much weaker than expected.

Crude logistics adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million in Q4, versus $29.7 million last year. Lower production on NGL serviced acreage which are usually higher margin barrels hurt. There was also a contract that expired at year end 2023 where the new rates are lower.

You can see this weakness in lower volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline. Volumes averaged ~67,000 barrels/day versus 76,000 barrels/day in last year's Q4.

Liquids Logistics produced adjusted EBITDA of $21.8 million versus $28.5 million last year Q4. Lower propane margins and volumes resulted from the closure or sale of several terminals in previous quarters and a warm winter in Michigan.

The good news is that water solutions is doing great. Water adjusted EBITDA was $123.4 million versus $131.6 million in last year's Q4. Disposal volumes were 2.39 million barrels/day versus 2.46 million barrels/day last year.

Once again, there were some higher priced contracts that expired and renewed at lower fee per barrels. Fortunately, the company ran the business at $0.23/barrel vs. $0.24 last year. That helped water hit its target of over $500 million of adjusted EBITDA for the year.

Water is expected to grow 9-10% for fiscal 2025. That will drive almost all of the guided adjusted EBITDA growth to $665 million for '25 versus the $610 million in 2024. The company has several growth projects including the LEX II pipeline that will come on line this year with an IG rated counterparty contracted to MVC's to drive that growth.

Management also believes that crude logistics has finally bottomed. I hate that business and wish they would sell it. Hopefully, management is finally right that that business can improve going forward.

Capital Structure Update and Initiation of Capital Return to Shareholders

The company is current on all of its preferred and will almost certainly pay the distributions due at the end of the quarter. By going current, the company is allowed to buy back common shares. It initiated a $50 million buyback to that effort. Most of free cash will go to paying down the series D preferred. That effort will take about two years to complete unless the company can sell either crude or liquids logistics for decent multiples (6-8x EBITDA). If they can sell either at even the low end of that range, they can take out the D's, which in and of itself would increase cash flow with lower distributions and free up cash for more share repurchases. Given the low valuation detailed below, buying back shares is the best use of capital once the preferreds are handled.

Valuation

Even haircutting guidance by $5 million leads to a compelling valuation

Market Cap (@ $5.89/unit) 782 million Cash 39 million Preferred 900 million Minority interest 16 million Debt 2.85 billion Enterprise Value $4.5 billion EV/2024 EBITDA (using $610 million) 7.39x EV/2025 EBITDA (using $660 million) 6.83x Click to enlarge

Risk

The main risk here is continued execution on the water solutions volume expansions and crude and/or liquids logistics getting worse. A number of things conspired to hurt those two smaller businesses this year. The good news is that '25 has easy comps for them and water is pretty well contracted. Still every quarter dragged down by those crappy businesses drags down the stock. The initial response to the stock is down. However, a buyback in place will help mitigate that pain.

Conclusion

I continue to think this company is developing an excellent and unusual franchise with its water solutions. If that business can exceed $550 million of EBITDA, it becomes a very attractive and scalable asset on its own. If this company can sell crude and liquids and use the proceeds to take down preferreds and debt, the stock should rerate meaningfully as a pure play water solutions business, one that would generate considerable cash flow.

The stock is down on these numbers, but I think that's a buying opportunity. I also continue to like the series B preferred (NGL.PR.B). It's not really budging, but I still like it for income oriented investors.