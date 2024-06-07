Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.24K Followers

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference June 6, 2024 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeetu Patel - EVP and General Manager of Security and Collaboration.

Conference Call Participants

Tal Liani - Bank of America Securities

Tal Liani

Okay, we can start, great. Jeetu, thank you. Thank you for coming.

Jeetu Patel

Yeah.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tal Liani

We -- you hosted Cisco Live or you had Cisco Live just recently and we listened to the presentations. And I'm going to ask you a little bit about your strategy long-term. This is not meant to speak about the quarter. It's -- the session is about what's your kind of the high-level, what's your strategy for security over the next few years? And I want to start from -- I don't know who came to our CISO dinner last night, but we hosted three CISOs from small companies, very, very smaller companies. And we asked them about security and we asked them about who do they buy from. And one of the questions was Cisco, what do you -- and they described you as a gold-plated solution that is very expensive. But then I asked them, when did you meet Cisco? And that's like a five-year-old view.

Jeetu Patel

Yes.

Tal Liani

It's not a recent view. So talk -- if you don't mind, talk about first of all, the high-level of Cisco Security, how -- where do you want to see the company three years from now? What are the things you're investing in, things you're going after, the opportunities, what have you done to get -- take the time it's -- we have plenty of time to speak about kind of deep into the strategy of where do you want to be? And then how do you change the perception of those CISOs that didn't meet you since you joined, right? Didn't meet you

Recommended For You

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News