VTI: Even Less Of A Reason To Own Than Before

An ETF's past performance doesn't guarantee that the results will be replicated in the future. I am cheap, and I don't like leaving money on the table. I am bullish on total market and S&P 500 index funds, but if I am going to choose between the two, there is less of a reason for me to own a total market fund.

In many instances, investors are provided a selection of investments they can make in their employer's 401k plan, and they can't venture outside those options. In a scenario where a total market fund is the only option to own the market compared to target date funds, bond funds, then I would be in favor of having exposure to it. If an S&P 500 Index (SP500) fund is available, or if this is a private account, my preference is still an S&P 500 index fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) over Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Over time, VTI has done well for its investors, and I expect it to continue proving appreciation in the future, but when I look at the construction of VTI compared to VOO, I believe there is less of a reason to own it when VOO is an option. I am not bearish on VTI by any means, as I believe the market will continue to grow over time, but I am a shareholder of VOO rather than VTI, and I will outline the reasons in this article.

Since my last article on VTI (can be read here) it has appreciated by 18.57% compared to the S&P 500 gaining 19.08%. I was neutral on VTI and believed it was a hold because I felt the market would go higher over time. In that article, I had discussed what being in the S&P 500 could outperform being in a total market fund heading into 2024, and that investment thesis turned out to be correct. I am following up with another article as to why I am more bullish on S&P 500 funds than total market funds as we head into the 2nd half of 2024.

Risks to my investment thesis regarding VTI

VTI has 3,721 holdings compared to VOO, having 507. VTI has slightly less exposure to technology and is more diversified. Prior history has proven that long-term investors have generated positive returns in both total market and S&P 500 index funds. I am bullish on VTI's ability to continue higher, but I am neutral on actually owning the position because I think the S&P 500 funds, such as VOO will continue to outperform it.

The biggest risk to my investment thesis is that big tech cools off, and we see profit-taking or sentiment change on the Magnificent Seven. If we see a sector rotation out of Big Tech, VTI could be better positioned through its diversification to ride out the initial storm or generate a better return in an environment where Big Tech isn't leading the way. Just because I have been correct about VOO outperforming VTI doesn't mean I will continue to be correct, and VTI could certainly do better in the future.

My reasoning for not owning VTI in my portfolio

When I look at VTI, it's a very solid total market index fund. VTI has an expense ratio of 0.03% with $1.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and has a dividend yield of 1.34%. I wouldn't be purchasing VTI as an income-generating investment, so the yield is much less relevant in this investment scenario. I would be purchasing VTI to hold for several decades and continuing to add to it on a consistent basis. VTI would be a vehicle for long-term appreciation, providing a diversified approach to owning the market.

Personally, I don't want exposure to over 3,000 companies, especially in an environment where the interest rates are high, debt is at a staggering level, and the competitive landscape continues to get tougher. Unlike some investors, I am not a fan of small caps and want to take fewer chances with the capital I earmark for retirement. It's getting tougher to compete as technology advances, and small caps don't have the same ability as large caps to leverage their balance sheets when difficult operating environments occur.

VTI is a large blend ETF that invests in small, medium and large-cap companies. Oil is still trading for more than $75 per barrel and inflation is still above the Fed's target as the last CPI report came in at 3.4%. CME Group is projecting that there is a less than a 1% chance the Fed reduces rates at the upcoming June meeting and that there is a 12.9% chance that they don't cut rates at all during the back half of 2024. Large caps such as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) aren't as impacted during hard economic times as small and medium-sized businesses, as they have tens of billions in cash on their balance sheets and are generating tens of billions in profitability. They may miss estimates or see growth decline, but their actual underlying businesses are more stable and more predictable than smaller companies.

If the Fed keeps rates higher for longer, we could see a situation where some businesses will have a hard time refinancing debt at rates that work into their profit models as they may have taken on debt at much lower rates during the free money period after the pandemic started or in the low rate environment before the pandemic. If this occurs, we could see some businesses reduce their footprint or even go into Chapter 11.

In a higher rate environment for longer, we could see the consumer get further impacted as the carrying cost of debt eats away at their spending power, causing less discretionary spending. I would rather have less exposure to the basket of companies that could be impacted by tough economic times, and feel more comfortable investing in VOO because it invests in the 500 largest companies in the United States. For me, this is enough diversification, and takes some of the potential future risk off the table.

The idea of long-term investing for me is allowing my capital to work for me in the most efficient way possible. I want to invest in a fund that I can add capital to on a consistent basis and has a good probability of growing the account value over a long time horizon. When I look at how VTI has performed, it's done a good job at generating returns for its investors.

Over the past 10 years, VTI has generated 161.46% for its investors, but VOO has produced 176.19%. When I go back to September 2010, which is when VOO was created, it's generated 371.64% of appreciation while VTI has produced 351.53%. If I am putting my capital to work, I don't want to leave money on the table, and it doesn't matter if I am looking at the past 5 years, 10 years, or since VOO was created, it has outperformed VTI.

Why I think VOO will continue to perform better than VTI over the long term

I believe we are at the beginning of another bull market, as the ramifications of artificial intelligence (AI) have only just begun. Some of the latest projections indicate that Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) will ship 1.5 million A.I. server units per year by 2027. If this occurs, there would need to be an additional 85.4 terawatt hours of energy for these server units to run under a full load on an annual basis. There are tens of billions of dollars being allocated to CapEx from companies within the Magnificat Seven, as Mark Zuckerberg discussed how Meta Platforms (META) will spend between $35-$40 billion on CapEx in 2024.

These companies dictate what the future of computing will look like, and they are going all in on building out A.I. infrastructure to compete. To facilitate this, we will need more electricity, more energy, more networking equipment, and more real estate space. The capital will flow up to the largest companies, and I expect the A.I. movement will create multi-year tailwinds in earnings. I think that VOO is better positioned to capitalize on where capital gets spent over the next decade compared to VOO.

In addition to the indirect ways to play the A.I. trade, I believe that the Magnificent Seven will continue to be the largest winners in the market as the race to $4 trillion occurs. Neither fund has Tesla (TSLA) in their top-10 holdings, but they do have the rest of the Magnificent Seven, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Broadcom (AVGO). I am more bullish on getting a larger allocation of these companies in VOO and having an additional 4.53% of the fund's assets tied to the top-10 holdings, rather than it being spread across another 3,000 plus companies.

VTI and VOO have the same top-10 holdings, but they represent different percentages of their funds. These companies, as a group, are trading at 33.56x 2024 earnings, and 23.66x 2026 earnings. Over the next 2 years, there will be an average of $6.37 in EPS growth, or 38.53%, for these companies. Berkshire Hathaway is the only one with single-digit growth on the horizon, while all these companies except for Apple (AAPL) are expected to grow their EPS over the next 2 years by more than 25%.

I want to be in the fund with additional exposure to Big Tech, which is VOO. I think many of these companies will beat estimates and get higher price targets, which will propel their share prices higher. Since VOO has more exposure to these companies, I think it will do better than VTI over the next several years.

Conclusion

I think that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares is a solid fund to get exposure to the market, and if it was my only option in a company-sponsored retirement plan outside of target date and bond funds, it would be my choice. If I had the option of an S&P 500 fund or if I were allocating capital independently, I would have invested in VOO.

The main reasons why I have added VOO rather than VTI to my holdings is that it consistently outperforms VTI and has larger exposure to the companies that, I believe, will take the market higher in the future. I see less of a reason to own VTI over VOO unless it's the only option to gain exposure to the market.