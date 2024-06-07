Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Management presents at BofA Securities Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2024 5:02 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) BofA Securities Global Technology Conference June 6, 2024 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Brice Hill - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

Very good morning. Welcome to this session. I'm Vivek Arya from BofA’s semiconductor team. I'm absolutely delighted to have the team from Applied Materials join us this morning. Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO of Applied Materials. What I thought we would do is go through some of my questions, but please feel free to raise your hand if you would like to bring up anything. Thank you so much, Brice. Really appreciate you joining us.

Brice Hill

Thank you for hosting Vivek. It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

Thanks. So, Brice, I know we'll get into the nitty gritty of WFE and all the near-term trends. I just wanted to get your perspective. Applied is the largest semi cap equipment company. And I think a key enabler of the semi industry has march towards that $1 trillion target that has been set for hopefully the end of the decade or soon thereafter. What are your areas of kind of strategic and operational focus as the industry is marching towards that?

Brice Hill

Thanks, Vivek. First of all, I'm very happy to be here. Nice to see everyone, a lot of familiar faces. It's an exciting time for the semiconductor industry and for the equipment industry. All the -- many of the governments in the world have incentive programs to increase their local ability to produce semiconductors that's driving sort of new demand function in terms of locations for semiconductors. And then, of course, we have this tailwind that is the Generative AI and AI in general right now that's driving a lot of excitement on leading-edge process technology, on advanced packaging, on DRAM

