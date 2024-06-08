tumsasedgars

On its surface, the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) looks like an attractive income machine as it offers investors an 11.65% trailing 12-month dividend yield with dividends paid out monthly. Additionally, over 50% of its portfolio is invested in the technology sector, with its top holdings including 8.72% allocated to Microsoft (MSFT), 8.47% allocated to Nvidia (NVDA), 8.37% allocated to Apple (AAPL), 5.21% allocated to Amazon (AMZN), and 4.79% allocated to Meta Platforms (META). As a result, it offers investors a rare combination of significant exposure to mega-cap technology stocks along with attractive monthly income that they would not be able to achieve if they were to simply invest in those stocks themselves.

That being said, there are four reasons why we do not think it is a good investment as a passive income machine.

#1. High Expense Ratio

The first reason is its elevated expense ratio. With a 0.61% expense ratio, it is quite high relative to several other dividend-paying funds. For example, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD) has only a 0.06% expense ratio. Moreover, a closer peer, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), employs a similar covered call strategy, pays out monthly attractive distributions, and also has a little over 50% of its portfolio allocated to technology, including exposure to the leading mega-cap technology stocks.

However, with an expense ratio of 0.35%, JEPQ is a much cheaper way to gain exposure to a similar strategy. As a result, even if you believe in the strategy as being effective for generating sustainable and durable income, we think that JEPQ would be a better choice than simply investing in QYLD.

#2. Bad Dividend History

The second reason why we do not think QYLD is a good investment is because its dividend history is erratic. While its monthly distributions are fairly consistent, they have gradually declined on average over time. Over the past five years, the dividend CAGR is -3.35%. Over the past three years, the dividend CAGR is -8.10%. Because it generates the vast majority of the cash flow for its distributions from its covered call strategy, and as implied volatility changes from month to month, so does the premium it generates from selling those covered calls.

Moreover, this covered call strategy caps the upside during bull markets without capping any downside during bear markets, which means that over time, its principal is more likely to gradually decline. This is also evidenced by the fact that over the course of its existence, its stock price has declined by 29.18%, indicating that its dividends are not only erratic but likely to continue declining over time. Additionally, its distribution model does not appear to be sustainable, since it is gradually eroding NAV.

#3. No Dividend Growth

The third reason why we do not think it is a great passive income machine is that, as we've just discussed, its dividends are declining, inconsistent, and unsustainable. This means that the inflation-adjusted value of your passive income is set to decline even more as time goes on. Instead, we think it is much better to have a passive income machine that generates growing dividends that will exceed inflation over time and prove more sustainable, meeting your income needs.

#4. Poor Diversification

Finally, with its heavy concentration in tech, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF is fine as perhaps a niche part of a well-diversified income portfolio. But as a standalone or even as a core holding, it is way overweight in a few sectors and has hardly any exposure to important sectors like healthcare, consumer defensive, industrials, basic materials, utilities, financials, energy, and real estate.

Investor Takeaway

As we've discussed in this article, while QYLD looks great on the surface by offering investors exposure to mega-cap technology stocks while generating a lucrative income yield paid out monthly, the rest of the details under the hood are much less shiny. Between its hefty expense ratio, inconsistent and even declining distributions over time, eroding principal due to its covered call strategy, and over-concentration in a few sectors while not having much exposure at all to many other important sectors, it makes a poor choice for a core holding in an income portfolio.

Instead, we think investors would do better by investing in powerful and well-diversified dividend growth machines like SCHD, buying individual stocks to build their own portfolios (which is what we do), or even, if you really like this type of fund, buying the lower-cost JEPQ instead.