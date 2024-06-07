May Jobs Report: One Step Forward, 2 Steps Back

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
964 Followers

Summary

  • Payroll gains were hotter than expected in May, slamming the door shut on any hopes of a July policy rate cut.
  • The latest jobs report showed that 272,000 non-farm payroll jobs were added last month, significantly beating consensus forecasts of 180,000.
  • Wage growth also surprised to the upside with a 4.1% year-over-year increase in average hourly earnings.

Safe-haven currency for investment, financial concept : US 100 USD dollar banknote and graph, depicting most popular asset for central bank reserve, global money for using or paying debt in the world.

William_Potter

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

Payroll gains were hotter than expected in May, slamming the door shut on any hopes of a July policy rate cut. The latest jobs report showed that 272,000 non-farm payroll jobs were added last

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
964 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News