ECB Vs. Fed Policy: Divergent, But Not For Too Long

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
964 Followers

Summary

  • On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 25 basis point policy rate cut.
  • By contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to keep rates on hold at its meeting this month.
  • Typically, central banks wait for the Fed to reduce rates before they move. In fact, until yesterday, the ECB had never cut rates ahead of the Fed.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The European Central Bank's 25 basis point rate cut, ahead of the Federal Reserve, underscores the differing post-COVID economic recoveries between the Euro area and the U.S.

With Euro area growth

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
964 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News